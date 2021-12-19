Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool head to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with the Reds in fantastic form and Spurs effectively coming in from the cold, after their last three matches have been postponed. Games against Rennes, Brighton and Leicester couldn’t be fulfilled by Antonio Conte’s team due to a Covid outbreak, so it remains to be seen how fit and battle-ready his squad is.

The Reds have had some Covid absences of their own to cope with, including Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho, but came through their last match against Newcastle with a routine victory all the same.

They remain in the Premier League title hunt after six straight victories, but this will be a bigger test than some of those recent encounters. Spurs are down in seventh and do have three league wins on the spin to their name, but the most recent of those was in the first week of December. Winning all their games in hand would put the north London side into the top four, so there’s plenty to play for.

Follow all the live updates and team news as Tottenham face Liverpool below, after the conclusion of Wolves vs Chelsea:

Tottenham vs Liverpool

Kick-off at 4:30pm GMT

Tottenham: Lloris; Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon; Winks, Dele, Ndombele; Son, Kane

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Morton, Milner, Keita; Salah, Mane, Jota

Thiago joins list of Liverpool absentees through Covid

13’ - Kane fires Spurs ahead with a first-time finish

34’ - Jota heads in Liverpool’s equaliser from close range

Tottenham Hotspur FC 1 - 2 Liverpool FC

Tottenham 1 - 1 Liverpool

17:58 , Michael Jones

68 mins: Penalty shout! Dele Alli makes a run in behind as the ball is chipped over the top. He brings it down in the box and gets a touch in the back from Alexander-Arnold. Dele goes down but the referee waves for play to go on.

Tottenham 1 - 1 Liverpool

17:57 , Michael Jones

66 mins: The tempo of the game has slackened ever so slightly as both sets of players start to feel the effects of the first half. Alexander-Arnold loses possession high up the pitch and Spurs fly down the left side through Sessegnon. Kane is sent towards the byline and pulls the ball back into the middle of the box but Konate gets across to boot it clear.

Tottenham 1 - 1 Liverpool

17:53 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Oliver Skipp comes on for Spurs. He replaces Tanguy Ndombele who’s have a fairly decent game, setting up Harry Kane’s opener with a superb through ball.

Liverpool win a throw in on the left wing and knock it back to Alisson to build an attack from the back.

Tottenham 1 - 1 Liverpool

17:49 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Morton knocks the ball up to Jota who threads a pass to Salah on the front edge of the box. He manages to shift the ball onto his left foot but his shot is charged down.

Tyler Morton is replaced with Roberto Firmino for Liverpool who are now playing with a front four.

Tottenham 1 - 1 Liverpool

17:46 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Oh Harry Kane! Tottenham win a corner that gets swung into the middle of the box. The ball is flicked to the back post but Kane wins the header and sends it over the crossbar! How many more chances does he need to score again?

Tottenham 1 - 1 Liverpool

17:45 , Michael Jones

54 mins: How?! How has Harry Kane not scored! Eric Dier flicks the ball over the top and picks out Dele Alli in the box. He brings the ball under control and squares it to Kane. Kane shoots but Alisson leaps in front of him and keeps it out! What a save from the Liverpool goalkeeper!

Tottenham 1 - 1 Liverpool

17:42 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Harry Kane has a shot from just inside the box blocked before a cross from Emerson Royal is deflected behind by Andy Robertson. Son knocks the resultant corner short and Ndombele passes it into the box for Winks. He’s bundled off the ball by Matip and goes down but the referee lets play go on.

Tottenham 1 - 1 Liverpool

17:38 , Michael Jones

48 mins: The game seems to have picked up where the first half left off. Both sets of players flying into challenges, giving everything to win back the ball and fly forward. Liverpool win a throw in deep in Spurs’ half and Robertson swings a cross in from the right but can’t find Salah over by the far post.

Second half: Tottenham 1 - 1 Liverpool

17:35 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Liverpool get the match back underway. There hasn’t been any changes in personnel at half-time. The ball comes up to Mane on the left side. He leans into Royal and spins away from the Tottenham right-back who goes down clutching his face and is awarded a free kick.

