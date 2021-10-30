Tottenham 0-1 Man United LIVE! Ronaldo goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Tottenham vs Manchester United - LIVE!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under enormous pressure heading into a key Premier League showdown in north London that some fans have dubbed ‘El Sackico’.

The Norwegian’s future as Manchester United boss is in severe doubt following last weekend’s humiliating 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Old Trafford.

That was the continuation of a dire recent run that has seen the reeling Red Devils collect just one point from their last four top-flight matches.

While Solskjaer remains in his post for now, he has reportedly been given three games to save his job and another comprehensive loss this evening could surely spell the end.

While Tottenham counterpart Nuno Espirito Santo is not under the same level of intense scrutiny, he has not impressed at Spurs thus far, with back-to-back 1-0 defeats followed by a narrow Carabao Cup win at Burnley.

Supporters are not impressed by the Portuguese’s brand of cautious football and the hosts must show quick improvements in attack to prevent the unrest from growing further.

Follow Tottenham vs Man United with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Tottenham vs Man United latest news

GOAL! Ronaldo volleys Man United in front

Tottenham team news: Davies and Lo Celso replace Reguilon and Ndombele

Man United team news: Three at the back; Ronaldo and Cavani up front

Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Man United

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

18:24 , George Flood

Spurs were doing fine, and pressing and passing better than usual, while dominating possession in a low-quality game.

But now United have scored through a moment of Ronaldo brilliance, you wonder where and how Spurs are going to get two goals to turn this around.

Watch: Ronaldo’s quality finish puts United in front

18:23 , George Flood

Here’s that fine Ronaldo goal that broke the deadlock:

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

18:20 , George Flood

Easy to say that you can’t legislate for that kind of quality but Davies was caught out by Fernandes’ pass.

The Welshman came into the side presumably to add solidity to the back line but he was at fault for the half’s decisive moment.

Half-time

18:18 , George Flood

Tottenham 0-1 Manchester United

Ronaldo’s excellent volleyed finish is the difference at the interval after a fascinating opening 45 minutes.

Spurs had a goal rightly disallowed through Romero.

(Getty Images)

18:17 , George Flood

45 mins: One minute of added time is signalled at the end of this first half as a Spurs corner is headed wide by Davies, who had Romero striving to reach the same ball.

The Argentine looked much better placed to get a header on target.

18:15 , George Flood

43 mins: Spurs try to level before the interval, but Lo Celso’s shot balloons over the bar.

18:15 , George Flood

41 mins: Romero is typically aggressive in trying to get in front of goalscorer Ronaldo and is caught by an arm to the face as the duo jostle for position.

He goes down in pain, but that looked accidental. And the VAR agrees.

GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Manchester United | Cristiano Ronaldo 39'

18:10 , George Flood

39 mins: They thought they were behind a few minutes ago, but now United are in front!

Tottenham are under siege and Fernandes’ perfect ball is just over the head of Davies, with Ronaldo volleying low into the far corner from a tough angle.

Brilliant goal. How important could that be for Solskjaer?

18:07 , George Flood

34 mins: Son looks set to exploit United’s high line as Kane wins the ball for Tottenham in the middle of the park and immediately sets his strike partner racing through on goal.

Son takes one touch too many to allow Wan-Bissaka to make a decent block, but the offside flag is up anyway.

18:05 , George Flood

32 mins: A super effort from Fred has Lloris at full stretch as he tips the ball wide.

The corner to the front post is headed clear as far as Fernandes, who looks likely to shoot before lofting an underwhelming cross towards Varane and Cavani that goes out of play for a goal kick.

So much pushing and shoving going on in that Spurs box.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

18:03 , George Flood

It was the right call to rule out Romero’s goal for offside but it has further lifted the home crowd, who are encouraged to see their side moving the ball quickly and pressing.

18:02 , George Flood

30 mins: Such a good tempo and intensity to this game as Fernandes gets back to play an important role for United in defence and there’s then no one on hand in red to meet Wan-Bissaka’s low cross.

GOOAA... NO!

