Tottenham vs Man United: Prediction, team news, kick off time, TV, live stream, h2h results - preview today

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under huge pressure as Manchester United travel to Tottenham in the Premier League this evening.

The Norwegian remains in his post for now but is under immense pressure following a humiliating 5-0 home defeat by rivals Liverpool that continued United’s dismal recent run that has seen them collect just one point from four Premier League matches.

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte are again being linked with the Old Trafford hotseat and, with the Manchester derby coming up next weekend, Solskjaer desperately needs a result in north London or else he might find himself out of a job very soon.

Though his situation is obviously not as severe as Solskjaer’s, Nuno Espirito Santo has flattered to deceive at Tottenham thus far and could also use a decent win to quieten the naysayers.

Spurs reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday as Lucas Moura’s second-half effort was enough to sink struggling Burnley, but it was another dull display that followed back-to-back dreary 1-0 defeats against Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League and rivals West Ham in the top-flight.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Manchester United is scheduled for a 5:30pm BST kick-off today, Saturday, October 30, 2021.

The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Man United

TV channel: Saturday’s match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to catch the action live online via the Sky Go app.

You can also follow the game via Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, with Dan Kilpatrick in attendance in N17.

Tottenham vs Man United lineups and team news

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Emerson, Romero, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lucas Moura, Lo Celso, Son, Kane

Subs: Doherty, Reguilon, Sanchez, Rodon, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Ndombele

Man United XI: De Gea, Lindelof, Varane, Maguire, Wan Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Cavani, Ronaldo

Subs: Bailly, Rashford, Greenwood, Lingard, Dalot, Sancho, Henderson, Matic, Van de Beek

Tottenham vs Man United prediction

Though a perennially under-pressure figure, it is quite remarkable how quickly things have unravelled to this dire extent for Solskjaer and it feels like just a matter of time before he is eventually relieved of his duties, regardless of upcoming results.

Rumblings of discontent from the dressing room won’t help his cause at all and the tactics on display against rampant Liverpool were awful to put it kindly, with United’s half-hearted attempts at pressing off-the-ball alarmingly bad and completely lacking in cohesion.

This is a tough run of fixtures for United no doubt, but a trip to face this Tottenham side shouldn’t be looked at as especially daunting.

The oft-pedestrian hosts are a tough watch under Nuno and need to offer far more in attack if they are to take advantage of even reeling opponents this weekend.

We foresee a low-scoring draw that does little to help the case of either manager.

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Premier League era

Tottenham wins: 10

Draws: 12

Man United wins: 36