Tottenham 1 - 1 Liverpool

17:33 , Michael Jones

Since 2017-18, when Andy Robertson joined Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, both full-backs have recorded 40 Premier League assists each, a tally only bettered over this period by Mohamed Salah (42) and Kevin de Bruyne (50).

Tottenham 1 - 1 Liverpool

17:27 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane has scored his first home goal in the Premier League in 788 minutes of play, ending a run of eight league games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium without scoring.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham 1 - 1 Liverpool

17:23 , Michael Jones

Diogo Jota has scored 10 goals in a Premier League season for the first time in his career, while only Dominic Calvert-Lewin (8) and Christian Benteke (7) have scored more headed goals than his six since 2020-21.

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Tottenham 1 - 1 Liverpool

17:19 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: A brilliant, breathless first half of football comes to an end with the teams on level terms. More of the same in the next half please.

Tottenham 1 - 1 Liverpool

17:17 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Three minutes of added time to end this electrifying first half at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. How it’s only 1-1 is crazy, both sides have created great chances but Hugo Lloris and Alisson Becker have made some brilliant last ditch saves.

Tottenham 1 - 1 Liverpool

17:13 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Liverpool are piling the pressure on Tottenham’s backline! First Jota sends a cross over to Alexander-Arnold who whips it back into the six-yard box only for Lloris to pat the ball away. Mane collects the loose ball and crosses it back into the right side of the box. Alexander-Arnold meets it on the volley and smokes it at goal but to be denied by Lloris at the near post! Great save!

Tottenham 1 - 1 Liverpool

17:11 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Royal fouls another Liverpool player right in front of the dugouts and Klopp goes ape. So much so that the referee comes voer and shows the Liverpool boss a yellow card.

Salah makes a trademark run inside and shifts the ball onto his left foot. He shoots but has the effort blocked in the middle of the box.

Tottenham 1 - 1 Liverpool

17:09 , Michael Jones

38 mins: Emerson Royal brings Jota down in the Tottenham box and he wants a penalty but doesn’t get one. Royal’s lucky to get away with that one.

Jurgen Klopp is incensed and lets referee Paul Tierney know about it.

GOAL! Tottenham 1 - 1 Liverpool (Jota, 35’)⚽️

17:05 , Michael Jones

35 mins: All level! Robertson dinks the ball down the left wing and plays Mane into the box. He squares the ball but Davies intercepts. His touch is heavy and Robertson nicks the ball off him before carrying it to the byline. He chips the ball across goal and Diogo Jota wins the header and guides it past Hugo Lloris for the equaliser.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Liverpool

17:05 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Spurs look seriously dangerous on the counter-attack, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate have no answer for the pace and skill of Kane and Son. Whenever Liverpool lose the ball in the middle of the pitch Tottenham look as though they’re going to score. Kane carries the ball towards Konate as Son flies into the left side of the box. Kane’s pass comes across but Alisson plucks it out of the air and smothers it.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Liverpool

17:01 , Michael Jones

31 mins: Chance! It should be 2-0. Son is played into space from a Tottenham clearance and drives the ball towards the box. Kane draws the Liverpool defenders away with a run into the area and Dele Alli arrives behind him. Son slides the ball across to Dele who shoots towards the bottom right corner but Alisson leaps to his left and gets a fingertip to the ball to put is wide of the post!

Tottenham 1 - 0 Liverpool

16:58 , Michael Jones

29 mins: Sadio Mane gets his first real chance to run at Emerson Royal and he draws a foul from the Tottenham right-back. Alexander-Arnold rolls this free kick to Robertson who swings it in to the back post. Mane breaks away from Davies and wins the header but he sends his effort wide of the near post!

Tottenham 1 - 0 Liverpool

16:57 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Dele Alli fouls James Milner over on the right side just outside his own box. Alexander-Arnold swings the free kick into the penalty area but Davies heads it away. Milner drills a first time shot as he gets to the loose ball but Harry Winks comes out and blocks it!

Tottenham 1 - 0 Liverpool

16:54 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Mo Salah has been kept quiet despite the back and forth nature of this game. He gets the ball on the right wing now and takes on Sessegnon before flicking a cross into the box. Mane is the target but Ben Davies heads it away.

