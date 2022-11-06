Tottenham vs Liverpool live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - Reuters/David Klein

06:18 PM

90 + 2 min Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

The ball comes in but it is cleared by Liverpool but Spurs come again, Doherty gets it in but Jones clears. Tottenham are throwing everything at this and Lenglet win a free kick. Before the set piece is taken Oxlade-Chamberlain comes on for Salah. Salah is named Man of the Match as he leaves the pitch.

06:17 PM

90 min Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

There are four minutes added as Konate gives away a corner.

06:16 PM

90 min Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Spurs get a free kick as Henderson clatters Davies and Spurs make a change as Lucas Moura comes on for Bissouma. Tottenham take the free kick just inside their half and are building. Perisic puts in a great ball and three Spurs attackers are inches away from equalising, so so close!

06:14 PM

88 min Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Perisic does so well to keep the ball infield but Liverpool clear, for now. Kulusevski puts a shot in but it goes wide. Liverpool make another change as Nunez is off for Gomez. Robertson defends well but Spurs keep coming.

06:12 PM

86 min Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Spurs are coming again and there's a risky move from Alisson. He comes out to save but he and Doherty clash. The goalkeeper is now on the floor with the fans not happy at all, they want to get back to the action. Alisson is back to his feet though he doesn't look comfortable. No foul is given for the collision and Spurs are back on the attack.

06:10 PM

84 min Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Nunez gets in a great position in the box and he takes a shot, it hits the bar but it seems he would have been offside anyway. Perisic gets a good ball into the box and it eventually comes to Bentancur, whose shot is saved by Alisson.

06:08 PM

82 min Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

A poor ball from Alexander-Arnold gives Spurs the ball again and they move towards goal. Bissouma gets a shot away but it's blocked. There are more jeers as Hojbjerg is fouled on the edge of the box but it isn't given as a free kick. Liverpool are building from deep now to try and bury this one.

06:06 PM

80 min Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Spurs have a corner but Lenglet's header is over the bar. Spurs are definitely in control here. Just look how much Kane enjoyed that one:

Kane celebrates

06:04 PM

78 min Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Spurs are with the ball once more and Perisic does well to work the ball around the area. Liverpool do well to prevent a shot but Spurs remain in possession.

06:02 PM

76 min Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Alisson is booed for taking too long on his kick and the stadium roars into life again as Kane is brought down on the edge of the box by Konate. The challenge comes just outside of the box, no penalty call given yet. It is checked and it's not given, Alisson has the goal kick.

06:01 PM

74 min Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Kane puts in a great cross to Doherty but he can't quite control it, Spurs have come alive here! Can they get an equaliser? They are in attack again with Perisic popping it into the box but it doesn't find a teammate. Liverpool makes changes here as Jones is on for Firmino and Henderson is on for Elliott.

05:58 PM

72 min Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Kulusevski gets the ball into Kane and he finishes wonderfully. Alisson stretches but it is beyond his fingertips, what a goal! The replacements the difference there. Conte gets a yellow for hitting a ball out of an official's hands.

05:56 PM

GOAL! Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool (Kane)

What a beauty!

05:54 PM

68 min Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

Bissouma wins a free kick for Spurs in a good position, Perisic takes the kick and Kane gets a touch to it but it is wide.

05:52 PM

66 min Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

A cross comes in for Spurs but Kane heads a ball which would have been better placed for Sessegnon and the England captain misses. Robertson makes a great run and wins a corner for the threatening presence. He takes the corner which is initially cleared. Alexander-Arnold gets it back in but Salah can't control it and it's out for a goal kick.

05:50 PM

64 min Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

Nunez is at the edge of the box but no teammates run in, the player bides his time and eventually the cross comes in but the shot is wide. It looks as though Lucas Moura is getting ready to come on.

05:48 PM

62 min Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

Nunez is fouled by Royal and Liverpool have the free kick in their own half, they play it to Alisson who decides to go short. Konate pop a long ball in and it eventually comes to Salah but the striker is offside.

Spus have troubled Liverpool, just take a look at this save from Alisson:

Alisson saves

05:45 PM

59 min Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

Conte is shouting onto the pitch, telling his players to be patient on the ball. They are building from their own half and Bissouma is told to shoot from far out, he decides not to. A cross comes in but it has too much on it.

05:44 PM

57 min Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

Tottenham are pressing but they are yet to find a goal, Firmino gets the ball back and Nunez' shot is saved by Lloris.

