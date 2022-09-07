Tottenham vs Marseille live: score and latest updates from the Champions League

Richarlison celebrates his opening goal - David Klein/Reuters

Richarlison scores two thumping headers on European debut

Marseille's Mbemba sent off for last-man foul on Son

Kane had missed best chance of dull first half

09:45 PM

88 min Tottenham 2 Marseille 0

Two changes for Marseille. Papa Gueye and Cengiz Under on, Jordan Veretout and Samuel Gigot off.

Perisic's free-kick is headed across goal and not far wide by Tanganga.

09:42 PM

86 min Tottenham 2 Marseille 0

Another double substitution for Spurs. Matt Doherty and Yves Bissouma replace Rodrigo Bentancur and Son Heung-min.

09:42 PM

85 min Tottenham 2 Marseille 0

Spurs haven't been great, in truth, but they often don't need to play well to win, such is the individual talent at the top end of the pitch.

09:39 PM

81 min Tottenham 2 Marseille 0

It was another cracking header from Richarlison. A corner was half cleared and retrieved by Hojbjerg on the left. He swung a big, inswinging cross to the far post, where Richarlison pulled behind Gigot and thumped a spectacular header off the inside of the post and into the net. Marseille wanted a foul for a push on Gigot, but there was nothing in it.

09:38 PM

GOAL! Tottenham 2 Marseille 0 (Richarlison)

He's done it again!

09:36 PM

80 min Tottenham 1 Marseille 0

That goal was Spurs' first shot on target.

09:35 PM

78 min Tottenham 1 Marseille 0

Spurs break dangerously from a Marseille corner. Son takes too long on the edge of the area, but then Perisic plays a dangerous through ball towards Richarlison. Pau Lopez dives bravely at his feet to push the ball away.

09:34 PM

76 min Tottenham 1 Marseille 0

Perisic made the goal, cutting inside from the left and teasing a cross to the far post. Richarlison got away from the defender, strained his neck muscles and powered a header through the left hand of Pau Lopez. That's a really good finish.

Richarlison heads Spurs in front - James Williamson/Getty Images Europe

09:33 PM

GOAL! Tottenham 1 Marseille 0 (Richarlison)

Richarlison scores on his Champions League debut!

09:32 PM

75 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

I think I missed a yellow card for Son-Heung min, probably when the referee wrongly gave a goalkick to Marseille in the 64th minute.

09:32 PM

74 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Marseille almost steal the lead! Kolasinac slides a very dangerous low cross that is missed by Davies in the six-yard box and hits the substitute Harit before rebounding to safety.

09:30 PM

73 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Now a double change for Spurs: Ben Davies and Japhet Tanganga are on for Clement Lenglet and Cristian Romero.

The Spurs players, and especially fans, are getting frustrated with Marseille's brazen timewasting. Marseille will see it as canny game management.

09:29 PM

72 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

We've still had only one shot on target all game, Guendouzi's long-range strike in first half injury-time.

09:27 PM

70 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Double substitution for Marseille: Sead Kolasinac (the very same) and Amine Harit replace Jonathan Clauss, who is booked for wasting time as he leaves the field, and Luis Suarez.

09:25 PM

68 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

The introduction of Kulusevski has given Spurs a bit more attacking impetus. Marseille's only ambition is to get out of here with a 0-0 draw.

09:23 PM

64 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Lovely play from Kulusevski, who gallops round the back of the defence, hugging the ball on his left foot, and pokes a cross that bundled behind for a corner. The resulting corner is played short to Kulusevski, whose vicious cross-shot goes behind off the head of a Marseille defender. A goalkick is given but that definitely came off Balerdi.

09:21 PM

64 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Spurs still haven't had a shot on target.

09:20 PM

62 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Romero's dangerous crossfield pass is miscontrolled on the run by Perisic, who might have been through on goal with a surer touch. He retrieves the ball and stands up a cross towards the edge of the area, where Richarlison arrives to power a header over the bar. That was pretty ambitious, and not in a good way.

09:18 PM

61 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Marseille are wasting time at every opportunity; no surprise in the circumstances. It looks like Kulusevski has gone straight to right wing-back for Spurs.

09:17 PM

60 min Spurs substitution

Dejan Kulusevski comes on for Emerson Royal. That might mean a switch to a back four.

