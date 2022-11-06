Tottenham vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham can put even more distance between themselves and Liverpool when they welcome the Reds to north London on Sunday afternoon.

Despite a string of unconvincing displays, Antonio Conte’s side have largely found a way to pick up results and they sit third in the table, already ten points clear of Liverpool though they have played a game more.

They come into this big Premier League clash on a high after winning their Champions League group with a last-gasp win over Marseille in midweek, though it did come at a cost with Heung-min Son suffering fractures to his eye socket.

Liverpool also won in midweek, though it was not enough for them to top their group, and their focus is now on salvaging what they can from this first part of the season. Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted the Reds need to pick up a result against Spurs if they are to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm following the conclusion of Southampton’s match against Newcastle.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Tottenham vs Liverpool team news

Son is almost certain to miss out as he undergoes surgery on a fracture around his left eye, putting his participation at the World Cup later this month in serious doubt.

Cristian Romero is not expected to return until after the tournament as he battles a calf injury in another blow to Conte. Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison are both nearing returns but this weekend is likely to come too soon.

Heung-min Son will be unavailable as he undergoes eye surgery (Harry Kane/Twitter)

James Milner has been ruled out of Sunday’s match due to concussion protocols following a head injury picked up against Napoli, but Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Jordan Henderson is fit and available.

Story continues

Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score in the Champions League and will be hoping that cameo is enough for him to earn a place in the starting lineup.

Tottenham vs Liverpool prediction

It’s difficult to know what to expect from either of these sides, with Liverpool unable to produce any consistency and Tottenham seemingly incapable of putting together a complete performance over more than 45 minutes.

Another slow start from Spurs will surely be punished by Liverpool, who had plenty of chances in their defeats to Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

With the hosts weakened further by the absence of Heung-min Son, this looks like a real chance for the Reds to close ground on their top-four rivals.

Liverpool to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 48

Draws: 44

Liverpool wins: 87

Tottenham vs Liverpool odds

Tottenham win: 23/10

Draw: 13/5

Liverpool win: 23/20

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.