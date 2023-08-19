Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Mason Mount arrives at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are taking on Manchester United in the Premier League as both sides look to build on underwhelming an opening weekend with a statement win today.

Spurs drew 2-2 at Brentford in their first match under new manager Ange Postecoglou and since the departure of talisman Harry Kane. Speaking ahead of his first home game, the Australian coach said he is determined to turn the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into a fortress. “If you want to make it a place where we see it as an advantage, you have got to make sure the experience for opposition clubs is not a pleasant one,” Postecoglou said this week.

United picked up all three points at home to Wolves but it was by no means a convincing performance and Erik ten Hag has called for much better against Tottenham, particularly from his midfield trio of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and summer signing Mason Mount. “It’s a new midfield and we have step up there,” he said. “We have to improve in possession. We were absolutely not good.”

Follow the action from the Premier League match below.

Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE

Match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 5.30pm BST

Manchester United name unchanged XI for visit to north London

Tottenham bring in Pedro Porro and Pape Sarr to starting line-up

Tottenham Hotspur FC - Manchester United FC

Tottenham fans protest against ticket price increases

17:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hundreds of Tottenham supporters staged a protest ahead of the club’s home match against Manchester United over the decision to increase matchday ticket prices for this season.

It was first revealed in July that Spurs planned to raise the price of matchday tickets for the 2023-24 campaign, a decision heavily criticised by Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust.

THST unveiled plans on August 1 to demonstrate against the increase ahead of Manchester United’s visit and a large group of fans gathered outside the stadium at 3.45pm with banners held up urging the club to reverse its decision.

Spurs announced in April that season-ticket prices would be frozen for the second year in a row, but THST confirmed in July that the club planned to raise matchday ticket prices.

It was also revealed there would now be six Category A fixtures, the most expensive ticket, with Newcastle bumped up from Category B.

A Tottenham spokesperson told the PA news agency at the time: “We are fully aware of the current rising cost of living - and as such are one of only three Premier League clubs to freeze Season Ticket prices for the coming season.

“Our match ticket prices are comparable to other London clubs, with a wide range of price points available for fans to choose from.”

Tottenham fans protest against ticket price increases (Getty Images)

Premier League full-time scores

17:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

And those latest scores have all become full-time results:

Fulham 0-3 Brentford

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo celebrates after scoring a late third (AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth

Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring Liverpool’s third goal (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Wolves 1-4 Brighton

Solly March celebrates scoring Brighton’s third goal (Action Images via Reuters)

Premier League latest scores

16:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

It’s coming to the end for the day’s 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League. Here are the latest scores:

Fulham 0-3 Brentford

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth

Wolves 1-4 Brighton

Tottenham vs Manchester United: Team news

16:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

So Tottenham have made two changes for the visit of Manchester United with Pedro Porro and Pape Sarr handed starts. Emerson Royal and Oliver Skipp dropped to the bench after starting last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Brentford, which was Ange Postecoglou’s first match in charge of Spurs.

Manchester United are unchanged from Monday’s 1-0 win over Wolves. Harry Maguire did drop out of the squad with Erik Ten Hag deciding to name two goalkeepers in Dean Henderson and Radek Vitek.

Marcus Rashford arrives at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Tottenham vs Manchester United: Line-ups

16:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Confirmed line-ups from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son.

Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Emerson, Perisic, Lo Celso, Forster, Solomon, Davies.

Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fernandes (c), Mount; Antony, Garnacho, Rashford.

Subs: Lindelof, Martial, Eriksen, Dalot, Sancho, Henderson, Pellistri, McTominay, Vmtek.

Tottenham vs Manchester United

16:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham claimed a 2-2 draw at Brentford (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