09:13 PM

56 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Son, searching desperately for his first goal of the season, drags a miserable shot well wide from the edge of the area.

09:11 PM

55 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Spurs could use the greater subtlety of Dejan Kulusevski, especially with Marseille now sitting much deeper. I'm sure we'll see him at some stage if it stays like this.

09:10 PM

53 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Dier is booked for repeating offending. Another Eric, Bailly, was booked for dissent after the red card.

09:08 PM

51 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Hojbjerg has a long-range drive blocked. Spurs, understandably, fancy their chances now.

09:07 PM

Marseille substitution

Gerson is replaced by Leonardo Balerdi, who will replace Mbemba in the back three.

09:06 PM

50 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

When the free-kick is eventually taken, Kane whacks it into the wall.

09:06 PM

47 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Mbemba is sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity! Kane played a good pass through to Son, who beat the last man Mbemba to the ball and was taken down on the edge of the area. It was poor judgement from Mbemba, who lunged at the ball even though Son was favourite to get there first. A clear red card, eventually: the referee dropped it as he tried to pull it out of his pocket.

Son Heung-min is brought down by Chancel Mbemba - David Klein/Reuters

09:02 PM

46 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Marseille get the second half under way. No changes on either side, yet.

08:48 PM

Half time Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

The end of a forgettable first half. Marseille were much more accomplished in possession, though they didn't really threaten Hugo Lloris. Spurs had the best chance, which Harry Kane dragged wide after good play from Richarlison and Son. That aside, it was a scruffy attacking performance from the home side.

08:46 PM

45+1 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

The impressive Guendouzi whistles a long-range strike that is pushed away by Lloris, falling to his right. A comfortable save, but at least it was a shot on target.

08:43 PM

42 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Gerson lofts a dangerous pass over the Spurs defence towards Tavares, who is put off by the flying Emerson and fails to control an admittedly difficult ball.

Antonio Conte - Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Europe

08:41 PM

41 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

The best chance so far. Richarlison plays a good pass through to the lines Son, who has Kane in support in a 2v2. He draws the defenders towards him and then plays the ball outside to Kane, who drags a low shot wide of the far post.

08:40 PM

39 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Guendouzi flips a lovely pass down the left to release Tavares. He crosses low towards Suarez in the D, but Perisic reads it well and gets back to clear.

08:38 PM

38 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Marseille are happy enough with their sterile domination, passing the ball around in front of the packed Spurs defence. We still haven't had a shot on target at either end.

08:35 PM

34 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Richarlison finds Kane in space on the right. He moves into the area, chops back onto his left foot and hits a left-footed drive that is well blocked by Tavares.

08:33 PM

32 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

A sweet long-range strike from Guendouzi hits the head of Romero and loops up in the air. Lloris charges out of his goal and makes a complete mess of a routine punch. Thankfully for him, the ball lands safely. But this really isn't good from Spurs.

08:31 PM

31 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Veretout's corner is overhit and evades everyone in the middle.

08:30 PM

30 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Mbemba's long-range shot hits a defender and spins behind for a corner. The crowd are starting to get frustrated by Spurs' inability to string two passes together.

08:28 PM

28 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Pau Lopez is fine to continue.

08:27 PM

27 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

A stray arm from Harry Kane catches Pau Lopez in the left eye, drawing a little bit of blood in the process. It all looked pretty innocuous. There's a break in play while Lopez receives treatment.

Pau Lopez receives treatment - Adrian Dennis/AFP

08:24 PM

24 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Still nothing much happening. Marseille are the more assured side but they haven't tested Hugo Lloris; in fact neither team has had a shot on target.

08:21 PM

21 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Tavares scampers dangerously away from Romero, but Emerson makes a good sliding tackle just outside the area.

08:19 PM

19 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Spurs are starting to spend a bit more time on the ball, though they are still nowhere near their attacking best.

Ivan Perisic in action - David Klein/Reuters

08:17 PM

15 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

The Marseille keeper Pau Lopez dawdles over a backpass and eventually has to drag the ball away from the onrushing Son. That was almost a farcical goal.

08:15 PM

15 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Spurs win their first corner. Son curls it in and Guendouzi heads clear at the near post. It hasn't been a great start.

