Tottenham vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Tottenham Hotspur will continue their quest to secure a top-four Premier League finish this season when they host Manchester City on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s team remain in the title fight, particularly after Arsenal’s defeat at Everton on Saturday, with victory leaving them only two points off the Gunners.

It will doubtless be a hard task to overcome Spurs though, who themselves can close the gap to fourth-placed Newcastle to just one point if they claim the win.

The clubs met just over two weeks ago and on that occasion Spurs took a two-goal first-half lead, before City roared back to win 4-2 - though Guardiola remained displeased and called out his team’s desire for a fight in the aftermath of that victory.

Heading into this match, Man City have won their last two Premier League games - one against Spurs - but prior to that had only won one in three.

They are five points behind leaders Arsenal and though they can of course cut that gap today, they will have played one match more.

Spurs are fifth, four points behind Newcastle in fourth, and have won just one of the last three themselves.

Tottenham vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Manchester City have the chance to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to two points when they visit Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Arsenal’s defeat to Everton on Saturday has given Pep Guardiola’s side fresh hope in the title race - but the Manchester City manager has lost all of his visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

City came from two goals down at half time to defeat Spurs in a 4-2 thriller last month, but Antonio Conte’s side have a good recent record against the Premier League champions.

Spurs also have the chance to close the gap to fourth-place Newcastle to just one point, after Eddie Howe’s side were held by West Ham.

