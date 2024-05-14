Tottenham vs Man City LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as James Maddison starts for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in a fascinating clash that could decide where the Premier League title ends up this season.

Man City, aiming to win the league for a fourth year in a row, come into the match second in the table just one point behind Arsenal. This match is their game in hand and should they triumph they will take a two-point lead into the final weekend of the season. A draw tonight would mean City need to make up a three-goal difference and match Arsenal’s result on Sunday while a defeat would leave the Gunners in control of the title race.

For Spurs, their target is the top four. Aston Villa failed to defeat Liverpool last night meaning their is still a chance that Tottenham can leapfrog them into the final qualifying spot for the Champions League. Spurs are four/five points behind Villa so must beat Man City to have any hope of finishing fourth.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for Tottenham vs Man City right here:

Tottenham vs Man City LIVE

Tottenham host Manchester City in the Premier League with kick off at 8pm BST

Spurs need to win to keep hopes of top four finish alive

Three points for City takes them back to the top of the table

TOT XI - Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sarr, Maddison, Son, Johnson

MCI XI - Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Haaland

Tottenham Hotspur FC 0 - 0 Manchester City FC

1’ - Tottenham 0-0 Man City

20:01 , Karl Matchett

We have kick-off! Underway in north London. A huge 90 minutes awaits.

Tottenham vs Man City LIVE

19:55 , Karl Matchett

Almost go-time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. So much on the line for both sets of players - but the home team are perhaps, to an extent at least, playing for their futures in the team. And certainly playing for their careers, which they want to be in the Champions League!

Tottenham vs Man City LIVE

19:50 , Karl Matchett

Ten minutes to kick-off.

This should be an excellent encounter - both teams know they need a win and nothing else will do, it’s that simple. Arsenal have the odd sensation of cheering on their rivals Spurs, hoping they can get something tonight.

Tottenham vs Man City LIVE

19:44 , Karl Matchett

The Man City boss, meanwhile, is looking to take three points tonight to take him a step closer to No33. There’s also the FA Cup to follow which could be 34, against Man United.

Who can stop City?

Tottenham vs Man City LIVE

19:38 , Karl Matchett

“I fully believe both teams want to win - it doesn’t matter what you’re doing. I’m bemused by the discussion, it’s the biggest game in the world today.”

No mixing his words from the Spurs boss, his team are going out to win.

Tottenham vs Man City LIVE

19:27 , Karl Matchett

Tottenham vs Man City LIVE

19:21 , Karl Matchett

A little under 45 minutes to kick-off and the ground is beginning to fill.

(Adam Davy/PA Wire)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Action Images via Reuters)

History says Manchester City will win the title – but one statistic gives Arsenal hope

19:10 , Karl Matchett

Ahead of kick-off, time to read Miguel Delaney’s big preview of Spurs vs City:

For a game that literally has the title on the line, Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur might be one of those where the stands are more interesting than the pitch. Demand for tickets at the stadium has been huge all season, but not for this one. There are a lot of available seats on the official website’s exchange. Many fans evidently don’t want to be in the position where they’re supporting their team to help Arsenal - that’s especially to help Arsenal do something historic.

The view from many Spurs supporters - as articulated to the Independent by match-goer Aaron Sutton - is “we can’t be the reason they win the league”. That’s what it may come down to. With Manchester City and Arsenal both facing winnable home games on Sunday, Tuesday is likely to be the winning of the league.

Spurs fans, no matter the sentiment about always supporting your own team no matter what, can’t escape that reality. It’s an invidious position to be in, that ensures it’s going to be a very strange night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

History says Man City will win the title – but one statistic gives Arsenal hope

Tottenham vs Man City LIVE

19:07 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed lineups are in!

TOT XI - Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sarr, Maddison, Son, Johnson

MCI XI - Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Haaland

Tottenham vs Man City LIVE

18:55 , Karl Matchett

Almost time for the confirmed lineups from tonight’s game - here’s a reminder of the earlier team news and Harry Latham-Coyle’s predicted lineups:

Richarlison and Yves Bissouma will miss the rest of the season due to injury. Micky van de Ven performed well after being pressed into emergency left-back duties during that game and may start in the role.

