Tottenham vs Man City LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Tottenham vs Manchester City LIVE!

A huge FA Cup fourth-round clash kicks off a big weekend of action as holders head to north London looking for not only their first win at Spurs' (not so) new stadium but also their first goal. Spurs, across four different managers, have an unblemished home record against Pep Guardiola's all-conquering side - but will that change tonight?

The two star forwards will be missing, with Heung-min Son at the Asian Cup and Erling Haaland not quite ready to return after injury. However, Spurs do have James Maddison fit again after almost three months out and City are ready to hand Kevin De Bruyne another start after his own long layoff.

These two teams last met, in the Premier League, back in December and shared the spoils of a thrilling 3-3 draw. It is rarely dull when they meet. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Dom Smith from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham vs Man City latest highlights

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: ITV and ITVX

Tottenham XI: Maddison on bench

Man City XI: Haaland still absent

Score prediction: Man City to march on

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

20:26 , Alex Young

"Spurs are feeling their way into the game although you do wonder where a goal might come from without Son.

"The South Korean has scored in four of City's five defeats here and it shouldn't need pointing out that Werner, Richarlison and Johnson don't have the nearly same finesse."

20:24 , Alex Young

24min: But, straight up the other end, Porro appears to break the offside trap and tries to find Richarlison inside the area but Ortega intercepts.

20:23 , Alex Young

23min: City are swarming Spurs every time they get the ball, this time they force a corner.

20:19 , Alex Young

20min: Maddison is keeping warm with a job down the touchline, much to the delight of the nearby Spurs fans. He applauds back.

20:18 , Alex Young

18min: Van de Ven seeing plenty of the ball early doors, which isn't great news for Spurs. Bobb and Alvarez particularly lively.

20:15 , Alex Young

15min: Spurs finally make tracks into the City half and win a corner. Bentancur nods a fine delivery on, but there is no Spurs player there to capitalise.

Dom Smith at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

20:14 , Alex Young

"Constant City pressure in these early exchanges, with Spurs unable to keep the ball for any length of time when they do manage to nick it.

"Bernardo Silva and Rodri have already seen a lot of the ball — players more than capable of winning this cup tie on their own."

20:13 , Alex Young

13min: Alvarez tests Vicario from distance, forcing the keeper into a save low to his right.

20:12 , Alex Young

11min: It's fair to say that City are on top, Spurs camped out in their own half and box. Van de Ven forced to hoof clear with Bobb looking dangerous.

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

20:10 , Alex Young

"A tight call but another lengthy delay from the VAR, prompting Postecoglou to shake his bowed head in frustration and boos from around the stadium.

"We only had the quickest of replays in the press box but Bobb was judged to be just beyond van de Ven. City's long wait to score here goes on."

20:09 , Alex Young

9min: Udogie tries to send Richarlison through but he is a little overzealous in the tackle on Rodri and gets pulled up on it.

NO GOAL!

20:07 , Alex Young

7min: Bobb thinks he has given City the lead, tucking home a rebound inside the six-yard box, but he is inches offside. VAR check took far too long, again.

20:04 , Alex Young

4min: Wayward pass from Gvardiol sees City's first spell of possession end early. Both teams getting some time on the ball.

20:02 , Alex Young

2min: Spurs have the ball in the opening stages, with City hassling. Alvarez tries to hurry Van de Ven, but he's not fussed.

Kick-off!

20:00 , Alex Young

1min: Up and running in N17!

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

19:57 , Alex Young

"There are a number of blue and white flags in the single-tier South Stand while the City fans, at the other end, serenade Kevin de Bruyne, who is on the bench.

"Kevin De Bruyne and Maddison, both among the subs, cancel each other out in a sense. So too do missing marksmen Erling Haaland and Heung-min Son."

Pep Guardiola on gameplan

19:52 , Alex Young

"We will try to be ourselves. Mostly, we try to play with the ball ... We are together for many, many years and we understand what we must do."

Dom Smith at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

19:51 , Alex Young

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium filling up nicely here, as the ‘Emirates FA Cup’ hoarding is assembled on the pitch.

It's a big match for Tottenham in a season when many Spurs fans will have believed a trophy was an entirely achievable goal. Fairly formidable opponents to overcome first…

19:50 , Alex Young

Kick-off is fast approaching.

Postecoglou on Maddison

19:35 , Alex Young

"He was as close as anyone else [to starting] but he hasn't played for quite a while. Having him to come on could be helpful for us."

Maddison and De Bruyne on bench

19:18 , Alex Young

So, James Maddison is back but not in the starting lineup. After almost three months out, he is not being risked from the off. Probably wise from Ange Postecoglou.

Just the one change, then, for Spurs as Kulusevski comes in for Skipp.

It's two changes for City as cup goalkeeper Ortega gets the nod ahead of Ederson and Bobb, who scored the winner against Newcastle last time out, starts ahead of Doku.

Teams in full

19:07 , Alex Young

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski; Johnson, Richarlison, Johnson

Subs: Forster, Royal, Davies, Dragusin, Skipp, Maddison, Bryan, Santiago, Scarlett

Manchester City XI: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Bobb, Alvarez

Subs: Ederson, Stones, Grealish, Doku, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Susoho, Lewis

Tottenham XI

19:02 , Alex Young

James Maddison is on the bench.

