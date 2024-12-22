Tottenham vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool are away to Tottenham in the final Premier League game before Christmas.

Arne Slot’s side will be top at Christmas if they win, while Spurs will be looking to build on their dramatic 4-3 Carabao Cup win against Manchester United on Thursday.

Spurs could be in the bottom half of the table at Christmas if they fail to win.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday 22 December 2024.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Tottenham vs Liverpool team news

Options remain light for Spurs. They hope to welcome back Destiny Udogie for the game after he missed the United clash, while Timo Werner could return having sat it out due to illness.

Ange Postecoglou is missing some key Tottenham players (AP)

Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Richarlison, Wilson Odobert and Guglielmo Vicario are all expected to miss out through injury. Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended.

Liverpool will be without Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate. Andy Robertson could return from suspension, while all of Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Kostas Tsimikas stepped up their returns from fitness problems by playing on Wednesday.

Tottenham vs Liverpool prediction

Spurs have raised their game in some of the bigger matches this season but Liverpool look a step above.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 49

Draws: 44

Liverpool wins: 90

Tottenham vs Liverpool latest odds

Tottenham to win: 15/4

Draw: 17/5

Liverpool FC to win: 13/20