Liverpool come again but feed the ball in from the left this time. Mane shifts onto his right foot and shoots drawing Lloris into a save.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Liverpool

16:51 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Ouch! Harry Kane is shown a yellow card for a lunging tackle on Andy Robertson. He slides in with his studs up and whacks Robertson on the shin. There’s a VAR check for a potential red card against the Tottenham goalscorer but nothing further comes of it.

Tottenham 1 - 0 Liverpool

16:49 , Michael Jones

(Getty Images)

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham 1 - 0 Liverpool

16:48 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Liverpool almost respond immediately as Alexander-Arnold floats a cross into the middle of the box that Mane just isn’t able to bring under control.

At the other end of the pitch Spurs break on the counter with Kane driving the ball forward. He feeds it across to Son who sends his effort wide of the left-hand post!

GOAL! Tottenham 1 - 0 Liverpool (Kane, 13’)⚽️

16:44 , Michael Jones

13 mins: This time he scores! This is a lovely goal from Tottenham. Tanguy Ndombele is given the ball in the middle of the pitch and spots Kane’s run into the box. He threads a perfect pass in between Robertson and Konate to gives Kane a shot at goal. He rolls the effort back across the area, beats Alisson and sends it hom off the inside of the far post!

Tottenham 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Chance! Great defending from Liverpool denies Spurs the opening goal. Emerson Royal gets free on the right wing and receives the ball. He hits a low pass in towards the near post where Harry Kane collects the ball. He spins towards goal and shoots but out of nowhere Ibrahima Konate slides across and makes the block!

Tottenham 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:41 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Nice work from Naby Keita. Spurs go forward and give the ball to Son Heung-min. He tries to weave into space along the front edge of the box but gets tackled by Keita before he can shoot.

Liverpool then come forward and Robertson swings a cross in from the left. It falls for Alexander-Arnold who turns towards goal and fires a left-footed shot from range forcing Lloris into a sharp save low to his left!

Tottenham 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:36 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Almost. Tyler Morton - on his first Premier League start for Liverpool - whips a fine pass over to the right side where Mo Salah has made a run in behind Ben Davies. Salah can’t bring the ball down though and it skips wide of the penalty area. He tries to recover the ball but Hugo Lloris beats him to him and boots it clear for Spurs.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Eric Dier sends a long diagonal ball over the Liverpool defence. Ryan Sessegnon gets in behind Alexander-Arnold and tries to pick out Harry Kane in the box. Kane is wide open but the Liverpool right-back gets back in time to block the cross out for a Tottenham corner.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Liverpool

16:32 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Both teams take the knee before Tottenham get the match underway. It’s the last Premier League game before Christmas so who’s going to come out on top?

Liverpool win an early throw in as Spurs send the ball out of play on their right side.

Chance! Sadio Mane switches the play out to Trent Alexander-Arnold on the inside right. He chips a pass into the box and finds Andy Robertson who has a free header but sends it wide of goal!

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Here come the teams

16:28 , Michael Jones

James Milner leads out Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Reds need to win to move back to one point behind Manchester City.

A win for Spurs though and they’ll jump above Manchester United in the table and take a step closer to the top four. They’ll still have three games in hand on Arsenal after the conclusion of this match.

Tottenham vs Liverpool

16:24 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have won all four home matches in all competitions under head coach Antonio Conte.

But, Conte has won once in four Premier League meetings with Liverpool woth two draws and one defeat. His first defeat in the competition was at home with Chelsea in 2016.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham vs Liverpool

16:22 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won eight successive games in all competitions by an aggregate score of 21-3. They have lost just once in 34 fixtures in all competitions, a 3-2 defeat at West Ham United in November.

The Reds have set a club record of scoring in 32 consecutive league and cup matches and are also on a club record run of scoring in 26 successive away fixtures in all competitions.

Liverpool are also undefeated in their last 34 Premier League games in the month of December - the longest unbeaten run of any side in a specific month.

Tottenham vs Liverpool

16:19 , Michael Jones

Spurs can win four successive Premier League games for the first time since November 2020, and four in a row at home for the first time since the final four matches of the 2019-20 season.

