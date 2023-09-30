Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Tottenham welcome Liverpool to north London this evening as both teams look to maintain their unbeaten starts to the season.

Spurs earned a deserved point at Arsenal last time out while Liverpool beat West Ham to record a fifth straight win on the spin.

The Reds have lost just one of 23 games - 16 of them victories - against Spurs in a fantastic run dating back to 2011, so the hosts have history against them.

The last meeting was a thrilling 4-3 victory for Liverpool in April, which saw Richarlison equalise in the 93rd minute and and Diogo Jota score the winner less than a minute later.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 5pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.