Tottenham vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City arrives at Tottenham (Getty)

The Premier League champions Manchester City travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in their first game of their title defence. Pep Guardiola’s side strolled to their third title in four years, and added Jack Grealish for £100m to further cement their status as favourites to secure back-to-back titles.

While another blockbuster move for Spurs captain Harry Kane could yet materialise, with the England forward eyeing a move away amid a transition this summer and Nuno Espirito Santo taking over. Spurs will have to contend with playing in this season’s Europa Conference League too, though pre-season has shown some positive signs, while Leicester City defeated the Cityzens in the Community Shield, which could prompt a reaction here.

Guardiola is fearful of another slow start to the season, having dropped points in five of the opening eight games last term: “Before, it was four or five weeks for preparation in pre-season, now (Thursday) is the first day we were all together. It is completely different. It is similar to last season when we played against Wolves without any friendly games having been played. People asked me how the team was and I didn’t know! I hadn’t seen them. That is why the mentality, and being strong in the head will be important.

“We know we are still a way from our best condition. We couldn’t have a pre-season for 75 or 80 per cent of the players but the most important thing we did last season was adjust, adapt and not complain. Day by day, week by week, game by game, we rejoined the players to the team dynamic and put them in the best condition. That’s why we had success last season because we did not cry in the beginning.”

Follow live updates, analysis and reaction from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with build-up to the big game and updates from the end of Newcastle vs West Ham:

Is Tottenham vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Man City season preview: Jack Grealish brings mystique as Pep Guardiola reloads in pursuit of perfection

Raheem Sterling wants more goals after Jack Grealish joins him at Man City

Nuno admits Tottenham squad needs more balance

Tottenham vs Man City

Kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 16:30 BST

TOT XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Dele, Bergwijn, Lucas, Son

MCI XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Mendy, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Grealish, Mahrez, Torres, Sterling.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-4 West Ham

15:47 , Sarah Rendell

86 min: that chance for Newcastle sums up their half.

Murphy did unbelievably well to keep the ball alive in the box but his pass isn’t clinical enough to finish the play.

Newcastle now have a corner

Premier League: Newcastle 2-4 West Ham

15:45 , Sarah Rendell

85 mins: Newcastle changes.

Joelinton and Longstaff on for Wilson and Krafth.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-4 West Ham

15:44 , Sarah Rendell

84 min: Ritchie’s error nearly ends in another West Ham goal.

He leaps into the air to try and block a cross but doesn’t get to it. The cross finds Soucek but a crucial touch by Fernandes sees the chance end in a corner.

The corner is weak with Newcastle able to launch a counter attack but that also ends in nothing.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-4 West Ham

15:41 , Sarah Rendell

80 min: A long passage of play from West Ham sees over 20 passes by their box.

It ends with Fornals’ shot being collected by Woodman.

Fun fact for you, Woodman is Gareth Southgate’s godson. The England manager is at St James’ Park watching the match.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-4 West Ham

15:39 , Sarah Rendell

78 min: Rice has done incredibly well to intercept a pass in the midfield.

His run gets the Hammers in the box but Coufal’s cross is blocked.

Newcastle win the ball back and they play it Fraser in front of goal who’s chance goes wide.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-4 West Ham

15:37 , Sarah Rendell

75 min: Ritchie again under the spotlight as his arm hits the face of Coufal.

The foul is looked at by VAR but nothing is given.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-4 West Ham

15:36 , Sarah Rendell

75 min: Rice is straight back into the action as he drives West Ham upfield and cross into the box.

His attempt has too much on it to come off in a goal. The visitors have now played the ball back to the midfield.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-4 West Ham

15:34 , Sarah Rendell

73 min: Benrahma again gets West Ham in a great position in the box but Fernandes does really well to clear from the line.

There’s now been a collision in the midfield as Rice says he got cramp as he commits a fouls on Saint-Maximin. Both players now back on their feet.

Tottenham vs Man City: Confirmed line-ups

15:32 , Karl Matchett

The teams are in for the late match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - no Harry Kane for Spurs. He is left out of the squad, deemed not ready for involvement. Son is up front, with Dele Alli starting too.

Jack Grealish does play for City though, starting along with Riyad Mahrez, Nathan Ake and Raheem Sterling.

TOT: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Skipp, Hojbjerg; Bergwijn, Dele, Lucas; Son

MCI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Mendy; Fernandinho, Gundogan; Grealish, Mahrez, Torres; Sterling

Premier League: Newcastle 2-4 West Ham

15:31 , Sarah Rendell

71 min: Newcastle on the attack as Murphy crosses in but no one is there to collect.

