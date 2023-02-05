Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City LIVE! Kane goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Tottenham vs Manchester City - LIVE!

Tottenham’s clash with Manchester City later today could have a profound impact on how the rest of the seasons pans out. Following Arsenal’s defeat at Everton on Saturday, Pep Guardiola’s champions could close the gap to just two points with a victory, while Spurs could take advantage of Newcastle’s failure to win against West Ham.

Three points for Antonio Conte’s side would see them move to just a point off the top four, putting them in major contention. Spurs, of course, boast a strong record against today’s opposition too, with City yet to score at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Pedro Porro is made to wait for his debut, as he is named among the substitutes.

Guardiola’s team tend to struggle on their trips to this particular part of north London, and it’s another interesting team selection. Julian Alvarez partners Erling Haaland up front, with Kevin De Bruyne on the bench. Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Tottenham vs Man City latest news

GOAL! Kane puts Tottenham in front early on

Confirmed: Spurs boss Conte to miss game

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Tottenham team news: Porro among substitutes

Man City team news: De Bruyne on bench, Alvarez starts

Tottenham Hotspur FC 1 - 0 Manchester City FC

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16:51 , Matt Verri

Credit for Hojbjerg who pressed Lewis into a mistake on the edge of his own box for that goal.

Very similar to Kulusevski’s opener at the Etihad two weeks, when Bentancur pressed Rodri into an error.

16:49 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Lovely ball through the lines from Rodri, Silva turns with it and he can drive at the defence.

Tries his luck from 20 yards out, tame effort in the end and it’s a comfortable save for Lloris. First time he’s been called upon for anything particularly serious.

16:47 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Well then!

That came absolutely out of nowhere. City gift possession back to Spurs high up the pitch and they’re made to pay. They’re going to have to come from behind against Tottenham again.

Story continues

Kane now back almost into a left-back position to win the ball back, all hands on deck.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City | Harry Kane 15'

16:45 , Matt Verri

THERE’S THE RECORD!

Tottenham’s all-time top scorer. City caught playing out from the back, Hojbjerg pokes it through to Kane and he provides the finish for the hosts!

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

16:44 , Matt Verri

Anyone expecting Stellini to radically change Tottenham’s approach will be disappointed. As expected, Spurs are sitting in a compact defensive shape, making it hard for City and looking for opportunities on the counter.

Romero has the job of man marking Haaland.

16:43 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Brilliant defending from Emerson, and he’s taken a whack in the process.

Mahrez lays the ball back to Walker, it’s a sensational first-time cross into the box. So much pace. Grealish is there at the back post reading for a simpel finish, Emerson gets back and heads it away.

Earns a free-kick too as Grealish comes barging in.

16:42 , Matt Verri

12 mins: It’s been about five minutes since Spurs touched the ball, City knocking it around at will. Eventually Spurs get it back and win a couple of throw-ins... they’ll take their time over these!

Visitors have had about 85% possession in the opening 12 minutes or so. Nothing to show for it yet.

16:40 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Match settling into the expected pattern. City dominating possession, particularly at the back and in midfield, and Spurs happy to sit off.

Very patient build-up from City, they’re not doing much with the ball though. Conte will be pretty happy so far watching on at home.

16:37 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Great block!

Good spell of City pressure, they win another corner and it’s headed out to Alvarez on the edge of the box. Catches the volley sweetly but it’s blocked.

He then stops the Spurs counter pretty cynically, does well to avoid a yellow card.

16:35 , Matt Verri

5 mins: First corner of the match, and it will be for City. Space opened up for Mahrez on his left foot, looks to whip it towards the far corner and the ball takes a flick on its way behind.

Bit of a mess in the middle from the set-piece, Ake nods it back into the six-yard box. Haaland among those challenging for it, eventually falls into Lloris’ grateful arms.

16:33 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Bright start from Emerson too on the right, bursting down the wing and he’s too strong for Lewis.