There haven’t been any draws in the last 18 league fixtures at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham vs Liverpool

16:15 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have lost their last seven games against Liverpool in all competitions, with their only triumph in 19 meetings coming at home in 2017.

Liverpool are currently on a club record run of three successive league victories at Tottenham. They have scored in each of their last 13 competitive matches versus Spurs, since a goalless Premier League draw at White Hart Lane on 17 October 2015 in Jurgen Klopp’s first game as manager.

Tottenham vs Liverpool: No Henderson for Reds

16:11 , Michael Jones

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara haven’t been included in the matchday squad for Liverpool. Thiago is the latest Liverpool player to test positive for coronavirus but Henderson is negative and misses the game due to a cold.

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Spurs back in action

16:07 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have not played since the 5th December as they were one of the first Premier League sides to be struck hard by the rise in coronavirus cases. They have had three games called off already but are ready to face Liverpool despite the uncertainty of their situation. Spurs boss Antonio Conte said:

Two very difficult weeks with nine players with Covid and staff with Covid and under-23 players with Covid. “It was very difficuult to have training sessions and the government decided to close the training ground for three days, the last game was two weeks ago against Norwich. “For sure it is not simple to prepare for the game, we have prepared every game and had three postponed in a row. It is difficult to manage the situation with the players who had Covid. When you become negative, the player is not fit. We have to bring them slowly to their best. “It is good to play today after two weeks, it was very difficult to go to Leicester and come back because the game was postponed. “After two weeks to play for us is good because otherwise you lose the intensity, then on the other hand we have to be safe and for this reason the Premier League has to make the best decision, to make players and fans safe. Now we are having big problems, not only Tottenham but all the clubs in the Premier League.”

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Klopp on Covid situation

16:04 , Michael Jones

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp warned that the Covid situation is becoming almost impossible to deal with as increasing numbers of players test positive for the virus. Speaking ahead of kick off the German said:

It might be the first Premier League start for Tyler Morton but it won’t be the last! “I am happy to play but the situation is really strange, you prepare your team but have no idea. We did lateral flows this morning and all fine. “I think we have to fight through this, but next week if we lose another player and another player and then it is not possible. No one can just push through these things. “It is really hard now, because they can yesterday be in and then positive. We talk about human beings and I am happy playing, but we need help.”

Tottenham vs Liverpool

16:02 , Michael Jones

More reaction to come from Chelsea’s goalless draw with Wolves but the focus moves to the final Premier League game of the weekend as Tottenham take on Liverpool. Here’s a reminder of the two line-ups:

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon; Winks, Dele, Ndombele; Son, Kane

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Morton, Milner, Keita; Salah, Mane, Jota

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

16:00 , Michael Jones

What do those 2pm kick off results do to the Premier League table? Not a whole lot if truth be told.

Manchester City have opened up a four point lead over Liverpool, six over Chelsea, and remain top of the table. Chelsea are comfortable in third with a six point lead over fourth placed Arsenal whilst Wolves have moved level on points with Tottenham but remain eighth in the table.

Newcastle slump to yet another heavy defeat and remain 19th in the table having played more games than all of their closest relegation rivals.

Full-time: Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

15:55 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Wolves will be happy with that! They’ve taken a point off Chelsea with a very good performance at home. Bruno Lage’s men were the better team in the first half-time but couldn’t get going in the second. Chelsea threw a lot at them but they held strong and kept the Blues out.

Thomas Tuchel won’t be happy. It’s another two points dropped by the Blues and they’re now six points behind the league leaders Manchester City. Is their title race over already?

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

15:51 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Mount swings a corner into the box and finds Rudiger. He’s closely marked by Kilman and fires his header over the crossbar.

Raul Jimenez is replaced with Francisco Trincao for Wolves.

There’s going to be three minutes of stoppage time to play.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

15:49 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Manchester City have sown up three points against Newcastle and will be moving six clear of Chelsea if the Blues can’t find a winner here. Wolves look very resolute defensively. It would be a big surprise if this game doesn’t end 0-0.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

15:47 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Wolves’ last shot came in the 43rd minute. They haven’t had one in the second half and are firmly settling for a point now. Traore chases down a clearance but gets beaten to the ball by Rudiger. He looks for a pass out of his own final third but Traore is on top of him quickly and Rudiger boots the ball into the stands for a Wolves throw in.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

15:44 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Adama Traore has been introduced by Bruno Lage replacing Daniel Podence for the last 10 minutes or so.

