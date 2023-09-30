Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(Getty Images)

Tottenham face Liverpool in the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp’s in-form Reds face their toughest test of the season at Ange Postecoglou’s resurgent Spurs.

Both sides are unbeaten so far in the Premier League, with Liverpool winning five of their opening six fixtures to lead the challenge to Manchester City in the early standings. But Tottenham are only two points behind after battling back to a thrilling draw at rivals Arsenal last weekend, as James Maddison and Son Heung-min starred in the comeback.

Now Postecoglou’s side face a Liverpool team who are also reborn from last campaign with a new-look midfield. Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning strike helped the Reds to their seventh win in a row in all competitions in midweek, and there will be talk of Klopp’s side fighting for the title should they beat Spurs for the first time this season.

Follow live updates from Tottenham vs Liverpool in the Premier League below and check out the latest match odds here.

Tottenham face Liverpool in the Premier League with kick off at 5:30pm

James Maddison and Son Heung-min set to be available to face Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold cleared fit to return as Reds look to extend run

Tottenham Hotspur FC - Liverpool FC

16:37 , Chris Wilson

Starting Lineups

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Diaz, Salah, Gakpo

🔴 #TOTLIV Team News 🔴



How we line-up this evening in the capital: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 30, 2023

16:35 , Chris Wilson

Starting Lineups

The starting XIs are in. Spurs are up first, and it’s what you’d expect really.

Spurs XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

16:19 , Chris Wilson

Head to head

These two teams have had several entertaining meetings over the last few years, with Liverpool winning both fixtures last year.

They won 2-1 away early last season before an enthralling encounter at Anfield last April ended 4-3 in their favour.

Perhaps their most famous meeting was in the 2019 Champions League Final in Madrid, where Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners en route to their sixth European Cup.

Overall, Liverpool have fared far better in this fixture, winning 89 of the meetings to Spurs’ 48.

Both teams undoubtedly will be keen to preserve their current unbeaten league runs.

How the teams are faring

16:11 , Chris Wilson

Both teams have made a solid start to the Premier League season, with Liverpool beginning the weekend in second place with 16 points.

Spurs have also had a positive start to the season, with Ange Postecoglou’s reign starting with big results at home to Manchester United and away at the Emirates last week.

They currently sit on 14 points, with this match looking like an early clash between teams that are a solid bet for top four or better.

15:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Solomon; Son

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Alliser, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

15:32 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Tottenham forwards Son Heung-min and James Maddison both trained on Friday after they were taken off late on against Arsenal last weekend with injury concerns, so they are available for selection. Brennan Johnson has been ruled out, however, after he picked up an injury on his first Spurs start at the Emirates.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit again for Liverpool and is set to return to the line-up. The Reds are still without Thiago while Stefan Bajcetic now has a minor calf injury.

15:31 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Tottenham vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 30 September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch Tottenham vs Liverpool?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with build-up only being shown on the latter from 5pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

15:30 , Jamie Braidwood