08:14 PM

14 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

The Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton, who played for Marseille back in the day, is in with the away fans.

08:13 PM

13 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

After an extended spell of Marseille possession, Mbemba curls a hopeless cross that goes out of play on the far side.

08:11 PM

11 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Still lots of Marseille possession, though it's all in front of the Spurs defence. The match is yet to get going.

08:08 PM

8 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Marseille are having more of the ball, though Spurs won't really mind that - they love playing on the counter-attack.

Gerson protects the ball from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Matthew Childs/Action Images via Reuters

08:05 PM

5 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

There are loud boos every time Guendouzi gets on the ball. It's been a slow start to the game, with both teams striving to find some attacking rhythm.

08:02 PM

3 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

As expected, Richarlison has started on the right wing. Nothing much to report so far.

08:00 PM

1 min Tottenham 0 Marseille 0

Harry Kane gets the game under way.

07:59 PM

The players are ready

And so are the coaches. Antonio Conte and Igor Tudor, who won Serie A together at Juventus, embrace warmly on the touchline.

07:46 PM

Antonio Conte speaks

We had a really good performance against Fulham and I decided to make only one change. We have four really strong players for three positions [in attack] – Richarlison played very well against Fulham. Marseille are a really strong team. They are unbeaten, near the top of the league, and tough. I expect a good game.

07:43 PM

Full time: Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP

That's a helluva start for Sporting, who ran away for Eintracht in the last 25 minutes of the game.

Spurs go to Lisbon to face Sporting next Tuesday.

07:32 PM

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP

The other game in this group is going the way of Sporting, who are hammering the Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sporting's first goal was scored by Marcus Edwards, who was at Spurs as a young player and made one appearance in the League Cup.

07:15 PM

The Marseille ultras on tour

Marseille fans en route to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Matthew Childs/Action Images via Reuters

07:07 PM

The world-class wind-up merchant

Marseille's team includes the former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who is partial to a bit of aggro. Sam Dean has been looking at some of his greatest hits.

Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is in the Marseille XI - Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe

07:01 PM

Marseille team and substitutes

There's no Alexis Sanchez in the Marseille team - he's suspended. But Matteo Guendouzi and Nuno Tavares do start.

Marseille (3-4-2-1) Pau Lopez; Mbemba, Bailly, Cigot; Clauss, Veretout, Rongier, Nuno Tavares; Gerson, Guendouzi; Suarez.

Subs: Ngapandouetnbu, Blanco, Balerdi, Payet, Under, Gueye, Kolasinac, Kabore, Harit.

06:59 PM

Spurs team and substitutes

Antonio Conte makes one change from the side that beat Fulham 2-1 at the weekend, with Ivan Perisic replacing Ryan Sessegnon at left wing-back. Richarlison makes his Champions League debut.

Spurs (3-4-3) Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son.

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Spence, Tanganga, Sarr, Davies, Bissouma.

05:47 PM

Good evening

And welcome to live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur v Marseille in the Champions League. It’s Spurs’ first game in this competition since March 2020, when they were hammered by RB Leipzig a few days before Covid-19 brought life to a standstill. They return with a new manager, a bigger squad and greater expectations – if not of winning the thing, then at least of having a decent run.

Spurs have been drawn in an intriguing group, with no superpowers but no patsies either. Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP and tonight’s opponents Marseille are Spurs' competition for a place in the last 16. Antonio Conte has been complaining about the schedule – this is the first of three games in six days – but it’s all part of the underdog posturing; deep down he knows it’s all in the game.

Conte will be desperate to do well in the Champions League this season. Mainly because he lives to win football matches, but also because he has a surprisingly poor record in this competition as a manager. Conte has never gone beyond the last eight, and in three out of five seasons his teams have failed to get out of the group.

Spurs’ start to the Premier League season has been hard to read – the results have been better than the performances, and a record of 14 points from six games puts them one behind the leaders Arsenal. Igor Tudor's Marseille are second in Ligue 1, behind PSG only on goal difference; they have also finished as runners-up in two of the last three seasons.

Their squad includes plenty of familiar names from the Premier League, including Dimitri Payet, Jordan Veretout, Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Guendouzi, Eric Bailly, Sead Kolasinac and Nuno Tavares. It should be good fun.

Kick off is at 8pm, and we’ll have team news just before 7pm.