Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE!

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou takes charge of his first competitive home match this evening, and it’s a clash which usually provides plenty of entertainment. It is also Spurs’ first home game since Harry Kane’s departure, with the striker having scored four times on what turned out to be his farewell game against Shakhtar earlier this month.

Postecoglou would have felt his team deserved more from last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Brentford, while United were far from convincing in their 1-0 win over Wolves the following night. Both teams will head into the game knowing three points - and an early season marker - are firmly up for grabs.

Erik ten Hag has some decisions to make in midfield and attack with Casemiro looking far from match fit on Monday evening, while Anthony Martial is fit again to start. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kick-off: 5.30pm BST | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Here’s Dan with more thought, this time in video form.

Kick-off in just under quarter of an hour.

Postecoglou has been talking to Sky Sports ahead of the game: “I’m looking forward to it. First home game in the Premier League is an exciting time for everyone and we’ve got to put on a performance for the fans.”

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

If you thought Ange Postecoglou’s XI at Brentford last weekend was attacking, today’s side is on another level. The Spurs head coach has dropped the two steadiest members of the team that drew 2-2 in west London - Emerson Royal and Oliver Skipp - for forward-thinking players in Pedro Porro and Pape Sarr.

The result is a side full of pace and attacking intent, but with very few players who can be considered defensive-minded. This is going to be interesting.

The visitors are in the building.

So, Tottenham make two changes from last week’s 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Oliver Skipp and goalscorer Emerson Royal drop to the bench as Pape Matar Sarr and Pedro Porro come into the team.

Man United XI

Manchester United are unchanged.

Tottenham XI

Here’s how the hosts look.

Confirmed team news to come in just over five minutes.

Early team news leaks suggest Garnacho starts tonight. Sancho drops to the bench.

Rashford through the middle, then?

Tottenham fans are protesting against the increase in ticket prices at the club ahead of the game today.

Dan is on the ground for us.

A win for Tottenham today would be a bit of a rarity. Despite running at 6-1 winners at Old Trafford during the pandemic season, that was their only win in nine games.

Manchester United have played four times at Tottenham’s stadium - winning twice and drawing twice. Will their first defeat come today?

Life without Kane

This is, of course, the first Tottenham home game since Harry Kane left for Bayern.

The striker scored and assisted in a 4-0 win last night, not that anyone needed a reminder of his talents.

Richarlison struggled as the front man against Brentford, facing up against three centre-backs, while both Son and Kulusevski didn’t do enough to create space for him.

That should be easier to do against today’s opponents, who are less well-drilled than Brentford and far more open.

Spurs fans will be in full voice tonight, it should be a great atmosphere.

Martinez in, Maguire out

Lisandro Martinez has travelled with the Manchester United squad, but ex-captain Harry Maguire was absent.

Here's the players who were spotted at Stockport train station on Friday, according to Manchester Evening News.

Players spotted: Onana, Henderson, Vitek, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, McTominay, Mount, Eriksen, Fernandes, Pellistri, Antony, Rashford, Garnacho, Sancho, Martial

Score prediction

Neither team look perfect but Spurs are showing signs of progress. Even without Kane, they’ve got enough to trouble United going forward, though problems remain at the back.

2-2 draw.

Manchester United team news

15:20 , Alex Young

Manchester United have been boosted after Lisandro Martinez returned to training.

Martinez was substituted at half-time in Monday’s 1-0 win over Wolves due to an ankle issue, but is expected to be fit to face Spurs tonight.

Asked if Martinez is available, Ten Hag said: "He was just training [on Thursday], so I think so. Yeah."

The United boss could decide to reintroduce Anthony Martial to his starting XI after the striker’s return from injury. Marcus Rashford was ineffectual while leading the line on Monday night and may drop back to the wing after Alejandro Garnacho also failed to impress.

Rasmus Hojlund is unlikely to be involved as he rebuilds his fitness following a back injury suffered before his £72million move from Atalanta.

Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo are unavailable due to injuries.

Tottenham team news

15:13 , Alex Young

Ange Postecoglou is unlikely to make significant changes for his first home game in charge of Tottenham against Manchester United on Saturday.

Cristian Romero is available despite being forced off with a suspected concussion in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Brentford, while the new head coach has no fresh injury concerns. Fraser Forster is expected to be back on the bench after resuming training this week.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could add extra protection in midfield, although the Dane's future remains uncertain amid interest from Atletico Madrid.

Ivan Perisic is an option for the front three but Postecoglou is likely to continue with Dejan Kulusevski and new captain Heung-min Son either side of Richarlison.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United

15:04 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins at 5pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

14:59 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Manchester United.

It’s another blockbuster clash so early in the new season and a real chance for both teams to lay down a marker.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm, and we have Dan Kilpatrick there for us as ever. Stick with us.