Tottenham vs Man City: Can Spurs make it another slow start for Pep Guardiola?

Pep Guardiola is wary of Manchester City making another slow start to a Premier League season as his champions prepare for a tough opening trip to Tottenham.

Man City got off to a poor start in the 2020/21 season as they dropped points in five of their eight opening games, but Guardiola’s side were on a mission after that as a 28-game unbeaten run saw them canter to the title.

City looked leggy at the beginning of last term after a late finish to the previous pandemic-hit campaign denied them any significant break or pre-season preparation.

Things have been slightly better this summer but still well short of ideal, with a number of international players having only resumed training a matter of days before Sunday's clash with Spurs in north London.

Guardiola expects the same mental fortitude may be needed again this season: "Before, it was four or five weeks for preparation in pre-season, now (Thursday) is the first day we were all together. It is completely different.

"It is similar to last season when we played against Wolves without any friendly games having been played.

“People asked me how the team was and I didn't know! I hadn't seen them.

"That is why the mentality, and being strong in the head will be important. We know we are still a way from our best condition.

(The FA via Getty Images)

"We couldn't have a pre-season for 75 or 80 per cent of the players, but the most important thing we did last season was adjust, adapt and not complain.

"Day by day, week by week, game by game, we rejoined the players to the team dynamic and put them in the best condition.

“That's why we had success last season because we did not cry in the beginning.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

"We looked at what we could do to improve the team and when we arrived in some moment we started to win and win and win, and during four months we were unbeatable.

“That is why we won the Premier League and we arrived in the last stage of all the competitions.

"I think now we are not ready but we will see."

Additional reporting by PA.