Raheem Sterling has added a fourth for Manchester City against Newcastle. The hard work was done by Gabriel Jesus who brought the ball in from the left wing, shifted away from a defender and put it on a plate for Sterling to tap in from inside the six-yard box.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

15:41 , Michael Jones

79 mins: Save! Christian Pulisic is denied by Jose Sa. Pulisic breaks into the box from the left and is closed down by the Wolves defenders but not before he squeezes off a right-footed shot towards the back corner. Sa covers the distance and sticks out his left hand to stop the ball and deny Chelsea an opener!

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

15:39 , Michael Jones

76 mins: N’Golo Kante has pushed further up the pitch since Saul has come on and the two players are linking up well. Kante slips into the box through the inside right channel and Saul picks him out. Kante goes for goal but once again Saiss is there to block the shot and keep out the danger!

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

15:36 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Chance! Chelsea win a free kick over on the inside right. It’s curled into the box and the headed clearance drops for Mason Mount. He shoots from just inside the box but Dendoncker gets across and blocks it behind for a corner.

Chelsea look to play it quickly and knock the corner short. The return pass comes back to Mount who is caught offside.

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Line-ups

15:32 , Michael Jones

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Winks, Dele Alli, Ndombele, Son, Kane

Your team to face Liverpool! 💪 pic.twitter.com/8c4nHEEPDw — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 19, 2021

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Morton, Milner, Keita, Salah, Jota, Mane

🔴 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 🔴



Here’s how we line up for today’s meeting with @SpursOfficial! #TOTLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2021

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

15:31 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Almost. Raul Jimenez is played in to the byline by Hoever but doesn’t have many options in the box. He cuts the ball back into the middle but Chelsea intercept and run it clear.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

15:27 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Kovacic comes on in place of Ziyech. It’s Kovacic’s 100th appearance in the Premier League and his first for 11 games after time out with a hamstring injury then coronavirus.

Marcal flicks an early ball up the pitch that Marcal chases down but Azpilicueta gets there first and boots the ball away.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

15:25 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Riyad Mahrez has scored for Manchester City against Newcastle. Oleksandr Zinchenko swung a cross in from the left and Mahrez met it on the volley to score. City are leading that game 3-0 now.

Chelsea have seemingly nullified Wolves’ attacking momentum but they aren’t creating a whole lot themselves. Mateo Kovacic is getting ready to come on for the Blues.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

15:22 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Kante gets free down the right side and looks to pick out Mount in the box. Saiss intercepts the pass and it looks as though the ball clips his arm on the way through. There’s an appeal for a penalty from Chelsea but nothing comes from it. It would have been incredibly harsh to give that one.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

15:18 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Chelsea are starting to overload the wide areas. On the left Ziyech, Pulisic and Alonso combine to get the ball in behind for Pulisic to whip a cross into the six-yard box. Mount is arriving in the middle but Romain Saiss slides in front of the Chelsea man to clear the danger.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

15:16 , Michael Jones

54 mins: This is a decent spell for Chelsea. Max Kilman heads a Reece James cross clear but they recover the ball and attack through Saul and Mount. Mount almost carries the ball into the right side of the box but Neves gets across to clear.

The Blues seem more consistent in this half, they’re certainly seeing more of the ball.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

15:12 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Ruben Neves scoops a pass over the top and almost plays Ki-Jana Hoever in down the right side but Thiago Silva nips across, beats hism to the loose ball and clears the danger for Chelsea.

Joao Moutinho and N’Golo Kante then come together in the middle of the pitch and Kante wins a free kick.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

15:09 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Chelsea have taken control of the ball looking to get James and Mount up the pitch on the right wing. A pass into the box for Pulisic is cleared by the home side who then attempt to break down the left through Marcal. He goes on a decent run into the Chelsea half but ends up running the ball out of play.

