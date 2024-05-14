Tottenham vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham vs Manchester City - LIVE!

Tottenham host Man City tonight in what is set to prove a decisive match in the Premier League title race. Arsenal will be desperate for their north London rivals to do them a favour, with any dropped points for City handing the Gunners control heading into the final day of the season.

Spurs have their own battle to focus on, with their top-four hopes just about still alive. It will take two wins from Ange Postecoglou’s side to even have a chance though, with it likely that the club misses out on the Champions League in the Australian’s first season in charge. Postecoglou has insisted his side will be fully fired up in trying to win, even if there are plenty of Spurs fans in the stands hoping their side do not deliver for Arsenal.

As for City, they are now just a couple of wins away from a fourth title on the bounce. Pep Guardiola’s side have not lost in the Premier League since December and have shown no signs of slipping up in recent weeks. City do have a miserable record at this ground, but their struggles have come against Spurs sides managed by the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Dom Smith at the ground.

Tottenham vs Man City latest news

Kick-off: 8pm BST | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Tottenham team news: Van de Ven at left-back

Man City team news: Walker returns to starting lineup

Standard Sport prediction

Dom Smith at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

20:08 , Matt Verri

Really strange atmosphere here. There were very subdued cheers from the Spurs fans as Bentancur forced Ederson into that save.

There is noise; just not half as much as if Arsenal’s title ramifications didn’t hang in the balance of this match quite so much.

Tottenham 0-0 Man City

20:08 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Corner cleared out to Hojbjerg, he finds Son but he can’t find space to put the cross back in.

Story continues

Hosts are keen to keep looking for that ball over Gvardiol for Johnson to run onto. There is space out there.

Tottenham 0-0 Man City

20:07 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Great save!

Lovely move from Spurs, as Hojbjerg switches it out to Johnson.

He can drive at Gvardiol, lays it off for Bentancur and he forces Ederson to tip the rising strike over the bar.

Tottenham 0-0 Man City

20:04 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Spurs leave Romero one-on-one with Haaland at the back.

The centre-back gets bullied off the ball, topples to the floor and Haaland is clean through... but the whistle goes for a foul. That was generous.

Tottenham 0-0 Man City

20:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Confident start on the ball from Spurs. They’re going to play their football, regardless of the City pressure.

Sarr and Maddison are pressing up centrally, with Son and Johnson both very wide.

KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Matt Verri

Underway in north London!

19:59 , Matt Verri

Tough start to James Maddison’s night - his mascot is taller than him. At best a draw.

Handshakes done. Time to get up and running.

Here we go!

19:57 , Matt Verri

Teams are in the tunnel in north London.

Camera panning to a lot of Spurs fans who have opted for a sky blue shirt tonight. We’re about to find out what the atmosphere is going to be like!

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

19:55 , Matt Verri

It will be interesting to see how van de Ven and Maddison operate in unusual positions tonight. Van de Ven, who is deputising at left-back, will presumably use his pace to sweep up behind the back line but will he invert into midfield when Spurs are in possession?

Maddison looks likely to start on the left of the front three, a role he has played for England but not for his club this season.

Ten minutes to go!

19:50 , Matt Verri

Kick-off is not far away now.

There’s one very obvious storyline tonight, and Jamie Carragher has had his say!

Spurs fans shouldn’t want their team to win tonight! #TOTMCI



pic.twitter.com/GAzhSDfM83 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 14, 2024

Postecoglou: No red carpet from Spurs

19:45 , Matt Verri

Man City are aiming to be the first club to win a fourth consecutive English title and there is a grim sense of inevitability about their form under Pep Guardiola.

But asked his view of their dominance, Ange Postecoglou said: "Well they haven't [won four in a row] yet. That's an important point.

"They haven't done it yet but if they think you have, then it does become an issue because everyone is putting down the red carpet for them. I'm not going to do that. I don't think other managers would do that.

“I'm certainly not going to sit down and watch them win again. That doesn't sit comfortably with me."

Guardiola wants 'tense' Man City

19:38 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City to stay tense in order to move within touching distance of Premier League history at Tottenham.

City are two wins away from a record fourth straight Premier League title, and will reach that unprecedented quartet with wins over Spurs and West Ham.

City have fired 15 goals and leaked just one in their last four victories, and they can leapfrog leaders Arsenal to return to the top of the table with a win at Spurs.

Guardiola’s team are winless in league action at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium though, failing even to score a goal in four top-flight losses, with one solitary victory coming in the FA Cup.

“If you play these games relaxed, it’s a big problem,” warned Guardiola.

“The right tension, and the right focus has to be there. We need to demand the best. Maybe they are going to play for Champions League qualification and have a huge target for them too.