Tottenham corner

05:41 PM

55 min Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

Salah almost has his hat-trick with Liverpool's first attacking chance in this second half seeing him through on goal. The chance just doesn't have enough on it and Lloris collects. Alisson is almost embarrassed with a high press nearly seeing him wrestled off the ball by Kane.

05:40 PM

53 min Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

Spurs come again with a poor pass from Dier ending with Alisson. Dier has been everywhere in attack in this second 45, definitely trying to make up for that mistake in the first half.

05:38 PM

51 min Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

Spurs are alive and thundering the ball forward, Dier lofts the ball in and Alisson does well to save the shot! Tottenham are getting so close. They have another corner but it is poorly taken. Sessegnon gets the ball, is urged to shoot by fans but it goes wide.

05:36 PM

49 min Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

Perisic pops the ball in the box and Nunez heads it out for another Spurs corner. Perisic is the taker again and they get it on target through Dier but Alisson reads it well to collect. Dier crosses a beautiful ball in and Perisic takes a shot, it comes so close and smacks the bar!

05:34 PM

47 min Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

Sessegnon wins an early corner and Perisic is to take it. He pops the ball in but Liverpool head it away. Bissouma is down here after a challenge from Fabinho but he is okay to continue.

05:32 PM

Back underway! Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

So can hosts Spurs find a way back into this one or will Liverpool run away with it? All to play for in this second 45.

05:24 PM

News from Southampton...

It has been reported that Southampton have decided to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after their 4-1 home loss to Newcastle earlier today. Nothing has been confirmed yet but The Athletic are saying the boss is being shown the door.

05:21 PM

Half-time Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

It has been the Salah show so far but a mistake from Dier gifted the Lvierpool striker his second goal:

Salah scores

05:17 PM

Half-time: Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

Well Liverpool are on track to record their first away league win of the season as Salah has a brace at the break. Spurs have fired a few shots but nothing to really trouble Liverpool as of yet.

05:16 PM

45 min Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

Liverpool have the first corner of the game and Alexander-Arnold takes it, Spurs clear and Elliott's shot is over the bar. It took a deflection though so there's another corner. Robertson takes but it is cleared again. One minute added.

05:15 PM

44 min Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

Robertson gets the ball in the box but Firmino can't get a shot away. Elliott has a punt at goal and this time Lloris punches away.

05:13 PM

43 min Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

Conte is telling his side to calm down, you have to think if Liverpool score again here the game will be put to bed. There's a poor ball from Lloris which is blocked by Firmino but he manages to come away with a goal kick. Sloppy from Spurs at the moment, a shame after that promise after they conceded the first goal.

05:11 PM

41 min Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

The ball comes from Alisson, Dier heads it and Salah pounces on the loose ball. Salah controls it and lobs the ball in. Sublime from Salah, poor from Spurs.

05:10 PM

GOAL Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool (Salah)

Oh wow that was too easy.

05:08 PM

39 min Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Liverpool look to build but the Spurs defence has settled into this one and are reading the play quite well. Elliott is down and there's a pause in play as he receives treatment.

05:06 PM

37 min Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold gives away a free kick is a great position for Spurs, he pushed Sessegnon to the floor. Perisic takes the set piece but it is cleared and Liverpool look to counter. Nunez comes up with it on the edge of the box, as does Firmino but Spurs eventually clear it.

05:04 PM

34 min Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Fabinho rifles a shot off but it is blocked by Dier, the block is checked by VAR and there's nothing wrong with it. Kane almost pounces on a loose ball from Alisson but Liverpool come away with it. Dier blocks another cross from Nunez.

05:02 PM

32 min Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Konate fouls Kane and Spurs have the ball back in their own half. The energy seems to have been sucked out of this Tottenham side at the moment, they will want to find an equaliser ahead of half-time. Kane puts in a great ball trying to find Sessegnon but Alisson reads it well to boot it away.

05:00 PM

30 min Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Salah is fouled and Liverpool have a free kick just inside their half. It is taken short and it takes a while for the to get into the box. Salah loses the ball on the edge and after possession exchanges hands, Spurs win the ball as Nunez handballs.

04:58 PM

28 min Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Sessegnon makes a great run into the box but he is wrestled off the ball by Konate. Spurs building here.