Man City XI

19:00 , Alex Young

Here's how the visitors look.

Your City side to face Spurs 🩵



XI | Ortega Moreno, Walker (C), Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Bobb, Alvarez



SUBS | Ederson, Stones, Grealish, Doku, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Susoho, Lewis#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/nqczBaPkJC — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 26, 2024

18:58 , Alex Young

Team news is on the way. Starts for Maddison and De Bruyne?

Guardiola on miserable record at Spurs

18:42 , Alex Young

"That is the reality, (and shows) how tough it is for us. Of course this is a 'final', a knockout game and to go through we have to score goals. Always it is a new opportunity to break it.

"The feeling is most of the times we played really good but the reality is there, no goals, five defeats - so they were much better than us."

Postecoglou: Adversity has helped us

18:29 , Alex Young

Ange Postecoglou believes adversity has accelerated the growth of his young group in his debut campaign in charge.

Postecoglou watched his team endure a horrid November period where they were hit with a string of absentees. Spurs were able to regroup during December and while they remain without Son, Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma tonight, the manager is upbeat on his squad.

"There's a really good feeling amongst the group at the moment over where they're at," Postecoglou added.

"They understand that because of what we've been through, 'OK, somebody's missing, man down, but somebody fills that void and we keep going until they come back'. I think it's been good for the growth of the team.

"This year for me is about growth. You don't want to orchestrate these scenarios where we get challenged and have players missing, but the fact that we've gone through it, I just think has accelerated our growth.

"We could have flown through this first half of the year and I'm sure all the questions to me would've been, 'what happens when there's a hiccup?' and I wouldn't have been able to answer that question.

"I'd bluff my way through it but I wouldn't have been able to really answer it. But I already know, I've seen the resilience and part of that is how I've dealt with those absences."

Tottenham start fresh chapter as Postecoglou project accelerated

18:19 , Alex Young

It is nearly three months since Tottenham’s disastrous defeat by Chelsea, which ended their record breaking start to the season and plunged Ange Postecoglou into a selection crisis which is only now easing.

The Spurs head coach has had to contend with a succession of injuries, suspensions, illnesses and other absences, but tonight’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against holders Manchester City feels like the start of a fresh chapter, with Postecoglou finally mulling over some positive selection headaches.

James Maddison hobbled off against Chelsea with ankle ligament damage but has trained all week and is “ready to start”, according to Postecoglou; Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Rodrigo Bentancur are all fit; and January signings Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin are getting up to speed.

Postecoglou is now able to look back on the last few months with a degree of distance and believes it has been good for the development of his squad.

Read more here!

Head to head (h2h) history and results

18:08 , Alex Young

A remarkably balanced head-to-head between these two teams.

Of late, Spurs win the home games and City in the away games.

Tottenham wins: 66

Draws: 37

Man City wins: 66

Score prediction

18:01 , Alex Young

Spurs will take heart from such an impressive home record against Manchester City, but the absence of Son will make this test far harder even with the return of Maddison.

City head into the game in good shape despite the continued absence of Haaland, with De Bruyne and Stones in contention to start. Who knows what will happen under the Friday night lights, but you feel the holders have the edge.

Man City to win, 2-1.

Man City team news

17:54 , Alex Young

Manchester City could give Kevin De Bruyne a start tonight.

Pep Guardiola will be without Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji for the trip to north London but De Bruyne may be handed a spot in the starting lineup for the first time since opening day having changed the game off the bench at Newcastle.

Guardiola has stated his hope that Erling Haaland will soon be fit to return, just as John Stones will against Spurs after shaking off an ankle injury.

City are expected to play their strongest available team although Ederson, who has shaken off the knock he picked up against Newcastle, may be rotated out for cup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Tottenham team news

17:45 , Alex Young

Tottenham will be boosted by the return of James Maddison for tonight's game.

Maddison had been missing since injuring his ankle ligaments in the defeat by Chelsea on November 6 but has trained all week, and head coach Ange Postecoglou has said he is "ready to start" against the treble winners this evening.

If Maddison goes straight back into the Spurs starting XI, then Dejan Kulusevski, who has recovered from illness, could move into the front three with Brennan Johnson the most likely forward to give way.

Postecoglou has a decision to make in midfield, with Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg both pushing to start alongside Rodrigo Bentancur.

Ben Davies is back in training after a hamstring injury but unlikely to start, especially as Spurs' first-choice backline are all now seemingly fit.

New signing Radu Dragusin can expect to be among the substitutes again but Timo Werner is a good option to play from the left.

Giovani Lo Celso (muscle), Alejo Veliz and Manor Solomon (both knee) remain sidelined, along with Ryan Sessegnon.

Captain Heung-min Son is away at the Asian Cup with South Korea, while Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma and Senegal's Pape Matar Sarr are both at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Man City

17:37 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the ITVX app and website.

Welcome

17:30 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the FA Cup fourth round clash between Tottenham and Manchester City.

The holders take their trophy to their bogey ground, looking for a first win and first goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their sixth visit.

Tonight sees two of the most exciting teams in the country face off. It should be a corker, so stick with us.