Second half: Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

15:06 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Saul Niguez comes on for Chelsea replacing Trevoh Chalobah in midfield at half-time. Wolves get the match back underway with no changes to their XI.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:59 , Michael Jones

Wolves’ last six Premier League matches have seen just four goals scored (two 1-0 wins, two 1-0 defeats, two 0-0 draws). It’s the fewest goals scored across a six-game spell by any team in the competition since Wigan in January/February 2009 (also four).

This game isn’t exactly shaping up to be a goal fest either.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:55 , Michael Jones

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Half-time: Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:51 , Michael Jones

45+4 mins: It was a very strange first half from Chelsea. Wolves were the more compact, aggressive and stylistic team in the opening 45 minutes with Chelsea only having two or three decent periods on the ball. The visitors felt disjointed and lacking confidence as Wolves hit them on counter-attacks. The home side had a goal disallowed and the teams head into the break on level terms.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:49 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Chelsea have just upped the tempo slightly as half-time approaches. Mount wins another corner and fires it towards the back post. The Wolves clearance comes to Kante who keeps the attack going. Chelsea work it out ot the right side but Ziyech is closed down by Neves and Chelsea are forced backwards.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:47 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Mount wins a corner from the right hand side as four minutes of added time are announced to end this half. The corner is whipped into the middle of the box but Wolves deal with it well enough.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:46 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Daniel Podence has a rather optimistic shot from just past the halfway line and Edouard Mendy takes a couple of steps back to claim the ball. That was a hopeful one to say the least.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:42 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Marcal makes a run into the centre of the box as Jimenez chips a pass over to him. He’s up against Thiago Silva but the Chelsea defender heads the ball clear for the visitors.

Wolves continue to attack down the left. Podence whips a diagonal ball into the box as Dendoncker runs in between Alonso and Rudiger. He wins the header and fires it low to Mendy’s left but the goalkeeper leaps across and smothers it.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:38 , Michael Jones

37 mins: There’s another break in play as Chalobah gets some treatment for a slight knock. Thiago Silva is limping around the pitch too, not the best signs for a depleted Chelsea team.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:37 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Antonio Rudiger joins Chalobah in the book for a high boot on Jimenez. Kante threads a ball into the box for Pulisic who gets to the ball before Jose Sa but gets forced out wide. He gets some help from Hakim Ziyech who gives Pulisic the ball back after he drifts wide of the box. Pulisic looks to cross one into the middle but gets it all wrong and scuffs the ball out of play.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:33 , Michael Jones

32 mins: Chalobah goes in the book for Chelsea for a lunging tackle on Jimenez in which he leaves a bit too much on the Wolves striker. The home side win a free kick in their own half and Ruben Neves gets the match going again.

Chelsea win the ball back easily enough and look to maintain possession against the Wolves press. The visitors are just trying to take control of the game and halt the momentum Wolves have built up.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:30 , Michael Jones

29 mins: Coady is fine to continue as Hoever chases the ball down the right wing. Alonso attempts to marshall the ball out of play but Hoever keeps it alive and the Chelsea wingback is forced into a sliding tackle to stop the Wolves attack.

Manchester City have doubled their lead over Newcastle. Joao Cancelo with a glorious strike from outside the box.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:27 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Wolves captain Conor Coady slides into a tackle to stop Christian Pulisic from running into the box and hurts his ankle in the process. There’s a break in play as the medical team come on to take a look at him.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:24 , Michael Jones

23 mins: James releases Kante to run the ball in. to the box. He passes it into a central area for Pulisic who’s first touch is poor and he loses the ball. Wolves attemtps to play it out from the back but Trevoh Chalobah nicks the ball in the middle of the pitch and draws a foul.

Reece James takes the free kick and goes for goal. He’s miles out from goal though and sends his effort straight into the hands of Jose Sa.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:21 , Michael Jones

20 mins: So Chelsea get a reprieve but Wolves have started the game very well. Chelsea are making quite a few mistakes. Thomas Tuchel is very engaged on the sidelines. He’s yelling out instructions and gesturing wildy to his players.

NO GOAL! Jimenez was offside!

14:19 , Michael Jones

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

17 mins: Nightmare for Wolves! Raul Jimenez was offside as Marcal whips across his pass. Jimenez played for the ball forcing Mendy to dive across to stop his potential shot. VAR takes a look and the offside flag is raised. The goal doesn’t stand!