Here's a shot of the only goal so far:

Salah shoots

04:57 PM

27 min Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool

Liverpool are slowing the game down, they know Tottenham are full of energy. Their patience sees no reward though as Spurs do really well to press and Van Dijk loses possession, he apologises to his teammates. Konate does well to initally win the ball but then he gives away a throw in. Elliott gets Liverpool out of jail though, winning a free kick which gets rifled into the Spurs half - the hosts come away with it.

04:53 PM

24 min Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Bissouma won a free kick in his own half and so Spurs are allowed to throw another attacking punch. A cracking ball comes to Sessegnon but his light pass to Perisic doesn't have enough on it. Spurs come again but Alisson punches a cross away.

04:52 PM

22 min Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

VAR check backs the referee and there is not a penalty. Liverpool building from deep here but the tides seem to have changed. The momentum shift is with Spurs despite them conceding early.

04:50 PM

20 min Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold gets another ball upfield but Spurs come away with it. Sessegnon seems to be pushed by Alexander-Arnold and all the fans want a penalty here, it will be checked but the referee's decision is goal kick.

04:48 PM

18 min Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Hojbjerg also got a shot away but Alisson saved well. Spurs have been ignited by conceding and the crowd have come to life with them. Sessegnon loses it to Alexander-Arnold to settle Liverpool for now. Robertson wins a free kick in their own half and they'll have to work from here.

04:46 PM

16 min Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Liverpool patient on the ball as they build from the midfield. Alexander-Arnold gets the ball to Salah but he can't quite control, he then gives away a foul. Spurs building from their own box and they haven't thrown a punch yet. Kane is threaded a good ball and he puts in a good cross, Perisic smacks the post! Game on!

04:44 PM

14 min Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Robertson picks out Nunez, who wonderfully controls the ball and passes to Salah who finishes off. Liverpool have been the brighter so far and they deserve the lead. It is the Reds who are coming forward again.

Liverpool action

04:42 PM

GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool (Salah)

A great pass comes to try and find Bentancur but Alisson collects. Liverpool then counter with some patience in the box and Salah finishes off.

04:40 PM

10 min Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

Tottenham have a great spell on the ball and Sessegnon tries to cross it in but he's pressured out of the move. Perisic gifts possession away and Liverpool build once more.

04:38 PM

8 min Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

The game is settling down as both sides find their footing. Alexander-Arnold has a pinpoint pass to Nunez but the resulting shot is wide. Liverpool the brighter so far.

04:36 PM

6 min Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

Tottenham win the throw with Alexander-Arnold running the ball out, Sessegnon throws but it goes to nothing with Alisson kicking away. Liverpool are on the hunt once more, Lloris was almost out of position there but Nunez runs it out of play.

04:34 PM

4 min Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

Liverpool play calmly out the back but Spurs look to attack and Perisic is ruled offside. Liverpool counter and Nunez has a shot which is saved by Lloris.

04:32 PM

2 min Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

The Last Post was not played here, apologies for that. Tottenham have started by putting a lofting ball in with Alisson collecting easily. Lloris then gets a touch as the ball is end-to-end as both find their feet in this one.

04:30 PM

Kick-off! Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

Here we go then!

04:25 PM

Players out shortly

The players will be out shortly here at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and the Last Post is scheduled to be played ahead before kick-off. Just five minutes to go until kick-off! Liverpool have never lost at the stadium, can they maintain the record?

04:21 PM

Last audition for some

Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup will be announced on Thursday and this weekend acts as the last audition for those wanting to be in the squad. Harry Kane is sure to be in the side but others will be doing all they can.

04:16 PM

So who will win this one?

It is a difficult one to call but without Son, Tottenham may have a difficult afternoon creating chances. Liverpool haven't been firing in the league so far but this could present a good opportunity to find their feet. Kick-off in just under 15.

04:07 PM

What is happening elsewhere in the league?

There have been some huge results today! Arsenal defeated Chelsea 1-0 to sail back to the top of the league, Aston Villa have downed Manchester United 3-1, Newcastle demolished Southampton 4-1 and Crystal Palace snatched the win over West Ham 2-1.

Players are warming up ready to go:

Liverpool warm up

Kane ready to go

04:08 PM

Jurgen Klopp

"We will take the resilience we showed in the last game into this. The compactness.

"Spurs is a challenge. Their big strength is the counter attack, and it is difficult to stay compact in the counter press. Our centre halves will need to be brave around Harry.

"We must attack, play football and be awake around the set pieces."