18:00 , George Flood

28 mins: A Spurs corner from the right is flicked on by Dier and kneed in by Romero, who had escaped the attentions of Cavani at the back post.

He wheels off to celebrate, only to eventually be denied by a very late offside flag.

The correct decision, but why the delay?!

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

17:58 , George Flood

The home crowd sense United are there for the taking and roar their side on as Kane and Son press De Gea.

Spurs are growing into this game nicely and Maguire and Shaw are already on bookings.

They’ll have to be wary of United on the counter-attack, though.

17:56 , George Flood

25 mins: End-to-end stuff now as Shaw crucially puts too much on a cross intended for Fernandes on the counter.

But the Portuguese slows things down and picks out Cavani, whose latest header drifts comfortably wide of the back post.

17:55 , George Flood

23 mins: Lo Celso’s disappointing free-kick is straight into the wall.

But Skipp keeps the ball alive and finds Lucas, whose clever lofted ball to the front post is taken down brilliantly by Son, who then gets the close-range finish all wrong as he fires over the top.

That should have been 1-0.

17:54 , George Flood

22 mins: Spurs spring forward and Lucas feeds Lo Celso, who is taken out just outside the box by what looked like a combination of Varane and Maguire.

It’s the latter who goes into the book.

This is a decent chance for Tottenham. Lo Celso to take...

17:52 , George Flood

20 mins: Big shouts for handball from the home contingent as Davies’ cross clatters into Wan-Bissaka.

The appeals for a penalty are waved away. It probably did hit his elbow, but the full-back’s arm was tight to his body.

That would have been extremely harsh.

17:50 , George Flood

17 mins: Spurs are a bit slow on the ball, to the home fans’ frustration, before Kane and Son try to link up at close quarters.

Shaw is caught by Romero out wide and then makes a bit of a rugby challenge on Lucas Moura, drawing the first yellow card of the evening from referee Stuart Attwell.

17:47 , George Flood

14 mins: Not much doing for Kane early on here as a cross towards the England captain is headed clear emphatically by Lindelof, then he’s whistled for accidentally catching Varane with a stray arm.

United are quickly down the other end and there’s an important intervention from Romero.

17:45 , George Flood

12 mins: Fred goes down in the Spurs box under pressure from Lo Celso, but that’s not a penalty, with the back-tracking Argentine doing just enough.

Before that, McTominay had switched play nicely for Shaw, who delivered a wicked low cross from the left intended for Ronaldo that was dealt with by Dier.

17:43 , George Flood

11 mins: Important interventions in both halves as each side looks to get the ball down and release their forward players quickly.

This certainly hasn’t been the cautious start many expected, with Lloris sweeping up for Tottenham.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

17:42 , George Flood

Ronaldo vs Romero promises to be an intriguing battle and the Argentine has already rushed out of defence to foul the United striker. Keep an eye on that duel.

The lineups suggested two managers desperate not to lose but both sides have had half-chances in the opening eight minutes, suggesting it could be a more open game than many predicted.

17:41 , George Flood

8 mins: Wan-Bissaka is impressing early for United here as he gets into the box and beats three Spurs players before finding Cavani, whose snap shot is blocked by Dier.

That was a real chance.

Wan-Bissaka is again the architect of United’s next attack, which ends when a cross sails over the head of Ronaldo at the back post.

17:39 , George Flood

7 mins: That’s vintage Cavani as his sharp movement sees him get in front of Dier as he then flicks a Fernandes cross well wide of the back post.

Good play from Wan-Bissaka to drive down that right flank before teeing up Bruno’s cross.

17:38 , George Flood

6 mins: Spurs keep up the pressure from the subsequent corner, but there’s a spot of miscommunication and Lo Celso sends an effort well wide.

17:38 , George Flood

5 mins: It’s all Tottenham early on, with Royal getting to the byline and pulling back for Son, whose shot is deflected past the post by Fred.

17:35 , George Flood

3 mins: United are dropping off early rather than trying to persist with that half-hearted pressing that proved so disastrous against Liverpool.

