Tottenham vs Manchester City, Premier League live: score and latest updates - Paul Childs/Reuters

04:54 PM

22 mins: Spurs 1 Man City 0

Bentancur goes into the book for a hard block on an opponent. Perhaps a bit of a harsh yellow, given that Grealish didn't get booked just now when the opponent was in a more advantageous situation.

Congratulations @HKane passing the great Jimmy Greaves record at @SpursOfficial. Also @WayneRooney and I were wondering where you’ve been! Well done on joining the 200 @premierleague club. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LaVmTagGV5 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) February 5, 2023

04:52 PM

18 mins: Spurs 1 Man City 0

City have it but lose it, Kane breaks and Grealish fouls him from behind with a wee push in the back.

04:49 PM

17 mins: Spurs 1 Man City 0

City dust themselves down, surge forward, and Bernardo hits a low shot straight at the keeper.

Mine eyes have seen the glory! How lucky have Spurs fans of my age been to see them both? Well done Harry, I didn't think it was possible. pic.twitter.com/HwSyho4cxp — Danny Kelly (@dannykellywords) February 5, 2023

04:46 PM

GOAL! Spurs 1 Man City 0 (Kane 15)

He's done it! The game has been very quiet so far, but City have over-elaborated at the back. Højbjerg presses, pounces, wins it and carries the ball forward. He slips it to Harry Kane and the great goalscorer does what he does best - he slots it away with authority and he's scored his 267th goal for Spurs.

He’s done it. @HKane scores yet again and goes ahead of the great Jimmy Greaves as @spurs’ all-time top scorer. What an incredible achievement. Well played. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) February 5, 2023

Here is Harry's record-breaking moment.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores - Reuters

04:44 PM

13 mins: Spurs 0 Man City 0

Spurs really looking to keep it quiet. Not a lot of press, just the block.

04:41 PM

10 mins: Spurs 0 Man City 0

City, the visitors, have had 84% of the possession thus far.

04:39 PM

8 mins: Spurs 0 Man City 0

City getting some time on the ball, Grealish with some carries, and they build here. Out to Walker on the right. Spurs well penned back. City recycle and keep it alive.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker before the match - Reuters

04:36 PM

4 mins: Spurs 0 Man City 0

Corner lofted very high and deep, Ake finds himself under it as it drops from the sky with snow on.... heads it back into the danger area. Might maybe have gone for goal there. Spurs tidy up.

04:34 PM

3 mins: Spurs 0 Man City 0

Mahrez with an early opportunity to stick a freekick in. Rodri the target but not getting that. City keep it alive however and have won themselves a corner.

04:32 PM

1 mins: Spurs 0 Man City 0

City in a peculiar charcoal and rust outfit. Not quite fully black or fully red.

Son the first player to show, a busy run down the right. Runs into traffic.

04:30 PM

Meet the new/temp boss

Cristian Stellini, Assistant Manager of Tottenham Hotspur - Getty Images

04:29 PM

Where's your money?

Feels like a bigger match for City than it does for Spurs to be honest. They go with Ake and Akanji in centre defence.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane. Subs: Porro, Skipp, Sanchez, Richarlison, Danjuma, Sessegnon, Forster, Lenglet, Bissouma.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Lewis, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish, Haaland. Subs: Perrone, Dias, Phillips, Gundogan, Laporte, De Bruyne, Ortega, Gomez, Palmer.

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)

04:25 PM

The players

are in the tunnel.

04:25 PM

Pre-match fuel

Tottenham Hotspur fans outside the stadium before the match - Reuters

04:24 PM

Gaga under fire

My esteemed colleague and all-around excellent person Thom Gibbs is present at the Tottingham Hotspur Stadium and this is what he writes:

"Two can play at your AI game... Here's what ChatGPT has to say:

Hello Andrew Gibney! It is impossible to accurately determine the mood in the stadium as I do not have access to current events. However, a Tottenham vs Manchester City match is usually an exciting fixture, as both teams are historically successful and feature talented players. The potential for high-scoring, fast-paced, and skillful play make for a thrilling match.

Tough to disagree with the terrifying piece of near-sentient code, apart from its friendly greeting for Andrew Gibney.