Looks to play the ball in, Lewis does well to stick with him and block the cross. Emerson keen to put on a show with new man Porro on the bench...

16:32 , Matt Verri

2 mins: That’s more like it from Son, haven’t seen that at all this season really.

Picks the ball up deep in his own half and just runs with it, into the City half and towards the edge of the box as he strides away from the defenders. Grealish tracks the run brilliantly and pokes the ball away.

KICK-OFF!

16:30 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running in north London!

16:29 , Matt Verri

Tottenham’s defence has been a huge problem in recent weeks, conceding so many goals.

Need to tighten up here and make a good start, can’t keep chasing games. If they can do both of those things... it’s game on!

Here we go!

16:25 , Matt Verri

Teams in the tunnel, they’ll be out onto the pitch very shortly.

Huge match for both sides. Tottenham looking to take advantage of Newcastle dropping points in the battle for Champions League football, while Man City can close the gap to Arsenal.

Plenty on the line!

Pep to spring a surprise?

16:19 , Matt Verri

Plenty of talk about how City will line-up at the back. On paper it’s a back four with Walker at right-back and Lewis on the opposite flank.

But that could well turn into a back three as Lewis moves into midfield, as he’s done so well in recent weeks.

Very flexible shape, but they’ve been warming up as a conventional back four.

Warm-up time!

16:12 , Matt Verri

Pre-match thoughts from Guardiola

16:08 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola had very little interest in discussing Arsenal’s defeat to Everton in his pre-match comments!

“We’re more focused on what we have to do here than yesterday,” the City boss said.

“Nothing has changed, we have to do our job. All day I was thinking about what we have to do today.”

He also confirmed that De Bruyne is on the bench for tactical reasons, while Foden was ill last night and misses out on the squad as a result.

Stellini: I selected the team

16:00 , Matt Verri

Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini has been discussing how the team have prepared for this afternoon’s clash in the absence of Antonio Conte.

The Spurs boss is still recovering following surgery to remove his gallbladder.

“Antonio is well, he is recovering at home,” Stellini said.

“We are sad because we have not the [OK] from the doctor to let Antonio come here and stay with us. So he will watch the game at home. He was involved until this morning, but we do not have a special communication here today. So me, Ryan [Mason] and all the staff are in charge.”

On who picked the team, he added: “We spoke about the team but he left me the decision, because I managed training and it is very important in our methodology to look how the players are in training sessions.

“And the last two training sessions are very important. Antonio left me the decision.”

(Getty Images)

Walker wants to improve recent record

15:54 , Matt Verri

Kyle Walker has backed Man City to put their terrible recent record away to Spurs behind them and take advantage of Arsenal’s defeat yesterday.

City will move to within two points of Arsenal with victory here, though they have lost their last three matches away to Tottenham in the Premier League.

“We have to take yesterdays result into consideration,” Walker said.

“First and foremost, it’s coming in and putting a result on that we need and haven’t got in recent years.”

Lloris: Spurs are ready

15:44 , Matt Verri

Hugo Lloris is confident Tottenham are fully prepared for this afternoon’s clash, despite the absence of Antonio Conte.

“We had a full week to prepare the game,” the Spurs captain has said ahead of the match.

“Obviously we miss our manager but the coaching staff provide the best for the players to prepare as good as we can this big game.”

(Getty Images)

De Bruyne and Porro on the bench

15:38 , Matt Verri

Porro made to wait for his Tottenham debut, he’s named on the bench for the hosts this afternoon.

That means Emerson continues at wing-back, with Perisic on the opposite flank. Kulusevski starts in the front three with Richarlison among the substitutes.

For Man City, Alvarez partners Haaland up front with De Bruyne surprisingly on the bench. Lewis and Walker start after Cancelo’s departure, while Mahrez keeps his place after starring against Spurs last month.

Tottenham team news

15:32 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Porro, Skipp, Sanchez, Richarlison, Danjuma, Sessegnon, Forster, Lenglet, Bissouma

Man City team news

15:30 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ederson, Lewis, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Silva, Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Dias, Phillips, Gundogan, Laporte, De Bruyne, Gomez, Perrone, Palmer

Teams coming up...