Ritchie gets the ball but his efforts end in West Ham winning back possession.

It has been all Hammers in this half, they have responded perfectly to going into half-time 2-1 down.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-4 West Ham

15:30 , Sarah Rendell

69 min: Newcastle substitution as Shelvey comes off for Fraser.

You feel Shelvey’s yellow contributed to this change.

GOAL! Newcastle 2-4 West Ham

15:26 , Sarah Rendell

66 min: ANTONIO!

Benrahma collects a huge long range pass. He delays his cross to Antonio who sprints into space and finishes the shot perfectly to put his team two goals clear.

That will be even sweeter for him after missing that penalty

Premier League: Newcastle 2-3 West Ham

15:25 , Sarah Rendell

65 min: Do Newcastle have a response here?

They have no2 conceded two goals in the second half with no reply so far.

West Ham have all the momentum with Benrahma finding himself in front of goal with a chance saved and Bowen also has a shot blocked.

It’s all Hammers at the moment.

GOAL! Newcastle 2-3 West Ham

15:24 , Sarah Rendell

63 min: Antonio misses the pen with Woodman making a great save but Soucek scores the rebound.

The Newcastle defenders being heavily criticised for not getting to the line quicker.

PENALTY! Newcastle 2-2 West Ham

15:22 , Sarah Rendell

62 min: Murphy brings down Fornals in the box after a shot smacks the cross bar.

VAR are looking to see if there’s no reason not to award the penalty.

It is awarded, Antonio to come

Premier League: Newcastle 2-2 West Ham

15:21 , Sarah Rendell

60 min: Bowen takes but Fernandes headed away the shot.

Newcastle’s Ritchie then receives jeers from the crowd as he looks to have put his studs into Bowen’s thigh. No foul given.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-2 West Ham

15:19 , Sarah Rendell

58 min: Wilson controlled a long range pass well but he was swarmed by West Ham’s defence. He did manage to get the ball away to Murphy but the Hammers won the ball off him.

They run the ball up pitch and win a corner.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-2 West Ham

15:18 , Sarah Rendell

57 min: Newcastle corner after Saint-Maximin tries to make up for his blunder that led to West Ham’s equaliser.

The shot is weak but Newcastle keep the ball alive. Saint-Maximin crosses in but Wilson can’t get a foot to it in the box.

Newcastle are on fire right now.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-2 West Ham

15:16 , Sarah Rendell

55 min: Newcastle have come alive after West Ham’s equaliser.

Their latest attempt almost saw an own goal as Cresswell controlled the ball to keeper Fabianski with his chest.

Nerves for the Hammers supporters but we stay level.

GOAL! Newcastle 2-2 West Ham

15:13 , Sarah Rendell

52 min: Wow, oh wow! What a score for Benrahma.

Rice wins the ball back in the midfield from Saint-Maxmin in an uncharacteristic error from the Newcastle star.

Rice fizzes the ball to Antonio who managed to get a great cross to Benrahma who finishes off the play.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

15:12 , Sarah Rendell

52 min: Cresswell’s attempt went wide to the jeers of the crowd at St James’ Park.

YELLOW CARD! Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

15:11 , Sarah Rendell

52 min: Shelvey is shown yellow for a challenge on Benrahma.

The foul sees the Hammers given a free kick to be taken by Cresswell

Premier League: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

15:10 , Sarah Rendell

49 min: A sustained period of possession for West Ham ends in the offside flag being lifted.

Cresswell and Fornals played some clever passes to put the Hammers just outside the box but Antonio’s cross was blocked by Fernandes.

The subsequent throw in only saw a few phases before the offside flag came out.

The early passages of play in the second half has seen both teams test their opponents defences.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

15:07 , Sarah Rendell

45 min: An early chance for Newcastle as Murphy controlled the ball in the last third of the pitch.

The play came to life through Saint-Maximin but his cross into the box had too much on it to give West Ham a goal kick.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

15:05 , Sarah Rendell

We are back underway in this one.

There has been some cracking goals so far and it feels as though there will be a few more to come.

Saint-Maximin has been all over the pitch for Newcastle so far, will he be involved in another score here? We will find out in the next 45.

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

14:59 , Sarah Rendell

Half-time: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

14:56 , Sarah Rendell

Half-time: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

14:54 , Sarah Rendell

And here is how Murphy put Newcastle back in the lead.