04:06 PM

Here's Jason Burt from the Tottenham Stadium

"Antonio Conte has doubled down on criticism that he is too defensive at Tottenham Hotspur with his team selection against Liverpool. Son Heung-min may be out after having surgery after suffering a fracture around his left eye and Dejan Kulusevski only fit enough for the bench after his injury lay-off... but still. The only attacker selected is Harry Kane! It will be interesting to see where Ivan Perisic lines up but there appears to be precious little creativity. Not that Conte will care if Tottenham get a positive result. If they don't, the fan reaction will be interesting...."

04:00 PM

Teams and selection analysis

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has named Ivan Perisic as well as Harry Kane, which suggests two up front.

Looks likely to be a 3-5-2 formation for the hosts. Emerson Royal and Yves Bissouma are recalled in place of Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min. The South Korean star is out with a fracture around his eye.

Dejan Kulusevski is name in the squad for the first time since September 17th following a hamstring injury.

Liverpool are without James Milner due to concussion protocols and Jurgen Klopp makes three changes after the midweek victory over Napoli.

Andrew Robertson, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez get themselves a start. Kostas Tsimikas and Curtis Jones drop to the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Dier, Lenglet, Davies, Emerson, Bentancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Perisic, Kane. Subs: Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil Salvatierra, Forster, Kulusevski, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Sarr.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Firmino, Salah, Nunez. Subs: Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Kelleher.

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)

03:55 PM

Conditions in North London

Pretty wretched weather in the capital, although quite good for football: the pitch will be greasy and slick you'd imagine, and it is a mild afternoon.

03:47 PM

03:45 PM

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's topsy-turvy form

Liverpool's European form - 15 points from six matches - is at odds with their domestic performances (16 from 12).

Klopp says it is difficult to pinpoint the differences in outcome.

"The problem is, to explain wins is really easy. Everybody is in a great mood and smiling, good shape," he said.

"Explaining when you lose is much more difficult because each word is really important. I don't have five million different words for it.

"If you want to get out of something you first have to get through it, and that's where we are.

"It might take time but we don't say now, 'Tottenham is too early for us to really show up already.' No, it's not.

"It never was before going to Tottenham that I thought, 'Good moment to face Tottenham, let's smash them.'

"It's like a Champions League game in the Premier League, and that's how we will approach it."

03:34 PM

The teams

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Dier, Lenglet, Davies, Emerson, Bentancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Perisic, Kane. Subs: Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil Salvatierra, Forster, Kulusevski, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Sarr.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Firmino, Salah, Nunez. Subs: Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Kelleher.

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)

A general view of the golden cockerel at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

03:27 PM

Liverpool travel to Spurs: preview

Good afternoon and welcome to one of several blogs on what has already been an exciting Premier League match day. Tottenham saw their North London rivals defeat Chelsea earlier and return to the top of the table; both Antonio Conte's side and this afternoon's opponents are a fair way back. But Spurs, in third, could yet sneak, perhaps, into a Title race. They begin this afternoon on 26 points, that's eight behind Arsenal, and who knows how any team/squad will recover and resume after the World Cup.

As for Liverpool, they need multiple rival teams to Devon Loch it once we come back to Premier League business after Qatar. Jurgen Klopp's side are on 16 points and marooned in mid-table alongside the likes of Fulham and Brentford. They need snookers already, albeit that they do have a game in hand on some others.

Speaking ahead of this fixture, Antonio Conte said that he holds Klopp in high esteem and that the success the German has enjoyed at Anfield should be a blueprint.

He said: "What we know about Liverpool, (they are) one of the best teams in the world. They are having a bit of difficulty this season. I am surprised about this and that some people are trying to criticise Liverpool after what they have done in recent years.

"They have one of the best coaches in the world and fantastic players. At the same time, we have a lot of (injury) problems but we want to play an important game in front of our fans.

"Jurgen's story speaks for him and he has changed Liverpool. I remember very well Liverpool didn't win for a long period and he needed four years to bring Liverpool to be able to win again.

"This shows that it is important for a coach to have time. If people don't know about football, they think that the story of this coach is a winner, it is not so.

"Jurgen shows that through the work, the matches and the transfer market that he improved Liverpool a lot and brought them to the top. For sure I can speak well about Jurgen, Liverpool and the players, they are definitely a good example for us."

Lots of mutual respect then, and we could be in for a good game. We will have the teams at half three, and then kick off is at 4.30pm.