“We have a huge target at the same time as well.”

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Saliba backs Tottenham to deliver

19:32 , Matt Verri

Arsenal defender William Saliba is confident Tottenham will not surrender against Manchester City.

The Gunners are relying on a favour from their north London rivals after beating Manchester United on Sunday to go back top of the Premier League and take the title race to the final day.

Arsenal are a point clear of second-placed Man City, but Pep Guardiola’s side have this game in hand.

And Saliba believes Spurs will fight to get a result against City, even if taking points off them would hand Arsenal the chance to win their first title since 2004.

“They will try to win,” he said. “Their fans don’t want them to win against City, but they are good competitors, so they will try their best to win.

“I don’t think [it changes anything for the Tottenham players], because they want to play in the Champions League next season.

“Tottenham is a very good team. Our games with them were not easy. I hope they will be at their best. All the [Arsenal] team will be Tottenham fans on Tuesday. Let’s pray for Tuesday.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

19:26 , Matt Verri

Going to be a pretty unique atmosphere!

"There will be 60,000 Spurs fans here tonight who don't want their side to get a result against City."



🗣 @Dan_KP gives his pre-match thoughts ahead of what promises to be a strange night in north London!



LIVE: https://t.co/HymkaQIgiL #TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/t2AYWG0elA — Standard Sport (@standardsport) May 14, 2024

Will history repeat itself?

19:20 , Matt Verri

Man City have hated coming to this ground in recent seasons, even if they did win in the FA Cup earlier this season.

They are yet to score a Premier League goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - it’s a crazy record.

Those defeats did come against Spurs sides sitting deep, waiting to counter. That won’t be the case tonight.

View from a Tottenham fan

19:14 , Matt Verri

“For some inexplicable reason, swathes of pundits and football fans have forgotten the force that drives football fandom: petty tribalism.

“This has led to some ludicrous suggestions that Tottenham should move heaven and earth to beat, or at least draw with, Manchester City tonight. The upshot of this would be Spurs effectively delivering the Premier League crown to their most detested rivals.

“I want to stroll into the office and give a little wink to my Gooner colleagues, even though we finished more than 20 points behind them, because we meekly lay down to let City stroll to another title, and that means I win.

“City may be causing irreparable damage to English football — but it's cheap at twice the price if it means Arsenal don't win the league

“I would rather we finish bottom on zero points if it meant stopping that lot winning the league.”

Read the full piece here!

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Changes for both

19:07 , Matt Verri

It’s an interesting Spurs lineup.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg come into the midfield, with Yves Bissouma out with injury, and Dejan Kulusevski drops to the bench, meaning James Maddison starts in the front three.

Micky van de Ven gets the nod at left-back, so it’s Radu Dragusin alongside Cristian Romero.

Just the one change for Man City. Kyle Walker starts at right-back, with Nathan Ake dropping to the bench and Manuel Akanji moving inside to centre-back.

Man City team news

19:04 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Stones, Ake, Grealish, Doku, Alvarez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

Tottenham team news

19:02 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Johnson, Son, Maddison.

Subs: Skipp, Gil, Emerson, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Austin, Scarlett, Moore, Hall.

Stage is set!

18:51 , Matt Verri

Not long to go.

All the team news from north London coming up in the next ten minutes or so.

Will Maddison find form?

18:44 , Matt Verri

If Spurs are to exploit City’s high line with the pace of Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson, they need quality on the ball, which is where James Maddison comes in.

The England player has been short of rhythm and confidence since returning from injury in January, but looked closer to his best in the win over Burnley at the weekend, suggesting two games on the bench might have been beneficial.

Unlocking this City team will require high-risk, incisive passing — and Maddison is capable of providing it.

(Getty Images)

Postecoglou: Don't understand Spurs fans wanting to lose

18:37 , Matt Verri

Despite the implications of a Tottenham win, Ange Postecoglou is confident his side will have the backing of the home supporters and says he struggles to comprehend why any fan would want their side to lose.

"To me, I don't understand it, I never will," said the Australian. "I understand rivalry. I was part of one of the biggest ones in the world in the last couple of years with Celtic and Rangers and I understand the rivalry, but I've never and will never understand if someone wants their own team to lose.

"That's not what sport is about. It's not what I love about the game. What I love more than anything in the game is the competitiveness, challenging yourself to beat someone and coming out successful. Anything outside of that, it's got nothing to do with sport, it's got nothing to do with me.

"If other people want to treat it that way, that they get pleasure from other people's misery, that's not how I've lived my life and how I perceive my role.”

(Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Key battle of the night?