15:24 , Matt Verri

All the team news from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium coming up very shortly.

As ever it’s a tough task trying to predict what Pep Guardiola will do, while Spurs have a few big decisions to make too.

That will all be revealed in a few minutes.

Hosts in the building!

15:16 , Matt Verri

Tottenham have beaten Manchester City in the last three Premier League matches between the two sides in north London - that’s a pretty decent record!

They’re once again the underdogs today, but they have reason to be confident of making it four in a row.

The lads are here 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OuoiTxy0Zm — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 5, 2023

Last time they met...

15:09 , Matt Verri

It was a lot of fun!

Tottenham scored twice before half-time as Manchester City were booed off by sections of the Etihad.

The hosts quickly got things together, Riyad Mahrez inspiring a second-half comeback as Spurs fell apart after the break.

14:54 , Giuseppe Muro

It’s a splendid afternoon in north London...

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

14:47 , Giuseppe Muro

After Arsenal lost 1-0 at Everton yesterday, Manchester City have a chance to move to within two points of the leaders with a win today.

Pep Guardiola’s side will kick-off five points back and can turn up the pressure on the Gunners ahead of their meeting at Emirates Stadium in a few weeks’ time.

City are trying to win three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time this season.

14:36 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini has suggested Pedro Porro will be made to wait for his debut against Manchester City by being left on the bench.

Porro completed a loan switch from Sporting during the final minutes of the January transfer window after a month of speculation and talks between the two clubs.

Asked if Porro could be in contention to start against former club City, Stellini said: “Could be. He is young but he has great experience. He plays in a similar system we play and he is available.

“We can use him in two days. We have another training session. He can improve, he is a great player, technically he is a good player and we were impressed by his performance against us. We know very well him.”

14:24 , Giuseppe Muro

A reminder that Harry Kane’s next goal will be his 267th in all competitions for Tottenham, which would mean he surpasses Jimmy Greaves as the club’s record scorer.

Kane, who has scored four times in 13 Premier League matches against City, is also one short of becoming the third player to net 200 Premier League goals, after Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney.

Confirmed: Spurs boss Conte to miss game

14:14 , Giuseppe Muro

It has now been confirmed that Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte will miss today’s game following surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Conte is still recuperating in Italy and his assistant Cristian Stellini will take charge of the team today.

Tottenham announced this week that Conte recently became unwell and has been suffering from "severe abdominal pain".

Spurs have not put a timeframe on the manager’s recovery but said the Italian would return “following a period of recuperation”.

After his surgery, Conte said the operation had “gone well” and that was “already feeling better”.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Prediction: Man City to win 3-1

14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s difficult to know what City will turn up, though Haaland could prove decisive. Spurs are hardly proving difficult to score against at the moment and the Norway international is on course to break all manner of records in England.

Man City to win 3-1.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Man City team news: Phil Foden near to return

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

For City, Joao Cancelo’s shock departure means Nathan Ake is all but certain to start at left-back, while John Stones’ injury should see Manuel Akanji pair Ruben Dias in central defence.

Phil Foden is also closing in on a return.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham team news: Porro pushing for debut

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pedro Porro is pushing to make his Spurs debut following a deadline day move to the club, coincidently against the team who let him go earlier in his career. The Spanish international may come in at right wing-back, with both Matt Doherty and Djed Spence departing, but Emerson Royal is expected to start.

Arnaut Danjuma could make his first Premier League appearance too, though perhaps Heung-min Son’s two goals against Preston will see him continue up front despite a poor season. Richarlison is also available.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Where to watch Tottenham vs Man City

13:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will offer subscribers a live stream on laptops, games consoles, mobile devices and tablets.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

(Getty Images)

Welcome

13:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s huge clash with Manchester City today.

Kick-off inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 4.30pm GMT.