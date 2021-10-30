Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium set for the visit of Manchester United (Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United go head to head on Saturday evening, with both teams looking to close the gap back to the top-four spots in the Premier League table and both managers under pressure. Most of the focus this week has been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with his job reportedly in danger after a thrashing at the hands of Liverpool last time out.

Nuno Espirito Santo has not been much more of a popular figure in some quarters with Spurs this term, though they did progress to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in midweek and are one place and point above United in the league table - a victory for either manager in this clash would give some much-needed breathing space.

Other intriguing points to watch develop further during the 90 minutes will be Harry Kane’s lack of goals so far this term, which United stars are left on the sidelines amid an expected reshuffle of the lineup and, perhaps above all else, whether their leaky defence looks more organised and structured after conceding 11 goals in the last three games. Follow all the live updates of Spurs vs Man United below, after the conclusion of Liverpool against Brighton:

Tottenham vs Man United

Kick-off at 5:30pm

TOT - Lloris; Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies; Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso; Moura, Kane, Son

MNU - De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

Tottenham Hotspur FC - Manchester United FC

FULL TIME! Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

16:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool lose ground on Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table after Thomas Tuchel’s side thrashed Newcastle 3-0 at St James’.

Story continues

But Manchester City have been beaten by Crystal Palace, after Conor Gallagher wrapped up three points against the 10 men of City.

That’s a big shock, and it’s undoubtedly a good day for Chelsea in the title race.

FULL TIME! Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

16:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Frustration for Liverpool after dropped points at Anfield, but Brighton fully deserve their point after an excellent display.

Graham Potter’s side fought back from two goals down and were the better team in the second half. In the end, the Seagulls looked the more likely to score a third and claim three points.

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

16:52 , Jamie Braidwood

90+2 mins: But Sanchez gets out well to collect Robertson’s cross.

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

16:51 , Jamie Braidwood

90+1 mins: Duffy is then booked after pulling back Mane - setting up a promising position for Liverpool out on the left.

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

16:49 , Jamie Braidwood

90 mins: There will be four minutes added on as Liverpool look for a late winner! Can they keep pace with Chelsea at the top of the table?

Oxlade-Chamberlain is fouled but Liverpool are left frustrated after play is brought back, even after the ball was worked to Robertson.

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

16:48 , Jamie Braidwood

88 mins: Jota fires the ball across to Salah but his shot is blocked by Dunk, before Mwepu charges down Henderson’s strike! Minamino is then booked after catching Gross with a late challenge.

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

16:46 , Jamie Braidwood

86 mins: Tariq Lamptey has made a brilliant impact since coming on but he looks to have picked up another injury.

Takumi Minamino replaces Curtis Jones for the closing stages as Liverpool search for a winner.

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

16:43 , Jamie Braidwood

83 mins: Brighton continue to dominate possession at Anfield. Liverpool are struggling to keep a hold of the ball, let alone advance up the pitch in search of a winner.

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

16:41 , Jamie Braidwood

81 mins: Mane does well to skip past a challenge but the move breaks down after his pass to Jota is cut out. Liverpool have yet to click going forwards in this half.

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

16:40 , Jamie Braidwood

80 mins: And March finds Mwepu at the back post, but he can’t square the ball across the face. Alisson collects but Brighton quickly regain possession and come forward again.

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

16:39 , Jamie Braidwood

79 mins: It’s all Brighton at the moment as they pile men forward for a corner, which Liverpool fail to clear, before Mwepu wins a free kick from Jones.

NO GOAL! Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

16:36 , Jamie Braidwood

76 mins: Trossard has the ball in the net for Brighton but he’s denied by the offside flag! Brilliant run from substitute Lamptey, but Trossard stepped forward too early before rounding Alisson and tucking the ball into the net.

Pascal Gross is on for Brighton for Lallana while Diogo Jota replaces Firmino.

Tottenham vs Manchester United live updates: Confirmed line-ups

16:35 , Karl Matchett

Changes for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he brings back Edinson Cavani among his other changes for United.

TOT - Lloris; Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies; Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso; Moura, Kane, Son

MNU - De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

16:34 , Jamie Braidwood

74 mins: Liverpool have had a better five minutes or so but are still yet to seriously test Sanchez in this second half. Henderson volleys wide after a Liverpool corner is cleared to the edge.

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

16:31 , Jamie Braidwood

71 mins: Alexander-Arnold fires over the bar after Liverpool work a free-kick into a shooting position.

