Tottenham vs Man United: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

Tottenham host Manchester United tonight in a huge game for the Premier League’s top four.

Even despite all of the problems at Spurs of late, they could move within three points of United by beating them at home.

Still, the manner of their 6-1 humbling at Newcastle hardly points to a team heading into such a big game with any sort of confidence.

United, meanwhile, booked their FA Cup final spot with a fairly unconvincing display against Brighton at Wembley.

While there have been promising signs during Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge, they are far from guaranteed Champions League football next year and need a victory themselves.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Manchester United is scheduled for an 8.15pm BST kick-off time on Thursday 27th April, 2023.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream through either the BT Sport website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Tottenham vs Manchester United team news

Hugo Lloris is a doubt after coming off at half-time against Newcastle, while Clement Lenglet and Ben Davies are both to be assessed.

Interim manager Ryan Mason can surely be expected to revert to the three-man backline Spurs adopted for much of the past 18 months until that dreadful day on Tyneside.

As such, Davison Sanchez could come back into the team.

Bruno Fernandes is a doubt for United after being spotted wearing a protective boot earlier in the week, while ten Hag has also confirmed Raphael Varane is not yet ready to return.

Doubt: Fernandes picked up a knock against Brighton at Wembley (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, United are free of any fresh injury concern.

Tottenham vs Manchester United prediction

Spurs will surely react to the Newcastle loss and do boast a solid home record. Still, it’ difficult to look past United edging this one out.

Man United to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 53

Draws: 49

Manchester United wins: 96

Tottenham vs Manchester United match odds

Tottenham to win: 9/5

Draw: 13/5

Manchester United to win: 7/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.