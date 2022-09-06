Tottenham vs Marseille: Kick off time, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, Champions League h2h results

Tottenham on Wednesday return to the Champions League after a two-season absence as they welcome Marseille to north London.

Spurs will be happy with their draw having missed a true heavyweight, with Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting making up Group F, and a first win back at Europe’s top table will set them up well for a condensed schedule.

Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici worked hard over the summer to bolster Spurs’ squad for the Champions League, but the French outfit will fancy their chances after an unbeaten start to the season sees them sit joint top of the Ligue 1 table.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Marseille is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London will host the match.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Marseille

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 3 and Ultimate 4K.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Tottenham vs Marseille team news

Antonio Conte made five changes for the win over Fulham, which was by a narrow scoreline which did not reflect his side's dominance. Richarlison came in for his first start and impressed so could keep his place, though Dejan Kulusevski will have other ideas. Son Heung-min has struggled this season but is unlikely to be dropped.

Cristian Romero returned from injury and will start again, with Ben Davies and Eric Dier likely side despite loanee Clement Lenglet's impressive first start. Ivan Perisic will return at wing-back.

Conte has been curiously reluctant to play Matt Doherty at the start of this season but Emerson Royal is surely due a rest and could be saved for the game at the Etihad Stadium.

Richarlison may have done enough to keep his place. (Getty Images)

There will be plenty of familiar faces in the Marseille squad, including former Arsenal trio Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Guendouzi and Sead Kolasinc, and Gunners loanee Nuno Tavares. Former West Ham star Dimitri Payet is likely to miss out with a calf injury.

Story continues

Tottenham vs Marseille prediction

This is not the relatively easy game some fans may have anticipated when the group stage draw was made.

Spurs are unbeaten so far this season, but so are Marseille. Injuries could play into the hosts' hands, but their French opponents have only conceded three times in six games and scored 13.

Marseille will be equally wary in what is their toughest game of the group. A win for either team could prove invaluable come their second meeting in November.

Spurs to win 3-2.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This is the first meeting between the two sides.