Nathan Ake was substituted with an apparent problem after just 22 minutes against Fulham, though Pep Guardiola has suggested it is not serious and the Dutchman could feature. Jack Grealish was absent due to illness at the weekend but is back amongst things.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven; Sarr, Hojbjerg; Kulsevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri; Foden, De Bruyne, Silva, Grealish; Haaland.

Guardiola says Arsenal ready to take advantage in title race: ‘They are waiting’

18:45 , Karl Matchett

Pep Guardiola is wavy that Arsenal are waiting to take advantage in the Premier League title race.

The Manchester City manager insists winning is their only option at Tottenham on Tuesday night (14 May) as they seek to reclaim the top spot ahead of the final day.

If City win against Spurs they will move two points above Arsenal with one game left to play, but a draw or defeat will leave them playing catch-up due to inferior goal difference.

“They are not demoralised, still, they are there,” Guardiola said of the Gunners.

“It is really unbelievable... they are there, they are waiting.”

Harry Kane’s hunt for trophies has hit a catastrophic new low at Bayern Munich

18:35 , Karl Matchett

Some jokes just write themselves: Harry Kane moved to Bayern Munich to win his first trophy, only for Bayern Munich to have their first trophyless season in 12 years. Perhaps it is irrefutable proof of a curse, that after leaving Tottenham without ending the club’s long wait for silverware, Kane’s arrival in Germany suddenly caused a title-winning machine like Bayern to malfunction beyond recognition.

This, of course, is neither fair or true, but while Kane’s debut campaign at Bayern end with a handful of individual awards and a new personal record for his most goals in a season, the wait for a first major honour of the 30-year-old’s professional career will continue. It may have been unthinkable last summer, but the trophy cabinet remains empty after Real Madrid put an end to Bayern’s Champions League hopes in the semi-finals.

A failed season, then? Kane was asked about the prospect of a trophyless year before facing Arsenal in the quarter-finals and his response was unequivocal. “Of course,” he replied. “We’re expected to win.”

But, for the first time since 2011-12, Bayern have not done that.

Harry Kane’s hunt for trophies has hit a catastrophic new low at Bayern Munich

Tottenham vs Man City LIVE

18:25 , Karl Matchett

State of play at the top of the table ahead of this fixture:

1. Arsenal - P37, 86pts, +61 GD

2. Man City - P36, 85pts, +58

--

3. Liverpool - P37, 79pts, +43

--

4. Aston Villa - P37, 68pts, +20

5. Tottenham - P36, 63pts, +12

As such, it’s pretty clear both teams need nothing less than a win tonight. A City draw leaves Arsenal top on goal difference going into the final game; a Spurs draw means they can no longer catch Villa and a Champions League place. They need to win both their remaining matches and hope Villa lose at Palace on the final day.

Tottenham preparing to give it ‘a crack’ against Man City – Ange Postecoglou

18:15 , Karl Matchett

Ange Postecoglou insisted Tottenham would give it “a crack” when champions Manchester City visit on Tuesday.

Micky Van De Ven’s 82nd-minute winner helped Spurs beat Burnley 2-1 on Saturday to snap a run of four consecutive defeats and close the gap on fourth-placed Aston Villa to four points.

Villa could secure Champions League football with victory over Liverpool on Monday, but a defeat would leave the door slightly ajar for Tottenham.

Tottenham preparing to give it ‘a crack’ against Man City – Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou puzzled by Tottenham fans wanting loss to Manchester City

18:05 , Karl Matchett

Ange Postecoglou says he would not be able to understand Tottenham fans wanting their side to lose at home to Manchester City on Tuesday.

Spurs host Premier League champions City in a match that may leave the home supporters with mixed emotions given a positive result against Pep Guardiola’s men would put arch-rivals Arsenal in the driving seat to win the title.

The Gunners currently hold a two-point advantage at the summit, but have played a game more than City, who could return to top spot with victory in north London.

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz claimed after their 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday that he would support Tottenham this week, but Postecoglou rejected suggestions his own fanbase would be happy to lose to City.

Ange Postecoglou puzzled by Tottenham fans wanting loss to Manchester City

Pep Guardiola adamant Manchester United ‘should have won all the titles’ for one clear reason

17:55 , Karl Matchett

Pep Guardiola has claimed that Manchester United should have won all the Premier League titles in recent years if money was the determining factor.