18:29 , Matt Verri

Tottenham are usually happy to leave Micky van de Ven one-on-one with his centre-forward, and the game’s most intriguing individual duel will surely be the Dutchman’s attempts to stop Erling Haaland.

They are both freakish physical specimens — towering, strong and quick — and are likely to have more than one foot race in the final third. Van de Ven is a master at sweeping up behind Spurs’ high line, although there is a chance he could be asked to deputise at left-back.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal fans fail in firework plans

18:22 , Matt Verri

Arsenal supporters failed in their attempts to disrupt Manchester City’s preparations for their showdown with Tottenham.

Videos posted on social media show Gunners fans setting off fireworks outside a hotel they thought the City squad were staying in ahead of tonight’s game.

But it is understood the City players stayed in Manchester on Monday night and were travelling down to London only this morning.

That had always been the club’s plan and, as a result, Arsenal fans’ attempts to disrupt City players’ sleep failed.

Arsenal fan group Ashburton Army were thought to be behind the fireworks, which were let off outside the Marriott Hotel in Waltham Abbey at around 2am.

14/05/24



Ashburton Army (Arsenal) setting off fireworks outside Man City team hotel at 2am before their game away at Tottenham today pic.twitter.com/RXPTr8C8oo — ULTRAS UK (@ultrasinuk) May 14, 2024

Spurs must lock down City's left wing

18:13 , Matt Verri

Man City left-back Josko Gvardiol has five goals in seven games, including a brace in the weekend’s 4-0 win at Fulham, while Phil Foden remains in sparkling form, leaving City’s left flank looking ominous.

The hard-working Dejan Kulusevski and right-back Pedro Porro will have a huge job to do defensively, particularly with holding midfielder Yves Bissouma missing with a knee injury.

But locking down City’s left flank would go some way to subduing their attacking threat.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal will be watching...

18:05 , Matt Verri

It’s a massive night in north London.

If Man City win, they will be two points clear at the top heading into the final day of the season, when they play West Ham at home.

A draw here, though, and it will be Arsenal top on goal difference - the Gunners’ advantage is currently three.

Defeat for City and Arsenal will hold a one-point advantage, ahead of welcoming Everton to the Emirates on Sunday.

It’s pretty clear - Arsenal need a favour from their biggest rivals tonight.

Spurs have arrived!

17:58 , Matt Verri

The hosts are in the building in north London...

In the house at @SpursStadium for one last time this season 👋 pic.twitter.com/HfD8n667zf — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 14, 2024

Standard Sport prediction

17:51 , Matt Verri

All the talk of Spurs wanting to lose to City, and in turn not do Arsenal a favour in the title race, has dominated the build-up, but there is no doubt that the players - and certainly the manager - will want to win. Postecoglou made that very clear in his press conference.

Spurs even have had something of a hoodoo over City at home in recent years - winning every league encounter without conceding since moving to their new stadium - but this is still a side who have repeatedly flattered to deceive in recent weeks, against a team who are scoring for fun.

City should have few problems tonight.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Man City team news

17:44 , Matt Verri

Nathan Ake is the sole injury doubt for Manchester City.

The defender lasted only 22 minutes during Saturday’s big 4-0 victory over Fulham.

Jack Grealish missed the trip to Craven Cottage through illness but Guardiola has confirmed the England international is “fine”, so the winger is expected to return to the squad tonight.

“Jack has recovered from illness and Nathan was much better yesterday,” Guardiola told reporters on Monday. “Now we are going to train and we will see if he can train later today.”

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

(Getty Images)

Tottenham team news

17:38 , Matt Verri

Tottenham have another injury concern to contend with, after Yves Bissouma was ruled out with a knee injury picked up in the weekend win over Burnley.

Rodrigo Bentancur is the likeliest player to replace Bissouma at the base of midfield, although Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could also come in.

Oliver Skipp is likely to be needed at left-back again but Micky van de Ven could play there after a late goal-scoring cameo from full-back against the Clarets. Radu Dragusin would come in at centre-half if Van de Ven starts on the left.

Postecoglou has also said Richarlison will miss the rest of the season and the Copa America with Brazil due to a calf injury, so Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and Heung-min Son will surely continue up front, with James Maddison at No10.

Predicted Spurs XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Skipp; Bentancur, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Johnson, Son

(Getty Images)

How to watch Tottenham vs Man City

17:31 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Dom Smith at the ground!

Good evening!

17:25 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Man City!

Will there be a twist in the Premier League title race? City are two wins away, but any dropped points tonight will hand control to Arsenal.

Spurs, then, could end up playing a big role in the Gunners ending their 20-year wait to win the Premier League title. Strange night ahead!

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.