Steve Bruce enjoyed that 😂



Good play from Matt Ritchie down the left wing as he puts in a wonderful cross into the area and up pops Jacob Murphy with a dinked header to restore the lead!#NUFC 2-1 #WHUFC



📺 Watch live on Sky Sports PL

📱 #NEWWHU 👉 https://t.co/y2ckA2Rz5e pic.twitter.com/PqxhUPrBq7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2021

Half-time: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

14:53 , Sarah Rendell

A look at Cresswell’s equaliser!

Aaron Cresswell's curling 'cross' actually ends up sneaking in at the back post 😮



No one else touches it as the ball crosses over the line, before Jarrod Bowen hammers it into the net ⚒️#NUFC 1-1 #WHUFC



📺 Watch live on Sky Sports PL

📱 #NEWWHU 👉 https://t.co/y2ckA2Rz5e pic.twitter.com/2BHiM869ep — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2021

Half-time: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

14:50 , Sarah Rendell

Well what a start to the match!

The action was tense and lively from the off with Newcastle's Wilson giving his team an early lead after heading home a cross from Saint-Maximin.

West Ham then came to life as they equalised through Cresswell but Newcastle weren't going to let them have the last say in the half as Murphy scored in 40th minute.

(Getty Images)

Premier League: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

14:48 , Sarah Rendell

45 + 2 min: The corner doesn’t work but the cross that comes back in sees Krafth just hit it wide.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

14:47 , Sarah Rendell

45 + 1 min: Newcastle corner as Almiron makes a great break.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

14:46 , Sarah Rendell

45 min: There will be two minutes added time.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

14:46 , Sarah Rendell

44 min: The corner and subsequent shots from West Ham were dealt well by Newcastle.

The closest attempt came from Benrahma who’s shot went slightly wide.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

14:45 , Sarah Rendell

43 min: West Ham corner.

End to end stuff at St James’ Park.

Premier League: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

14:43 , Sarah Rendell

41 min: It was a great sustained bit of possession for the hosts.

Ritchie crosses in a great ball for Murphy to get a head to it.

GOAL!: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

14:42 , Sarah Rendell

40 min: Just as I say they are cooling off they score through Murphy

Premier League: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

14:41 , Sarah Rendell

39 min: Newcastle may have cooled off in the latter half of this first half but Saint-Maximin certainly hasn’t.

He is absolutely everywhere for his club at the moment.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

14:38 , Sarah Rendell

36 min: West Ham were building well there but Benrahma is ruled offside.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

14:36 , Sarah Rendell

34 min: There’s ambitious shots at goal and then there is that from Hayden.

His chance goes miles over the bar.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

14:34 , Sarah Rendell

32 min: So close again from Clark, he is looking hungry for a goal this afternoon.

He mistimed his jump to see the game remain 1-1.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

14:33 , Sarah Rendell

32 min: Benrahma forces a Newcastle corner

Can they go ahead again?

Premier League: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

14:33 , Sarah Rendell

30 min: Fornals’ shot goes wide but West Ham have really grown into the match and are dominant at the moment.

Newcastle look dangerous when they have the ball but the Hammers are in control.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

14:31 , Sarah Rendell

29 min: The corner goes awry but Rice nearly got to it.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

14:30 , Sarah Rendell

28 min: Cresswell crosses in from long range but it has too much on it.

However, it comes off a Newcastle player for a corner.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

14:28 , Sarah Rendell

26 min: The corner almost came off for Clark but the ball is well blocked by the Hammers.

West Ham goal kick.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

14:27 , Sarah Rendell

25 min: Almiron almost puts Newcastle ahead once again as his shot smacks the cross bar.

Newcastle corner

Premier League: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

14:26 , Sarah Rendell

24 min: West Ham have come alive after that equaliser with Newcastle having to put out multiple attacking fires.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

14:25 , Sarah Rendell

23 min: What a save from Woodman as Bowen goes 1v1 against the keeper.

And then another great save at the other end of the pitch as Wilson strikes.

What a match we have on our hands!

Premier League: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

14:22 , Sarah Rendell

20 min: It will be interesting to see where the momentum is now.

Newcastle had it but after that equaliser the wind could have been taken out of their sails.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

14:21 , Sarah Rendell

18 min: Well that was a delayed celebration after a VAR check had to make sure that was ruled a goal.

Cresswell slot the ball in but the offside flag went up as Bowen touched the ball in an offside position.

However, VAR judged it a goal as Bowen touched it after it went over the line.

GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

14:20 , Sarah Rendell

17 min: Cresswell scores

Premier League: Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:17 , Sarah Rendell

15 min: Benrahma tried to get a shot away but it goes across goal.

Best chance for Hammers in open play so far.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:16 , Sarah Rendell

14 min: West Ham building from deep here but their retained possession could bring a sense of calm to the game which the visitors need.

Newcastle have started with high tempo and haven’t let up since the goal.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:13 , Sarah Rendell

11 min: A cross into the box has too much on it for Antonio to get to.

Newcastle goal kick.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:13 , Sarah Rendell

11 min: The initial corner kick didn’t create much but the hosts managed the get the ball back into the box but no one could get a foot to it.

West Ham now on the counter,

Premier League: Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:12 , Sarah Rendell

10 min: And all the pressure has earned Newcastle a corner.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:11 , Sarah Rendell

9 min: Newcastle are playing fluidly in the final third of the pitch now.

The opportunities aren’t paying off at the moment but they are certainly in the driver’s seat.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:10 , Sarah Rendell

8 min: West Ham are trying to piece something together but Newcastle are so confident after Wilson’s goal.

They need to steady the ship if they want an equaliser.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:08 , Sarah Rendell

6 min: The crowd’s presence is definitely being felt every time Newcastle have the ball.

The players will be loving the electric atmosphere in the ground after that early goal.

Wilson now has nine goals in 11 games against the Hammers.

Premier League: Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:07 , Sarah Rendell

4 min: West Ham’s defence fell apart as Saint-Maximin crossed in a perfect ball to find Wilson who heads home.

What a start!

GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

14:06 , Sarah Rendell

4 min: What a great goal for Newcastle!

Premier League: Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

14:04 , Sarah Rendell

2 min: Another corner didn’t create much for the Hammers and it feels like a lucky escape for Newcastle.

Premier League: Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

14:04 , Sarah Rendell

2 min: So close from the Hammers!

Almiron did well at the post but forces another corner.

Premier League: Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

14:02 , Sarah Rendell

1 min: West Ham corner after early pressure from the visitors.

Premier League: Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

14:01 , Sarah Rendell

Kick-off at St James’ Park!

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

13:55 , Sarah Rendell

There is just five minutes to go until kick-off in the penultimate game of the opening Premier League weekend.

We will keep you up to date with all the action so stay tuned...

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

13:47 , Sarah Rendell

David Moyes speaks ahead of kick-off.

He told Sky: “We are much happier this year than we were this time last year.

“I think we feel in a good place. We have good players, let’s hope they enjoy a season full of supporters.”

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

13:45 , Sarah Rendell

West Ham’s Michail Antonio could make club history today.

He is just one goal away from equalling the Hammers’ top scorer in the Premier League

Antonio has scored 46 league goals and one more would draw him level with Paolo Di Canio.

(Getty Images)

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

13:42 , Sarah Rendell

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

13:38 , Sarah Rendell

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

13:30 , Sarah Rendell

The players are ready to get going in the league and it’s understandable as the crowds are back in full force.

The noise from the stands has been a welcome return and the supporters will make themselves heard at St. James’ Park.

(Getty Images)

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

13:22 , Sarah Rendell

The Hammers will be looking to not let last season repeat itself as Steve Bruce’s side defeated them twice in the league.

David Moyes’ club suffered 2-0 and 3-2 defeats.

Will Newcastle continue their good run over West Ham? We will find out on just under 40 minutes time.

Newcastle vs West Ham team news

13:11 , Jack Rathborn

Newcastle XI: Woodman; Krafth, Fernandez, Clark; Murphy, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Ritchie; Wilson, Saint-Maximin

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

13:10 , Sarah Rendell

Joe Willock may not be available for Newcastle for their Premier League opener today but the signing will make an impact in their campaign.

Willock has spoken about how Steve Bruce’s side is the right place for him.

He said: “I’m buzzing to be here. I loved my time here last season and I’m really happy to be back and to be a Newcastle United player.

“Leaving Arsenal is obviously a big step, and I’d like to thank everyone involved with the club for all their support over the years, but this is the right move to the right club at the right time for me.

“I only got one chance to play in front of a smaller number of Newcastle fans as a home player last season, so I can’t wait to step out in front of a packed St. James’ Park and experience that atmosphere.”

Joe Willock feels Newcastle are the right club at the right time for him

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

13:01 , Sarah Rendell

West Ham had an impressive season last term and the club are aiming to continue their good form in this campaign.