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

16:29 , Jamie Braidwood

70 mins: And Alisson saves again, although it may have been offside. Brighton were able to cut through Liverpool again and Cucurella slipped in Mwepu, who forced Alisson into the save form the angle.

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

16:28 , Jamie Braidwood

67 mins: Save by Alisson! The goal hasn’t changed Brighton’s approach, they’re going for the win at Anfield! Cucurella lets fly from 25 yards and Alisson palms it away, before Liverpool struggle to clear under more Brighton pressure.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-2 Brighton (TROSSARD 64’)

16:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Brighton are level, what a comeback from the visitors! It’s a brilliant goal from Trossard after a fine Brighton move, but Liverpool will be disappointed with the defending. Cucurella threads the ball inside to Lallana, who was in space on the edge of the box. he then slips the ball into Trossard, who cuts inside Robertson and finishes past Alisson!

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

16:22 , Jamie Braidwood

63 mins: Salah had the chance to run at the Brighton defence after Liverpool won the ball back, but the forward loses possession to Mwepu.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

16:21 , Jamie Braidwood

61 mins: Chance for Salah! Firmino slips him in and as he faces Duffy, he shoots with the outside of his left foot. It’s a straight-forward save for Sanchez.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

16:19 , Jamie Braidwood

58 mins: March catches Van Dijk’s foot with a late challenge, but the Liverpool defender looks to be ok.

Alexis Mac Allister is coming on for Bissouma, who has been excellent today but is still working his way towards full fitness.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

16:18 , Jamie Braidwood

56 mins: Good defending from Van Dijk, who gets back well to hold off Trossard as the Brighton forward looked to shoot at Alisson from close range.

Oxlade-Chamberlain then drags a volley wide from a Liverpool corner.

A fourth goal is coming, but it’s anyone’s guess who for as we approach the hour mark.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

16:15 , Jamie Braidwood

54 mins: Good defending from Brighton. Duffy blocks a Oxlade-Chamberlain shot, Cucurella denies an Alexander-Arnold shot, before Bissouma is able to wrestle the ball off Henderson as the Liverpool captain looked to shoot.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

16:12 , Jamie Braidwood

51 mins: Brighton fly forward again and Liverpool have to get bodies back to block Trossard’s shot.

At the other end, Firmino tries to bend the ball into the top corner from the angle but his effort is off target.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

16:10 , Jamie Braidwood

50 mins: It’s been a breathless start to this second half, but Jurgen Klopp will not be happy with how his side have come out following the break. Brighton continue to pose the hosts problems.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

16:09 , Jamie Braidwood

49 mins: Lallana is denied by Alisson! Brighton go long and after a clever back heel from March, Lallana only had Alisson to beat. His shot is straight at the goalkeeper who makes the save with a big left hand.

NO GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

16:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Salah is offside. After Mane picked up the ball and drove forward, Salah’s run across Cucurella saw him just edge offside before he rounded Sanchez and finished.

GOAL! Liverpool 3-1 Brighton (SALAH 48’)

16:05 , Jamie Braidwood

11 games in a row! But wait , the flag is up.

KICK OFF! Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

16:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway at Anfield! No changes for either side at the break.

Half time: Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:55 , Jamie Braidwood

The Premier League’s top three are all in action this afternoon, but only Liverpool are leading at half time.

Manchester City trail Crystal Palace and are in read trouble at the break following Aymeric Laporte’s red card in the closing stages of the first half. Wilfried Zaha gave Palace an early lead before Laporte was sent off for hauling the forward down.

Chelsea are also being held, this time at Newcastle. It’s goalless at the break at St James’ Park but Thomas Tuchel’s side are on top.

Liverpool are top of the Premier League table as it stands.

HALF TIME! Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:48 , Jamie Braidwood

An entertaining first half at Anfield is brought to a close! It’s been a 45 minutes of swings and big moments. First off, March had a golden chance to give Brighton the lead but was denied by Alisson and a minute later Henderson’s clinical finish gave the Reds the lead.