One iffy clearance shows signs of nerves.

Spurs with a lot of the ball early on.

17:34 , George Flood

2 mins: A fast-paced start in N17.

Maguire is on the left of United’s defence, with Varane in the middle and Lindelof to the right.

Kick-off

17:32 , George Flood

Both sets of players take the knee and we are underway!

A big-game feel to this one, with both teams in need of a result.

Solskjaer looks relaxed as he shares a joke with Michael Carrick on the United bench.

17:30 , George Flood

This is Tottenham’s closest home match to Remembrance Sunday, so both teams will wear shirts emblazoned with poppies.

The Last Post is also played ahead of kick-off.

17:25 , George Flood

Here come the teams at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kick-off is less than five minutes away!

Keane tears into Man United stars

17:13 , George Flood

You won’t be surprised to hear that Roy Keane - who wasn’t on Sky Sports’ coverage last weekend - is absolutely tearing into United ahead of tonight’s game.

He claims Crystal Palace wouldn’t have Wan-Bissaka back and calls some of the players a “disgrace to the football club” after their woeful display against Liverpool.

Keane also takes aim at Maguire’s “robotic” apologies and says Shaw has slipped back into his old ways.

I dread to think what he’s going to say if United are hammered again here...

17:08 , George Flood

In a relaxed pre-match interview with Sky Sports, Solskjaer stresses the need for experience and “solid foundations” when quizzed over his system change.

17:07 , George Flood

Hope I'm wrong but think the two changes will further reduce Spurs' (already limited) creativity & don't add much. Perhaps Nuno trying to replicate approach vs City. It looks like both managers aiming first and foremost not to lose. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) October 30, 2021

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16:57 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick is in position at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and reacts to that team news...

Dele on Spurs bench; Winks left out again

16:56 , George Flood

We should note that Dele Alli IS on the Tottenham bench this evening.

Harry Winks, however, is not.

The end of the road?

Two Tottenham changes

16:47 , George Flood

It’s two changes for Tottenham after the 1-0 loss to West Ham meanwhile, with Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele replaced by Ben Davies and Giovani Lo Celso.

As Dan Kilpatrick notes, a cautious approach from Nuno.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Solskjaer goes three at the back

16:45 , George Flood

So Solskjaer moves to a back three, with the fit-again Varane alongside Maguire and Lindelof.

Cavani joins Ronaldo up front, with Rashford and Greenwood dropping to the bench.

Man United team

16:32 , George Flood

Man United XI: De Gea, Lindelof, Varane, Maguire, Wan Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Cavani, Ronaldo

Subs: Bailly, Rashford, Greenwood, Lingard, Dalot, Sancho, Henderson, Matic, Van de Beek

Tottenham team

16:31 , George Flood

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Emerson, Romero, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lucas Moura, Lo Celso, Son, Kane

Subs: Doherty, Reguilon, Sanchez, Rodon, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Ndombele

Nuno not giving up on Dele and Winks

16:27 , George Flood

We’ll find out shortly if Dele Alli and Harry Winks even make the bench for Tottenham today after their total omissions in the Carabao Cup raised further doubts over their respective futures under Nuno amid a lack of first-team football.

But speaking yesterday, the Spurs boss claimed that he was determined to get the best out of the pair.

“They are our players, they are here with us,” he said.

“There’s nothing to be worried about. It’s a situation that we have to work on, we have to improve all the players.

“This is a squad. Making decisions, taking advantage of the moment, the talent, what we want for the game. All the players we count on.

“[The] January [transfer window is] so far away, so far away, we have to focus on what we do now. With all of the players, all of the personal situations of the players I address them personally.

“When I have to speak, I speak privately or listen to things the players have to say. This is how we deal. Not here [in a press conference]. You will never see me in a press conference addressing issues with players. I deal with it personally.”

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Nuno demands Tottenham outcasts work harder to change his mind

16:18 , George Flood

Speaking at his own media call yesterday, Nuno appeared to question the commitment of some of his players as he challenged Tottenham’s second-string to change his mind over their lack of minutes.

