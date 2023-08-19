Is Tottenham vs Manchester United on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture

RAPHAEL VARANE MANCHESTER UNITED (AP)

Manchester United look to capitalise on their narrow Premier League win to open the season and retain their perfect start when they travel to Tottenham.

Raphael Varane’s strike was enough on Monday to secure a 1-0 win, despite Wolves wasting chances and being denied a penalty late on.

Erik ten Hag will look to see more chemistry between Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount, while Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu will be encouraged by his side’s display at Brentford.

Without Harry Kane, the Australian will hope the likes of Son Heung-min, James Maddison and Richarlison lead this new era in north London.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture:

When is Tottenham vs Man Utd?

Tottenham vs Man Utd is due to kick-off at 5.30pm on Saturday 19 August at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 5pm. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Christian Romero has recovered from a head injury, but Spurs will likely be without Bryan Gil (groin), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Fraser Forster (back) and Alfie Whiteman (ankle). Tanguy Ndombele could be overlooked once again too, although this looks like a tactical call from Postecoglu.

Lisandro Martinez is a doubt with an ankle injury, meaning Victor Lindelof could step in for the Argentine.

Rasmus Hojlund (back), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Amad Diallo (knee) and Tom Heaton (calf) are all set to miss out here. But former Spurs man Christian Eriksen could factor into Ten Hag’s plans after the disjointed partnership of Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes in midfield against Wolves.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Emerson, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Skipp, Maddison; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son.

Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Rashford, Sancho.

Odds

Tottenham win 9/5

Draw 11/4

Man Utd win 13/10

Prediction

Look for goals here. Spurs 2-2 Man Utd