Mane then added home Oxlade-Chamberlain’s fine cross before he thought he scored his third, only for his blocked challenge on Sanchez to be ruled out for handball. But from potentially being three goals up, Mwepu curled in a fine goal from range to reduce Liverpool’s lead to one before the break.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:48 , Jamie Braidwood

45+1 mins: Liverpool get a chance to break forward right at the end of the half as Oxlade-Chamberlain tried to slip the ball through to Firmino, but Sanchez got out well.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:47 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: There will be a minimum of two minutes added on.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:46 , Jamie Braidwood

43 mins: That’s changed the mood around Anfield before half time. After thinking they had gone three goals up Liverpool have been pegged back. More great play from Bissouma almost plays in Trossard, but Alisson gets out well to clear.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Brighton (MWEPU 41’)

15:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Brighton are back in it, and what a goal it is from Mwepu! The ball is cut back to his at the angle, about 25 yards from goal, and he curls a stunning strike over Alisson and into the far corner! He scored it from crossing range, but he definitely meant that!

Liverpool 2-0 Brighton

15:41 , Jamie Braidwood

38 mins: Danger for Brighton as Salah races into the box from the right, but he looks to square the ball across the face with the outside of his foot and it’s comfortably saved by Sanchez.

Liverpool 2-0 Brighton

15:38 , Jamie Braidwood

36 mins: Just moments before, Firmino had a great chance to strike at goal after Mane cut inside and set him up, but Dunk got across to make a crucial block.

NO GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Brighton

15:36 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s disallowed after replays showed the ball hit off Mane’s foot and onto his arm as it flew into the net. Relief for Brighton and a huge let off for Sanchez.

GOAL! Liverpool 3-0 Brighton (MANE 33’)

15:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Disaster for Brighton and for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez! The Spaniard tries to clear a backpass from his line, with Mane closing him down. His clearance is blocked by Mane and ends up in the back of the net... but this is going to be checked.

Liverpool 2-0 Brighton

15:30 , Jamie Braidwood

28 mins: Another chance for Brighton, they certainly haven’t been short of them in the first half. Trossard does brilliantly to chop inside Konate and keep a hold of the ball, before finding Cucurella in space. He plays a cross back towards goal where Mwepu is waiting, but he can’t keep the header down.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Brighton (MANE 24’)

15:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool double their lead as Mane hits his sixth Premier League goal of the campaign! But everyone is turning to Oxlade-Chamberlain for his part in the goal. He picks up the ball in acres and space and whips a delicious cross over Duffy’s head, where Mane steals in to nod Liverpool into a two-goal lead. Brilliant cross, simple header, and Liverpool are looking comfortable at Anfield.

Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

15:24 , Jamie Braidwood

21 mins: Mane has been quiet so far with so much of Liverpool’s play going down the opposite side, but he swivels to evade Veltman before threading a ball through to Robertson. Brighton recover to concede the corner and are able to clear.

Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

15:20 , Jamie Braidwood

18 mins: A concern for Liverpool as Naby Keita goes down. Liverpool are going to be forced into an early change and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to come on. Keita had made a good start to this match, finding the ball in good pockets of space, but it’s another frustrating injury for him.

Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

15:19 , Jamie Braidwood

17 mins: Big chance for Liverpool, but Firmino can’t keep his shot down! It’s lovely play from the hosts, worked inside from Keita into Salah, and on to Firmino. The Brazilian was in space and tried to chip the ball over Sanchez, but he got under the ball as it flew over the bar.

Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

15:16 , Jamie Braidwood

14 mins: Brighton hit the post as Alisson makes another important save! It’s a reminder of the visitors threat as they again come close, this time through Bissouma. The midfielder won the ball back on the halfway line after Konate lost possession and drove forward, before hitting a swerving shot towards the near post. The goalkeeper got down well to tip the shot onto the woodwork and Liverpool clear the resulting corner.

Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

15:14 , Jamie Braidwood

11 mins: Salah sizes up Cucurella again on the right win, cutting inside and aiming a ball towards the back post. Robertson was again arriving but it drifted over his head.

Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

15:11 , Jamie Braidwood

9 mins: Liverpool have settled nicely after Henderson’s goal. Alexander-Arnold and Salah knocks the ball to each other out on the right win before the former wins a corner off Cucurella. Brighton clear it at the near post.

Cucurella has been the man tasked with looking after Salah today - in what could be the hardest job in world football at the moment.

Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

15:09 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: Close! Keita had plenty of time and space after picking up the ball in the right channel. He swings it in towards Robertson, who was making a darting run to the back post, but it just evaded the left back.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Brighton (HENDERSON 4’)

15:04 , Jamie Braidwood

But Liverpool go straight down the other end and it’s the captain who gives them the lead! It’s a fine goal, Van Dijk sprayed an accurate ball out wide to Salah, who drifted inside before laying the ball back to Henderson. The midfielder produced a trademark finish, whipping the ball back across goal and into the far corner!