“At the end of the day what we want is for all the players to be involved and committed,” said Nuno, who was answering a question about Tanguy Ndombele’s return to the team after he was overlooked at the start of the season.

“This word is very important, ‘commitment’ is very important. When you are committed, you understand better some decisions. You are more patient and keep doing what you should do. You focus on your task, day after day.

“I wish all the players were equally committed,” he added. “It would be absurd to tell [you] that is the reality because the players have their own expectations.

“Many of them work very, very hard during the week. And then comes the weekend and the coach decides to go with other players.

(AP)

“It’s not because you are not committed, but you are upset. You are annoyed. That is respectful. It doesn’t have to do with the commitment of these players.

“These players have to go beyond. They have to make a conscious effort that they have to go again from the beginning of the week to change the opinion and the idea of the manager.

“This is how it works. In this industry, this is what the player should do. Unfortunately, it’s not what is always happening.”

Could Maguire be dropped?

16:11 , George Flood

Official team news from N17 is now less than 20 minutes away and Solskjaer warned yesterday that no one in his squad is undroppable amid questions over captain Harry Maguire’s poor recent form.

"In a squad like we have, with top-quality players, everyone expects to play, I expect every one of them to expect to play,” Solskjaer said.

"But they also know they have good team-mates around them and no one's under a bubble, of course they are not.

"It's up to me to pick the right team for the games and to see who is in the right frame of mind for Saturday, and then Tuesday in the Champions League (away against Atalanta).”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Solskjaer: These few weeks will not define my 18 years at United

16:05 , George Flood

In the midst of all this criticism and relentless mocking of Solskjaer, it’s easy to forget the legendary status he enjoyed as a player at the club and that famous night in Barcelona, 22 years ago.

But the Norwegian insists this particularly rough stretch will not define his near two decades at Old Trafford.

“My 18 years at the club are not going to be defined by these few weeks because I have had ups and downs as a player, ups and downs as manager and as a coach in the reserves,” he said.

“This is what we do at the club and for me that’s not the time… I always make sure I fight back.

“I am not going to let a period like this define me. Yeah, I will go all in now for a result on Saturday and that is the only thing we can do. We need a reaction, we need a result.”

Solskjaer seeking inspiration from Tyson Fury

16:02 , George Flood

An embattled Solskjaer is also looking for his side to draw inspiration from world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a bid to recover from that awful afternoon against Liverpool.

"Of course you have to hold your hands up - that performance is not acceptable. And you have to look at why it went as it did,” he said.

"I use the analogy that it felt like we were a boxer, being punch-drunk, getting knocked down in the first round. We had a chance, we conceded a goal, and we wanted to sort it out and we went a bit too open and frantic against a good team.

"You see Tyson Fury when he gets knocked down a couple of times, it's remarkable how calm and composed he is on the floor, counts to six, seven, eight, and then he gets up and is ready to go again.

"Maybe we got up too early and tried to sort it. Minds have to be better, but of course we've had to look at different things as well, and of course you have to be up front and honest, the communication has to be direct."

(Getty Images)

Under-pressure Solskjaer vows to fight back

15:53 , George Flood

Solskjaer, as you might expect, came out fighting in his pre-match press conference on Friday...

“I’ve been through some very bad moments here as a player and when I’ve been a coach and a manager as well,” he said.

“I’ve had to deal with setbacks, there’s probably been two or three crises at least since I became the manager here. One thing I can say is that I’ll always give it a good shot and fight back.”

He added: "We need a reaction and it's my job to put the players in the right frame of mind.

"I'm responsible for the reaction, the result, the performance, and we've worked on the pitch. We've worked on everything that needs to be sorted for a footballer - and that's not just one bit, it's not just frame of mind, it's game plan, tactics, technically. We've had a good week and I feel the boys are ready to give their best.

"Sometimes when you come in for criticism like we're doing, you get into the trenches with your team-mates, and that reaction I've seen this week. This club, with whatever we've been through before, it's always about getting through with courage, togetherness, teamwork, self-belief and sticking together, and this group has done."