On the way in I wandered past a small but livid protest against the owners of the club. One banner took aim at Daniel Levy's priorities (ESL, Greed, NFL) but also included Lady Gaga. Seems harsh on Gaga."

04:10 PM

City backs

Good work from Telegraph Sport's Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports as he explains City's defensive formation: it looks like Walker plays right back.

04:07 PM

Pep Guardiola

"Nothing changes after the Arsenal result, we have to do our job. De Bruyne is out for tactical reasons. Foden felt really ill in the night so he has gone back to Manchester."

04:06 PM

Cristian Stellini

one of Conte's assistants is doing the pre-match. "Conte will be watching from home today. We spoke about the team but I picked it. It is important in our philosophy that we see how players are in the last two training sessions."

04:03 PM

Scarves

Tottenham Hotspur scarves on sale outside before the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. - PA

04:01 PM

Excellent

result for Forest there. Leeds the victim.

03:57 PM

Dressing room

Tottenham Hotspur dressing room - Getty

03:54 PM

Fans

Tottenham Hotspur fans - John Walton/PA

03:48 PM

New blogger in town

Having a bit of a play with Copy.ai's blogging generation thing, which I firmly believe will be putting me out to seed in a year or so. Here is its take so far:

"Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in the Premier League. Follow the live blog of this English football match and react to their performance on the pitch .Tottenham Hotspur have won their last two matches on the road and they are currently in third place in the Premier League table. Spurs won their last game against Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park, while Manchester City drew 1-1 with Wolves at Molineux Stadium."

Quite encouraging that this is almost all totally wrong so far. Maybe 18 months. Still, let's react to their performance on the pitch, in the comments section below should you wish to do that.

I'll give the machine another crack.

"Premier League leaders Manchester City face a trip to fellow title challengers Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Can the hosts hurt their title hopes? Follow it live with our live blog, brought to you by Andrew Gibney."

Better, although Man City are not the Premier League leaders. And I have no idea why our new robot overlord has called itself Andrew Gibney. Still, it's on the right lines I guess.

03:35 PM

Teams

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane. Subs: Porro, Skipp, Sanchez, Richarlison, Danjuma, Sessegnon, Forster, Lenglet, Bissouma.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Lewis, Rodri, Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Alvarez, Grealish, Haaland. Subs: Perrone, Dias, Phillips, Gundogan, Laporte, De Bruyne, Ortega, Gomez, Palmer.

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)

03:24 PM

Tottenham vs Man City

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog of Spurs against Manchester City; it's a lovely mild sunny day in North London and we could be in for a very enjoyable afternoon. Everyone on both sides today will have enjoyed Arsenal's home defeat to Everton yesterday; that ensured that Arsenal's lead over Man City is cut to five points, and the Etihad side have a better goal difference, to boot. Spurs fans will have enjoyed it because, well, for the obvious reasons. Spurs, themselves in fifth place, are 14 points behind the Gunners having played a game more.

Many and varied subplots are offered for your consideration this Sunday late lunchtime. Firstly, Harry Kane is level with Jimmy Greaves on 266 in Tottenham goals. One person who has allegedly been keeping quite the eye on Sir Harold is Erling Haaland. Guardiola said this week: "He is aware that he can improve in many departments. I am pretty sure maybe watching Harry Kane but not necessarily watching [only] Harry, other players. He has the will: ‘I can do better.’ With his age, it is the best thing he can believe. Otherwise it will be boring." Pep apparently wants EH to get more involved in the all round aspect of the game. It would be quite funny, for the neutral anyway, if it turns out that buying him as Tino Asprilla-d the whole business. Serious people were writing not long ago that City would win the Premier League forever.

We will also keep an eye on how the sides settle after the transfer window.

Our Manchester expert James Ducker thinks he might have identified something that is ailing City.

"So rotation has not been so much an obstacle as key to City’s success in the past but, even then, you always got the sense that Guardiola knew his best team. Is that still the case, though? It has really not seemed like it."

Another factor worthy of consideration is that Antonio Conte has been having some medical issues, really hope he is okay.

We will see who is on the Tottenham bench and in the Tottenham team soon. The kick off for this one is at half four and teams will be named an hour before.