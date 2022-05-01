Tottenham vs Leicester: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

Tottenham are out to end a short winless streak today as Leicester come to north London in the battle for Champions League football.

Having finally reached fourth place, Antonio Conte’s side have instantly surrendered it back to Arsenal after a defeat at home to Brighton and a stale goalless draw at Brentford.

But with the Gunners facing a tricky trip to West Ham shortly after Tottenham are in action, they have a great chance to drum up some pressure with a victory over Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester.

The Foxes sit tenth and have drawn their last three matches in all competitions, most recently holding Roma in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Leicester is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Tottenham Stadium in London will host the match.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Leicester

TV channel and live stream: The match will not be broadcast live on UK television.

Live blog: You can nonetheless follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Dan Kilpatrick at the ground to provide expert analysis.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham vs Leicester team news

Sergio Reguilon misses out for Spurs due to a groin injury, although Emerson Royal and Steven Sessegnon are available to fill the wing-back positions.

Oliver Skipp (hip), Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty (both knee) are also out and Antonio Conte is unlikely to make drastic changes despite his side’s poor run.

Timothy Castagne is a doubt for Leicester after picking up a head injury while knee injuries will keep Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi out of this match.

Tottenham vs Leicester prediction

Better rested than the Foxes and with Harry Kane facing one of his favourite opponents, Tottenham can be confident of returning to form in this fixture.

A 3-1 Tottenham win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Spurs have won six of their last eight meetings.

Tottenham wins: 59

Draws: 21

Leicester wins: 37