(Getty Images)

15:45 , George Flood

The tactical battle

It is hard to know what you’re going to get from Nuno’s Spurs. They counter-punched successfully versus Manchester City and were briefly impressive with a high-risk, high press against Chelsea.

Solskjaer’s United have tended to play on the front foot but often looked effective when sitting deeper and playing on the break, which could be an option for the visitors today.

The managers’ set-ups could go a long way to determining their futures.

15:40 , George Flood

Nuno’s subs

“Nuno, Nuno make a sub,” chanted the travelling Spurs fans during the win over Burnley, after the head coach was reluctant to use his bench in the last three League matches.

Nuno appears to only trust a select few of his squad, which is unsustainable long-term, and his use of substitutes will be under particular scrutiny this evening.

(Getty Images)

15:32 , George Flood

Ahead of this evening’s crunch showdown, Dan Kilpatrick has assessed three big issues facing both under-fire managers....

Solskjaer’s selections

While Nuno’s XI practically picks itself, Solskjaer’s selections could determine his fate. There is pressure on the United boss to drop underperforming defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo, while many fans would like to see forgotten man Donny van de Beek in midfield.

Solskjaer has a wealth of attacking options to choose from, including Edinson Cavani, and could even switch to a back three on Saturday.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Tottenham vs Man United prediction

15:24 , George Flood

Though a perennially under-pressure figure, it is quite remarkable how quickly things have unravelled to this dire extent for Solskjaer and it feels like just a matter of time before he is eventually relieved of his duties, regardless of upcoming results.

Rumblings of discontent from the dressing room won’t help his cause at all and the tactics on display against rampant Liverpool were awful to put it kindly, with United’s half-hearted attempts at pressing off-the-ball alarmingly bad and completely lacking in cohesion.

This is a tough run of fixtures for United no doubt, but a trip to face this Tottenham side shouldn’t be looked at as especially daunting.

(REUTERS)

The oft-pedestrian hosts are a tough watch under Nuno and need to offer far more in attack if they are to take advantage of even reeling opponents this weekend.

We foresee a low-scoring draw that does little to help the case of either manager.

1-1 draw.

Early Man United team news

15:23 , George Flood

What Solskjaer decides to do tactically and with his lineup this afternoon could potentially seal his fate.

He could be tempted to switch to a back five with Raphael Varane now back training after a groin injury.

Anthony Martial is also back in contention after missing the last three games, though Paul Pogba is suspended after his woeful red-card challenge on Naby Keita in the 5-0 humiliation by Liverpool.

Fans want to see change, so could the likes of Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and maybe even Donny van de Beek be given a chance to impress?

Predicted Man United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Early Tottenham team news

15:19 , George Flood

Tottenham’s team would appear to rather pick itself today, given Nuno has named the same XI for three straight Premier League games and the fact that none of his fringe players made a strong case to start during Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win over Burnley.

The Portuguese’s only fresh injury concern is summer signing Bryan Gil, who was forced off early at Turf Moor, while Ryan Sessegnon is still sidelined.

Davinson Sanchez could come in for Eric Dier at the back if Nuno wants more pace, while Giovani Lo Celso is a potential midfield option, though Dele Alli and Harry Winks are unlikely to start given they were both left out entirely against Burnley amid huge doubts over their respective Spurs futures.

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Royal, Romero, Dier, Reguilon; Skipp, Hojbjerg; Lucas, Ndombele, Son; Kane.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

How to watch Tottenham vs Man United

15:14 , George Flood

TV channel: Today’s match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to catch the action live online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE coverage

14:59 , George Flood

Good afternoon and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of a busy 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Saturday evening action this week comes from north London, where under-pressure managers - one much more so than the other - Nuno Espirito Santo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lock horns in a key clash that some are dubbing ‘El Sackico’.

This should be anything but dull, so stay tuned for all the match build-up, latest team news and live updates after kick-off, which today is at 5:30pm BST.

We will also have expert analysis from Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick, who is in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.