Tottenham vs Leicester City: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, kick-off time, h2h, odds today

Tottenham will be looking to bounce straight back from their defeat against Liverpool when they host Leicester City on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s side were beaten 2-1 at Anfield in midweek, as Roberto Firmino’s late header gave the champions all three points in the top-of-the-table clash.

Mourinho insisted afterwards that the better team had lost and he will be desperate to see his side respond to the setback - even if he insists they are not in the Premier League title race.

Leicester also suffered a reverse against Merseyside opposition as they were beaten 2-0 by Everton last time out.

Tottenham vs Leicester prediction: 2-2 draw

Two of the Premier League’s most impressive sides so far this season both come into this one with something of a point to prove.

They’re also two teams renowned for their clinical nature on the break, so even if this is not an open, flowing game, we could see goals.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Leicester is scheduled for a 2:15pm kick-off today, December 20, 2020.

The match will be played behind closed doors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after London was moved into Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions this week.

How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester

TV channel: The match will be televised live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go app.

Tottenham vs Leicester team news

Tottenham should have Gareth Bale available. The Wales international has missed the last two games with an illness, but has returned to training in the last 24 hours.

Erik Lamela (Achilles) and Japhet Tanganga (shoulder) continue to miss out.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Doherty, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Bale, Moura, Son, Kane, Vinicius.

Leicester have been handed a double defensive boost with Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne available. Evans missed the 2-0 defeat by Everton through suspension after collecting a fifth yellow card of the season, and summer signing Castagne is fit again after two months out with a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Daniel Amartey also has a chance of being involved following a hamstring problem.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Morgan, Fuchs, Castagne, Thomas, Gray, Tielemans, Amartey, Ndidi, Choudhury, Praet, Maddison, Albrighton, Mendy, Under, Barnes, Vardy, Iheanacho, Slimani, Perez.

Tottenham vs Leicester results: Premier League head to head (h2h)

Tottenham wins: 12

Draws: 5

Leicester wins: 11

Last meeting: Tottenham 3-0 Leicester (July 19, 2020)

Tottenham vs Leicester odds and betting tips (subject to change)

Tottenham to win: 6/5

Draw: Between 5/2 and 13/5

Leicester to win: 14/5

