Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City will look to open the defence of their Premier League title with a win when they visit Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

City smashed the British transfer record to add England international Jack Grealish to the squad that stormed to the Premier League title last season, although Pep Guardiola’s side have arguably yet to make their biggest move as they continue to pursue Spurs striker Harry Kane.

The Premier League champions have yet to replace the club’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero while Kane has reportedly pushed for the move to go through this summer.

Guardiola’s side were defeated by Leicester in the Community Shield final last week but could welcome a number of first team players back into their line-up. Grealish is set to make his first City start following his £100m move from Aston Villa but Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are doubts.

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of the Premier League match today.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 15 August at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm BST. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Spurs manager Nuno will have made his decision on whether Kane will play following Saturday’s training session, while new arrivals Bryan Gil and Cristian Romero, who picked up an injury at the Copa America, will also be assessed. Japhet Tanganga should be available after recovering from a slight injury picked up in the pre-season friendly against Arsenal on Sunday.

For City, Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus could all return to the squad after missing Saturday’s Community Shield final - but Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt and Phil Foden is out due to injuries sustained at the Euros this summer.

Confirmed line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Dele, Bergwijn, Lucas, Son

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Mendy, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Grealish, Mahrez, Torres, Sterling

Prediction

Of the two sides, and despite the uncertainty surrounding Kane, Tottenham have had the more settled pre-season in terms of player availability. City have seven first team players who have only returned this week or are unavailable due to their involvement in international tournaments this summer and while they have the deepest squad in the Premier League, that is far from ideal. However, the starting line-up Guardiola selects this afternoon is still likely to be stronger than Spurs’ - and this is a team used to winning in the Premier League. Tottenham 1-2 Manchester City