A key part of that for Jarrod Bowen is to focus on the future and not dwell on the past seasons of fighting to stay in the top flight.

Bowen said: “All our focus is on the new season. I feel like we will put in a good performance.

“Obviously, it’s the first game of the season and we want to get off on the right foot, but with what we did last season, we want to carry that form into the start of the season.

“It was obviously an unbelievable season for us to get 65 points and European football here.

“There was even talk at one stage about getting into the Champions League which is a remarkable achievement for us coming from avoiding relegation the previous year.”

Jarrod Bowen urges West Ham to focus on future

Breaking news: Germany legend Gerd Muller dies aged 75

12:51 , Sarah Rendell

Sad news this afternoon as it is has just been reported that Bayern Munich and Germany star Gerd Muller has died at the age of 75.

Bayern confirmed the news and wrote in a statement: “Today the world of FC Bayern stands still. The German record champions and its entire fan base mourn Gerd Müller who died early Sunday morning at the age of 75.

“Gerd Müller made history with the German record champions and the German national team. He scored an unbelievable 566 goals in 607 competitive games for FC Bayern and set the unprecedented record of 365 goals in the Bundesliga, he also secured the top scorer seven times. For the DFB selection, he scored 68 times in 62 missions.”

All the information here:

Germany and Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller dies aged 75

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

12:48 , Sarah Rendell

The Hammers have only added one significant signing this summer and manager David Moyes is growing frustrated at the lack of progress in the transfer window.

Moyes said: “It has been a difficult window because the market in general is very quiet. There has been money spent at the top end but it has been quiet overall.

“We hope to add to it. I don’t think West Ham supporters are frustrated, I think they’re realising how good the team has been.

“So many will be coming back to see new players who they’ve not seen for the last 18 months who have been doing really well.”

West Ham trying to add to squad: David Moyes frustrated by lack of signings

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

12:37 , Sarah Rendell

Steve Bruce has said Callum Wilson is crucial to Newcastle’s Premier League season and is aiming to protect him throughout their campaign.

The manager said: “He scored 12 goals in something like 24, 26 appearances – something like that.

“By those statistics alone, you can see how crucial he is, so it’s vitally important that he stays well, he stays fit. That’s the big thing because from last Christmas, he’s had two or three hamstrings, which is a concern.

“He’s worked tirelessly through the summer to make sure that they’re strengthened, and when you’re explosive like he is, of course you always prone to it – (Allan) Saint-Maximin is the same.

“He’s crucial to us. We need our big players available. For too long last year we didn’t have them and it’s fair to say we struggled without them.”

Steve Bruce to wrap Newcastle's Callum Wilson in cotton wool through new season

Premier League: Newcastle vs West Ham

12:26 , Sarah Rendell

What an opening weekend of the Premier League it has been so far!

Stand-out results have seen newly promoted Brentford defeating Arsenal 2-0 and Manchester United thrashing Leeds United 5-1.

And it isn’t over yet as Newcastle take on West Ham and Tottenham face Manchester City.

We will have all the action for you so stay tuned, the first kick-off comes at 2pm.

Newcastle vs West Ham prediction

11:27 , Jack Rathborn

West Ham impressed last season but Newcastle will have the backing of a rocking St James’ Park. Newcastle 1-1 West Ham.

Newcastle vs West Ham predicted line-ups

11:27 , Jack Rathborn

Newcastle: Woodman; Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar; Murphy, Hayden, S Longstaff, Almiron, Ritchie; Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.

Newcastle vs West Ham team news

11:27 , Jack Rathborn

Newcastle did not sign Joe Willock in time to be registered for this game, but Steve Bruce’s biggest headache is in goal where Martin Dubravka is injured and Karl Darlow is recovering from the coronavirus, paving the way for 24-year-old Freddie Woodman to start.

West Ham are without Manuel Lanzini and Angelo Ogbonna.

Jarrod Bowen determined to look forward at West Ham

11:26 , Jack Rathborn

“What happened last season is done now. All our focus is on the new season. I feel like we will put in a good performance. Obviously, it’s the first game of the season and we want to get off on the right foot, but with what we did last season, we want to carry that form into the start of the season.

“It was obviously an unbelievable season for us to get 65 points and European football here. There was even talk at one stage about getting into the Champions League, which is a remarkable achievement for us coming from avoiding relegation the previous year. The Champions League wasn’t meant to be, but we still got Europa League, so it’s going to be good for me personally - something I have never experienced before. It’ll be really good to play in that and hopefully have a good run in it.”