And just moments before, Solly March beat the offside trap and had all the time in the world to pick his spot from the angle. He tried to power the ball across Alisson, but the Liverpool goalkeeper reacted well to make a big stop!

What a start and what a crucial couple of minutes that could be!

Liverpool 0-0 Brighton

15:04 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: Save from Alisson! Brighton go close to taking an unlikely lead at Anfield!

Liverpool 0-0 Brighton

15:03 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: Bissouma steals the ball off Firmino as Brighton knock a couple of quick passes in midfield. Brighton look to have switched to a back four.

KICK-OFF! Liverpool 0-0 Brighton

15:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Underway at Anfield!

Liverpool vs Brighton

14:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Adam Lallana is back at Anfield this afternoon in front of the Liverpool fans since leaving the club last summer. Jordan Henderson leads the home side out ahead of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Liverpool vs Brighton

14:56 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re all set to go at Anfield! Like at many matches in the Premier League this weekend, Liverpool will take a moment of silence in their last home fixture before Remembrance Sunday next weekend.

Liverpool vs Brighton

14:50 , Jamie Braidwood

In a huge boost to today’s visitors, Yves Bissouma returns to Brighton’s starting line-up for the first time since September after recovering from injury. Enock Mwepu also comes into the side, as does Shane Duffy after he missed last weekend’s defeat to Manchester City. Pascal Gross and top-scorer Neal Maupay drop to the bench.

Brighton were victorious on their last trip to Anfield last season, during the spell in which Liverpool lost six consecutive home matches in the Premier League. The Seagulls came into this weekend fifth in the table after making an impressive start to the season under Graham Potter. They are winless in five, however, including the defeat to Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Liverpool vs Brighton

14:42 , Jamie Braidwood

After he was rested for Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Preston in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Mohamed Salah returns to the starting line-up and will be aiming to score in his 11th consecutive appearance this afternoon.

The Liverpool forward has scored six goals in his last three matches, and has hit five goals in his previous eight appearances against today’s opponents.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Brighton

14:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Off to Anfield next! Jurgen Klopp has made two changes from last weekend’s stunning 5-0 win at Manchester United. Naby Keita is fit and starts after he escaped serious injury in the tackle that resulted in Paul Pogba’s red card, while Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones come in for Diogo Jota and James Milner. Ibrahim Konate also retains his place from the Old Trafford win and makes his second Premier League start in a row.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Full time: Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

14:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Before our attention turns to the Premier League 3pm fixtures, it’s time for our player ratings from the King Power.

There are two nines for Arsenal, but who for?

Leicester vs Arsenal player ratings: Smith Rowe and Ramsdale impress in win

FULL TIME: Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

14:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal move up to fifth in the Premier League and extend their unbeaten run to nine matches! Their fourth clean sheet in seven Premier League matches was secured thanks to a sensational display from Aaron Ramsdale, who made a number of big stops, including a save-of-the-season contender to deny a James Maddison free kick.

Gabriel and Smith Rowe were on target early on to give Arsenal an early lead and Leicester could not hit back. They had decent spells in both halves but were frustrated by Ramsdale - who gives his shirt to a young fan in the away end!

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

14:23 , Jamie Braidwood

90+2 mins: Schmeichel hoists a ball into the Arsenal box but it’s cleared by Tomiyasu. The Leicester fans don't believe their team can get back into this and it’s been rather flat in the King Power since the 70th minute or so.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

14:21 , Jamie Braidwood

90 mins: It’s not over yet, however, and there will be five minutes added on.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

14:20 , Jamie Braidwood

89 mins: Arsenal make their third change as Smith Rowe makes for Kolasinac, his first Premier League appearance since the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.

They haven’t lost since, and this is set to be another important step for Arteta’s side today.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

14:18 , Jamie Braidwood

88 mins: Time is running out for Leicester. White meets another Leicester ball into the box, before Soumare misplaces a pass out of play.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

14:17 , Jamie Braidwood

86 mins: A Leicester attack breaks down and Arsenal had a chance to counter through Smith Rowe, but he wasn’t able to find the runs of either Pepe or Tavares, who would have been through on goal.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

14:14 , Jamie Braidwood

83 mins: Can Leicester muster a late rally? Lookman skips around the outside of Tavares but his cut-back is met by Gabriel. Arsenal then clear the resulting corner, as Pepe comes on for Saka who was very bright on the right wing today.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

14:11 , Jamie Braidwood

80 mins: Barnes picks up possession inside the Arsenal box but is met by a wall of yellow shirts, as Partey comes it to take the ball away. Arsenal have looked comfortable all game when Leicester have tried to go through the middle of their defensive block.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

14:09 , Jamie Braidwood

78 mins: Vardy drifts over to the left before slipping the ball inside to Barnes. He takes it to the byline but Ramsdale is there again to make the block at his near post.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

14:07 , Jamie Braidwood

76 mins: Another nice moment from Lokonga, who holds possession and drifts inside Soumare before he is brought down for a free kick.