GOAL! Wolves 1 - 0 Chelsea (Podence, 15’)⚽️

14:16 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Lovely counter-attack! Wolves sweep the ball across the pitch and play Marcal into the left-side of the box as Chelsea are left scrambling to get back into position. Marcal whips a low pass across to Jimenez and he misses the ball with his attempted shot. Luckily it skips through to Podence who slots it home at the back post with a fine finish!

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:14 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Over at the St. James’ Park Manchester City have taken the lead against Newcastle. Ruben Dias meeting a cross into the box from Joao Cancelo to head City in front. City lead 1-0.

Romain Saiss blocks a cross from Mount and Chelsea win another corner. Mount delivers it into the penalty area but Raul Jimenez wins the header and Wolves clear the second ball.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:12 , Michael Jones

9 mins: It’s very foggy out there at Molineux as Chelsea work the ball down the right side. Mount is closed down but the ball squeezes out to N’Golo Kante. He attempts to send the ball back over to Reece James but it goes out of play.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:09 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Wolves win back-to-back corners after Chelsea head the first one out of play. The second corner is knocked short and Ki-Jane Hoever is closed down quickly by Hakim Ziyech. He manages to poke the ball back to Podence who whips a cross deep into the box. Conor Coady arrives at the back post to head it back into the middle of the area but Edouard Mendy comes off his line to claim the ball.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Chelsea win a corner that is whipped in towards Marcos Alonso but gets cleared from the middle of the box. The clearance comes to James but he’s caught in possession but Marcal who quickly sends the ball up to Raul Jimenez. He drives towards the Chelsea penalty area before laying the ball off to Daniel Podence. He shoots from range and wins a corner as the ball is deflected out of play.

Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea

14:02 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Wolves will be a difficult team to break down so Chelsea have their work cut out for them today. The Blues get the match underway and end it up to Christian Pulisic. He sends it back into the middle and Antonio Rudiger receives the ball. Reece James makes a run into the right side of the box as Rudiger chips one over the top. James meets it with a shot at goal but Jose Sa makes the save before the offside flag goes up.

Wolves vs Chelsea: Almost time for kick off

13:57 , Michael Jones

Kick off at Molineux is just five minutes away. The players make their way out of the tunnel and onto the pitch. Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to get back to winning ways and for his Chelsea team to keep a cleansheet today.

Bruno Lage will think that Wolves can get a positive result against a weakened Chelsea team who are in indifferent form. Kick off is next.

Wolves vs Chelsea: Impressive performances from Mount

13:51 , Michael Jones

Mason Mount has been directly involved in 11 Premier League goals this season, while he has already matched his best scoring tally of seven.

Mount could become the first Chelsea player to score in five successive league appearances since Frank Lampard from April to August 2010.

(Getty Images)

Wolves vs Chelsea: Rudiger on the title race

13:46 , Michael Jones

Defender Antonio Rudiger spoke about the Blues’ dip in form and how that might affect Chelsea’s chances in the race for the Premier League title. He said:

At the moment, there are three teams fighting for it. Obviously you cannot win it in December but you can lose it in December so we have to be very aware of that because of the way Manchester City and Liverpool are playing at the moment. “It’s very stable, they don’t look like they’re dropping any points but in the Premier League you never know. On our side there’s pressure now because if the gap is getting five or six points then it can be very difficult.”

Wolves vs Chelsea: James hitting new heights for Chelsea

13:42 , Michael Jones

Reece James has provided five assists for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, one more than in the two previous seasons combined. On top of that he’s also scored four times for the Blues in this campaign.

(Getty Images)

Wolves vs Chelsea: Traore struggles

13:37 , Michael Jones

Wolves have lost their last five fixtures against the reigning European champions since beating Liverpool at home in 1981.

Adama Traore has failed to score or assist in any of his 16 Premier League appearances this campaign. Last season, Traore did not score or assist in any of his opening 28 league games.

He starts on the bench for Wolves today.

