Tottenham vs Leicester live stream: How can I watch friendly match on TV in UK today?

Tottenham meet Leicester in a pre-season friendly in Bangkok today.

Spurs may have lost their opening game under the management of Ange Postecoglou to West Ham earlier this week but certainly showed promising signs.

Pre-season is not the time to judge results and Spurs fans will be delighted with some of the patterns Postecoglou’s team showed in Perth.

Harry Kane continues to feature despite intense links with a move to Bayern Munich as debate continues to rage on his future.

Here’s where to watch the game today.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Leicester

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, live coverage of the match can be found on Tottenham’s video streaming service SPURSPLAY, which costs £45 for an annual subscription.

The price then drops to £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur Members.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!