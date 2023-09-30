Tottenham vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, latest team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Tottenham and Liverpool meet today in a mouth-watering Premier League clash to cap off Saturday’s action.

The game pits two of the most entertaining teams in the division against each other, with unbeaten records on the line.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW TOTTENHAM VS LIVERPOOL LIVE!

Optimism is returning at Spurs following the appointment of Ange Postecoglou and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are showing signs of getting back to their best after a difficult campaign last time out.

It all makes for a fascinating match up.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off time this evening on Saturday 30 September, 2023.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Tottenham vs Liverpool team news

James Maddison and Heung-min Son will both be assessed before the game. Brennan Johnson, meanwhile, is out with a slight injury. None of Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Bryal Gil or Ivan Perisic will be available.

For Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold has stepped his return from a hamstring problem and may feature. Thiago is ruled out, while Stefan Bajcetic has suffered a setback in training.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Liverpool prediction

Both are so good going forward but have problems defensively, a high-scoring draw seems likely.

2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 48

Draws: 44

Liverpool wins: 89

Tottenham vs Liverpool latest odds

Tottenham to win: 19/10

Draw: 29/10

Liverpool to win: 5/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.