(Getty Images)

Wolves vs Chelsea: Blues looking for cleansheet

13:32 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have conceded in their last five league games in what is their longest streak without a clean sheet under head coach Thomas Tuchel. Those five games also saw the Blue pick up just eight out of a possible 15 points available.

(Getty Images)

Wolves vs Chelsea: Chelsea’s system short-circuited against Everton and is in need of a reset

13:28 , Michael Jones

After a match spent furiously huffing and puffing from his technical area, berating his side’s every poor decision and wasted pass in a constant monologue, Thomas Tuchel was finally lost for words. “Today is a freak result for this kind of match,” he protested. “So where to start? Where to point the finger?”

In truth though, for all Chelsea’s relentless, almost machine-like success under the German, the pain of their inexplicable draw against an injury-stricken Everton was achingly familiar.

A system ordinarily and obsessively fine-tuned to perfection, there is no escaping that Tuchel’s side has been short-circuiting in recent weeks, with their spark in the final third sputtering repeatedly and their defence regularly breached.

Chelsea’s system short-circuited against Everton and is in need of a reset

Wolves vs Chelsea: Positive signs if Wolves can score

13:24 , Michael Jones

Wolves are undefeated in all eight Premier League matches in which they have scored this season in contrast to drawing a blank in all seven league defeats

They have also not conceded a first-half goal in any of their last 10 league matches.

Wolves vs Chelsea: Blues dipping in form

13:21 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have won just twice in five Premier League fixtures with two draws and one defeat in that run. They have dropped seven points from winning positions in their last seven Premier League games.

The Blues could lose successive away league matches for the first time since a run of three in December 2020, when the second defeat came versus Wolves.

(Getty Images)

Wolves vs Chelsea: Tuchel on postponing the game

13:17 , Michael Jones

Chelsea had a request to postpone today’s fixture turned down by the Premier League and understandably that has angered Chelsea’s manager Thomas Tuchel who said:

It is exactly like this, we thought we had a strong case regarding the security and health of players, we have seven positive cases, we were made to be in the bus and travel together for three hours, were in meeting together, in dinner and lunch and the situation does not feel like it will stop. “We applied to not play and put the situation under control and it was rejected. It is very hard to understand it, we are concerned about the health of the players. We end up with players who play coming from injuries and we take the risk. “I am worried from a medical point of view, we have had four days of consecutive positive tests. How will it stop if we are in a bus together and in meetings together? “We are disappointed, we are a bit angry.”

Wolves vs Chelsea: Wolves lacking goals

13:14 , Michael Jones

Wolves’ victory against Brighton last time out ended a run of four consecutive games without scoring. They have scored a league-low five goals at home this season but have lost just three times in 1 fixtures with six wins and three draws.

(Getty Images)

Wolves vs Chelsea: Blues have six-man subs bench

13:10 , Michael Jones

With all the injuries and positive Covid cases in Chelsea’s squad Thomas Tuchel is only able to name a six-man bench for their game against Wolves today.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Mateo Kovacic, Saul Niguez, Ross Barkley, Malang Sarr are the only substitutes Tuchel can call on which sees Chelsea’s calls for a postponement make more sense.

Wolves vs Chelsea: Team changes

13:06 , Michael Jones

Bruno Lage makes three changes to the Wolves team that lined up against Brighton in midweek. Hwang Hee-Chan is injured with Francisco Trincao and Nelson Semedo dropping to the bench. Ki Jane Hoever, Leander Dendoncker and Raul Jimenez all return to the starting XI.

Thomas Tuchel is forced into two changes from the Chelsea team that started against Everton. Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are both out of the game and in their place are N’Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah who steps into midfield.

Wolves vs Chelsea: Line-ups

13:00 , Michael Jones

Wolves XI: Sa, Hoever, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Marcal, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Jimenez, Podence

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Chalobah, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech

Wolves vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

12:57 , Michael Jones

Wolves welcome Chelsea to Molineux in the Premier League this afternoon.

Romain Saiss secured all three points in a hard-fought victory over Brighton during the week, which propelled Wolves up to eighth in the table heading into the weekend.

They will feel strangely confident of causing an upset against Chelsea after Thomas Tuchel’s side’s slump continued at home against Everton on Thursday.

Predicting how Wolves vs Chelsea will play out today

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website