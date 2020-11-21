Tottenham vs Man City: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, h2h results, Premier League odds

(ES Composite)

Tottenham host Manchester City this evening looking to go top of the Premier League as Jose Mourinho faces off against old rival Pep Guardiola.

Spurs went top for a couple of hours before the international break with their hard-fought win at West Brom and another victory at home will send them into first spot overnight.

Mourinho masterminded a win over Guardiola when these two teams met in February, but even the Spurs manager will likely admit that his team rode their luck that day.

Date, time and venue

Tottenham vs Manchester City is scheduled for a 5:30pm GMT kick-off today (Saturday, November 21, 2020).

The match will be held behind closed doors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium due to Government guidelines regarding coronavirus.

How to watch

TV channel: Today’s match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage from 5pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via Sky Go and the app.

Team news

Tottenham will be able to call on Steven Bergwijn again. The Netherlands forward scored on his Spurs debut in the corresponding fixture last year but missed the international break due to an unspecified injury - although he is in contention this weekend.

Erik Lamela (Achilles) is still out, while Matt Doherty is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Harry Winks is also doubtful with a minor knock sustained on England duty, but Heung-min Son has returned two negative Covid-19 tests after an outbreak in the South Korea camp last week.

Tottenham predicted lineup (4-3-3): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele; Son, Kane, Bale

City have record goalscorer Sergio Aguero and forward Raheem Sterling back in training ahead of this one.

Aguero has been out for the past month with a hamstring injury and Sterling pulled out of the England squad earlier this week with a calf problem. It remains to be seen if they will be ready to face Tottenham.

Story continues

Captain Fernandinho, recently sidelined with a muscular injury, is now out after suffering gastroenteritis. There are also doubts over defenders Nathan Ake and Benjamin Mendy.

Manchester City predicted lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Torres, Jesus, Foden

Prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Man City

This is Tottenham’s toughest test so far and the start of a stern run of fixtures. City have been poor so far but know how to turn it on against the league’s better sides - drawing with Liverpool and beating Wolves and Arsenal.

Spurs will likely rely on the counterattack, but may not have the defence to shut out City. An entertaining draw is our shout.

Expert view: Alan Smith

Spurs are grinding out wins in classic Jose Mourinho style. The last three on the bounce won’t be remembered for too much polished play, but they will have pleased a manager looking for the kind of winning mentality that hasn’t always been rife in this part of north London.

On this point, beating City, of course, would do no harm at all. It would infuse great belief into a team that faces Chelsea and Arsenal next. All eyes on this one, then.

Missing a fit Sergio Aguero, City have been struggling for goals. Could Spurs take advantage with a Kane-Son-Bale strikeforce that promises so much? If they do, it might be time to revise those opinions about Mourinho’s demise as a top manager.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 62

Man City wins: 63

Draws: 35

Last meeting: Tottenham 2-0 Man City (Feb 2nd, 2020)

Bettings odds and tips (subject to change)

Totteham win: 100/30

Draw: 16/5

Man City win: 5/6

Odds via Betfair Exchange. Click here to find out more.

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League.

Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.

Read More

Tottenham Q&A: Dan Kilpatrick on Mourinho’s first year at Spurs

Kane: I’m in the form of my life thanks to Mourinho

Tottenham to dedicate Man City clash to memory of Ray Clemence