While United are languishing in eighth place in the table, Manchester City are two wins away from securing a record fourth consecutive English title and Guardiola hit back at suggestions their dominance is boring and rejected accusations his side have bought success.

Guardiola argued it is tough to win as much as City are as he drew upon net-spend statistics showing that Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are the biggest buyers in recent years.

Over the last five seasons, according to transfermarkt, City’s net spend of £259m is only the seventh highest among English clubs, even if they did have the largest wage bill last year and they began that period already owning players of the class of Kevin de Bruyne, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ederson and Bernardo Silva.

However, while City have bought footballers of the calibre of Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias and Rodri since the summer of 2019 and made Jack Grealish the first £100m signing in Premier League history, they have also sold for profits and made fewer failed signings than some other clubs.

Pep Guardiola adamant Man Utd ‘should’ve won all the titles’ for one reason

Pep Guardiola’s latest feat would make history – not even Sir Alex Ferguson won four in a row

17:40 , Karl Matchett

Pep Guardiola can spend much of his season deflecting talk of potential achievements. The outside world discussed a potential treble last year long before the Manchester City manager did, and then his team turned it into a reality. Guardiola did not spend his time musing about a double treble this year. He has a tendency instead to talk up his rivals: one of them, Real Madrid, eliminated City from the Champions League. Another, Arsenal, still lead the Premier League in the final week of the season.

Yet now Guardiola has his eyes on a prize. Not merely the Premier League trophy, either, or the prospect of back-to-back domestic doubles. A manager who has won more in 15 seasons in the dugout than many a storied club has done in well over a century has certain standout feats. Ones that have eluded great teams and managers, ones he is confident will stand the test of time.

Last season’s treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League was only the second ever recorded, following Manchester United in 1999. City’s triple-figure campaign in 2017/18 – England’s first, and so far only, centurions in terms of top-flight points – was another rare accomplishment. A third could beckon.

Pep Guardiola can make history – not even Sir Alex won four in a row

John McGinn ready to cheer on Man City as Aston Villa close in on top-four spot

17:25 , Karl Matchett

Aston Villa captain John McGinn joked his side will “have our Man City tops on” on Tuesday after closing in on Champions League qualification with a 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

Jhon Duran scored twice in the final 10 minutes as Villa came from 3-1 down to earn a vital point, which means they will be guaranteed a top-four spot if Tottenham fail to beat Manchester City on Tuesday night.

If Spurs win, their fate will go down to the final day where Villa travel to an in-form Crystal Palace while the London club visit already-relegated Sheffield United.

And McGinn was hoping City can do the job for them in north London.

John McGinn ready to cheer on Man City as Aston Villa close in on top-four spot

Is Tottenham v Man City on TV? Time, channel and how to watch

17:10 , Karl Matchett

Tottenham could do rivals Arsenal a huge favour if they derail Manchester City’s title hopes in a crucial Premier League fixture.

Pep Guardiola’s side know that a fourth successive league crown will be theirs if they win their final two games.

But Arsenal negotiated a nervy afternoon against Manchester United to keep the pressure on, and will now hope that Ange Postecoglou’s hosts can help them out.

Spurs secured a much-needed win against Burnley on Saturday after a run of four straight defeats had disrupted their push for a European place.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Tottenham v Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

History says Manchester City will win the title – but one statistic gives Arsenal hope

16:55 , Karl Matchett

For a game that literally has the title on the line, Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur might be one of those where the stands are more interesting than the pitch. Demand for tickets at the stadium has been huge all season, but not for this one. There are a lot of available seats on the official website’s exchange. Many fans evidently don’t want to be in the position where they’re supporting their team to help Arsenal - that’s especially to help Arsenal do something historic.

The view from many Spurs supporters - as articulated to the Independent by match-goer Aaron Sutton - is “we can’t be the reason they win the league”. That’s what it may come down to. With Manchester City and Arsenal both facing winnable home games on Sunday, Tuesday is likely to be the winning of the league.

Miguel Delaney’s big match preview:

History says Man City will win the title – but one statistic gives Arsenal hope

Tottenham vs Man City LIVE

16:35 , Karl Matchett

Tonight’s match is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League; If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Tottenham vs Man City LIVE

14:57 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Tottenham vs Manchester City right here on the Independent. We’ll be bringing you all the latest news around the title race and the top four fight across the coming hours, along with team news and every kick of the action once the game starts at 8pm.