It kills a few seconds but Saka’s cross is headed clear by the first man.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

74 mins: Close! Tielemans again has time to pick out the cross and find Barnes as he made a run across the box, like Vardy a few moments ago. Barnes got a slight touch on the ball but not enough to direct it inside the far post. Ramsdale looked beaten on this occasion.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

14:03 , Jamie Braidwood

72 mins: In that flurry of Arsenal chances, Leicester made their third and final change as Patson Daka replaced James Maddison.

Arsenal have had a good five minutes when they needed it most and have managed to push Leicester back.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

14:01 , Jamie Braidwood

68 mins: Dangerous from Arsenal! From the free kick, Aubameyang volleys a fierce ball across goal before the striker forces Schmeichel into a crucial stop with his feet from the resulting corner.

Saka then curls over after cutting inside.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:58 , Jamie Braidwood

67 mins: Vardy goes close! Tielemans picks up the ball in considerable space and finds Vardy as he makes his run behind Gabriel and in front of White. It flashes off Vardy’s head and goes wide of goal.

At the other end, Evans wrestles Aubameyang to the ground and is booked after the Arsenal captain was able to spin the defender. Aubameyang might have been through on goal there but the VAR is unmoved.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:55 , Jamie Braidwood

65 mins: Still, Ramsdale’s performance is covering the fact that Arsenal have lost control of this match. They don’t look so comfortable now following Leicester’s change of formation, and the introduction of Barnes and Lookman.

Barnes cuts inside and hits a shot on target from range but that’s comfortable for the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:54 , Jamie Braidwood

64 mins: Not only is Ramsdale holding Leicester at bay, but he’s also giving some back to the home fans after they boo his goalkicks!

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:52 , Jamie Braidwood

62 mins: Ramsdale saves again! The ball breaks to Barnes, who drives into the box at an angle. Ramsdale flies out and meets Barnes at his feet, spreading himself wide again to block the chip. He’s absolutely loving it out there.

Aaron Ramsdale with an all-round masterclass in goalkeeping today. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) October 30, 2021

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:51 , Jamie Braidwood

59 mins: It’s relentless Leicester pressure now! Tielemans runs down the right before his cross is blocked by Tomiyasu, as Gabriel then gets his head to another corner to clear for Arsenal.

But the ball comes straight back towards Arsenal’s goal as Maddison flight a cross looking for Evans. Ramsdale collects under considerable pressure.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:49 , Jamie Braidwood

58 mins: Another Ramsdale save! Leicester fly forward as Vardy back heels the ball into Lookman’s path. From a tight angle, the winger fires a shot across goal but it’s blocked by Ramsdale, who got into position quickly and spread himself to make the stop.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:48 , Jamie Braidwood

57 mins: Lacazette makes way as Odegaard comes in. It’s been another good display from the Frenchman, who is proving there is life yet to his Arsenal career.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:46 , Jamie Braidwood

56 mins: And it’s all Leicester now. They’re in full flow and Arsenal are set to bring on Martin Odegaard to take back some control in the midfield.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:45 , Jamie Braidwood

55 mins: Another good move from Leicester. Tielemans threads a nice ball through to Thomas, who runs into the space created by Barnes staying wide. The full back pokes a low shot across goal but it’s wide of the post.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:43 , Jamie Braidwood

52 mins: Decent move from Leicester. They find Maddison in space in midfield, who is then able to turn and play Vardy in down the right channel. He picks out Barnes on the edge but his volley is dragged wide of goal.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:41 , Jamie Braidwood

50 mins: Barnes gets a couple of early touches out on the Leicester left. He gets the beating of Tomiyasu but his ball to the back post evades everyone and drifts out for a goal kick.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:39 , Jamie Braidwood

48 mins: Smith Rowe’s in-swinger is cleared by Castagne at the near post, but Arsenal are able to stay on the front foot.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:38 , Jamie Braidwood

47 mins: An encouraging start from Arsenal, first as Lokonga wins the ball back from Maddison and then as the Arsenal defence play out of the Leicester high-press. Both instances led to dangerous Arsenal attacks, and a corner on the Arsenal left.

