Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a must-win game as Manchester United travel to face Tottenham in the Premier League this evening.

The Norwegian’s future at Old Trafford has been placed under severe scrutiny after a terrible run of form that culminated in his side being humiliated 5-0 on home soil by fierce rivals Liverpool last weekend.

While Solskjaer remains in his post for now after talks among the United hierarchy this week, he has been offered no assurances over his long-term future and another listless defeat here could surely spell the end of his tenure.

Tottenham counterpart Nuno Espirito Santo is also in need of a positive performance after a tricky recent run that included back-to-back defeats against Vitesse Arnhem and West Ham.

Though Spurs saw off Burnley in midweek to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, they were again found sorely lacking on the attacking front and fans are rightly demanding more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man United

TV channel: Today’s match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to catch the action live online via the Sky Go app.

You can also follow the game via Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, with Dan Kilpatrick in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