Kick off! Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Two changes for Leicester with Harvey Barnes and Ademola Lookman on for Iheanacho and Amartey.

That will bring a change of formation for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

HALF TIME: Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:33 , Jamie Braidwood

It looks like there will be a couple of Leicester changes at the break. Second half coming up shortly!

HALF TIME: Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:33 , Jamie Braidwood

How close is Emile Smith Rowe getting to that England call up?

HALF TIME: Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:19 , Jamie Braidwood

A half of two halves, in some ways, although that was a very impressive opening period from Mikel Arteta’s side. They flew out of the traps at the King Power and were dominant with and without the ball, and took a two-goal lead inside 15 minutes thanks to two prevailing trends of their recent resurgence: set-piece goals and Emile Smith Rowe.

Arsenal have looked pretty solid defensively in general play, but it took two outstanding saves from Ramsdale to keep Leicester at bay, first from Iheanacho and then from Maddison. If anything, despite their impressive overall play, the performance of Ramsdale is what has got every talking at the break!

Aaron Ramsdale! Outrageous save. And not his first. His distribution and contribution to Arsenal's build-up play has been ace too. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) October 30, 2021

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:18 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: We’re into two minutes of additional time at the end of the first half. Leicester have responded well to going two goals down early on but have been frustrated by two moments of brilliance by the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:14 , Jamie Braidwood

43 mins: WHAT A SAVE! Maddison does superbly to get the ball up and down from 20 yards, but Ramsdale is somehow able to palm the ball onto the bar and then block the follow-up from Evans! Arsenal scramble the ball clear off the line, but that is outstanding from the goalkeeper!

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:13 , Jamie Braidwood

41 mins: Maddison gets nudged to the ground by White as the Arsenal defender looked to win the ball back from behind. It sets up another promising free-kick position for Maddison to strike at goal.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:11 , Jamie Braidwood

39 mins: Tielemans hits a low drive at goal but it’s straight at Ramsdale and the Arsenal goalkeeper can gather it on the bounce.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:10 , Jamie Braidwood

38 mins: Arsenal are also knocking the ball around the pitch confidently and Leicester’s press has been made ineffective by some of Partey and Lokonga’s passing.

As I say that, Lokonga hits a pass out of play as he looked to switch the ball to Saka, but that looks to be a solid partnership for Arteta to build on.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:07 , Jamie Braidwood

34 mins: Leicester have made a good response to going 2-0 down but Arsenal’s defending must be giving Gunners fans confidence at this early stage. Gabriel is marshalling Iheanacho and Arsenal look well drilled in their two banks of four as Leicester struggle to find a way through.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:03 , Jamie Braidwood

30 mins: Saka skips inside before finding Tomiyasu on the outside. The full-back drives the ball across the face but Schmeichel is able to collect.

At the other end Tomiyasu then does superbly well to slide in and prevent a Maddison through ball to Vardy, who was making a bursting run into the box.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

13:00 , Jamie Braidwood

27 mins: What a save! Ramsdale redeems himself after playing a loose pass into midfield. Leicester work the ball to Iheanacho, who looks to bend inside the far post from outside of the box. It’s a brilliant effort but Ramsdale is equal to it, tipping it wide of the post.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

12:58 , Jamie Braidwood

25 mins: Slightly better from Leicester as Maddison finds Castagne with a ball in between the lines, but Gabriel is there as the wing-back looks for Iheanacho with the low cross. Tielemans then goes close to finding Vardy with a through ball in behind.

Arsenal look happy to sit in and challenge Leicester to break them down.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

12:56 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: Good news for Arsenal as Gabriel seems to be fine and is continuing. The home crowd at the King Power sound restless as Leicester look to claw themselves back into this one.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

12:54 , Jamie Braidwood

22 mins: A concern for Arsenal as Gabriel goes down, unchallenged, as Ramsdale was about to take a goal kick. The Brazilian has been crucial to their resurgence under Arteta since returning from injury.

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

12:52 , Jamie Braidwood

20 mins: Arsenal’s lead is completely deserved. Leicester can’t keep the ball and their press has been ineffective - Arsenal look sharper in every department so far.

