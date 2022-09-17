Tottenham vs Leicester live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Greg Wilcox
·7 min read
tottenham vs leicester city live score premier league latest updates - REUTERS
tottenham vs leicester city live score premier league latest updates - REUTERS

05:53 PM

GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!!

Spurs 2-1 Leicester

Corner for Tottenham - Richarlison does well chasing a lost cause and forces Castagne into giving away the set piece.

Can they make this one count?

YES THEY CAN. Another goal from a corner. Perisic whips in the ball and Dier heads in at the near post into the far corner of the net. Too, too easy for Tottenham.

Yet again Rodgers' team are exposed from a corner.

05:50 PM

17 mins: Tottenham 1-1 Leicester   

The visitors again seeing another spell of decent possession - Spurs are sitting deep and allowing Leicester time and space to pass the ball. Maddison decides to have a dig from distance and his shot is well blocked.

The home fans are getting a bit restless, since Kane's goal Leicester have enjoyed more of the ball.

05:47 PM

As sure as night follows day...

...Kane scores against Leicester.

05:46 PM

14 mins: Tottenham 1-1 Leicester   

Leicester have a good spell of possession - what they needed after that equaliser. The comes to Tielemans on the right but his cross is well dealt with by Lloris in the Tottenham goal.

05:43 PM

Tielemans' second bite of the cherry

He makes no mistake with this one.

Titlemans&nbsp; - GETTY IMAGES
Titlemans - GETTY IMAGES

05:41 PM

10 mins: Tottenham 1-1 Leicester 

Just 10 minutes in and already there's a lot to talk about. The hosts are in the final third again and it's Leicester, who were a goal to the good three minutes ago, with their backs to the wall.

05:38 PM

GOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!!

Spurs 1-1 Leicester

Kane, who else?!

From the restart the hosts go up the other end of the pitch and earn a corner. They play it short before Dejan Kulusevski's curls in a cross to the back post where it finds Kane who, having made a well-timed run, heads it in.

It's his 20th goal against Leicester...fair to say he quite likes facing them, not least when they are defending that woefully at set-pieces. It was their undoing so many times last season and is their undoing here.

05:37 PM

GOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLL!!!

Spurs 0-1 Leicester 

Tielemans makes no mistake this time - he goes the same way and finds the back of the net.

05:35 PM

SAVED PENALTY!!

Tielemans goes to the left and Lloris saves it!  OR DOES HE?!

Lloris is adjudged to have encroached and it will be retaken! 

05:34 PM

PENALTY FOR LEICESTER!

Justin is on the left and driving into the box when Sanchez dives in needlessly and brings the Leicester man down on the line.

Clearcut and easy decision...

05:33 PM

4 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Leicester 

Richarlison steals the ball on the halfway line before passing to Kane who drives to the penalty area. The England man is eventually crowded out by Ndidi and Evans but the visitors cannot give the ball away that cheaply and hope to get away with it.

05:32 PM

2 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

The hosts see all of the early ball, they're passing it around well but are unable to fashion an opening.

05:30 PM

1 min: Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

The match is under way with Spurs in their well-known white kit and the visitors in their blue number.

05:28 PM

The minute's silence is well observed

Bar one or two isolated shouts...before the national anthem - God Save the King -  is sung, probably for the first time by many at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

05:25 PM

The two managers are leading their teams out onto the pitch

Ready to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Conte laid flowers outside Buckingham Palace last week and the supporters will now pay their respects with a minute's silence.

05:23 PM

Conte explains Son omission

"We needed to start making rotations because playing all the same players in all the games is not good. It wasn't good in the past for Tottenham and we are not to repeat the same mistakes of the past."

05:08 PM

Brendan Rodgers speaks...

On the match today...

"It's a challenge but we're looking forward to it. We've trained well this week and we want to take that into this match."

On how Leicester try to turn season around...

"It's about reinforcing a lot of the good aspects. We've started games well but not responded when we've had a setback . It's important we don't go into our shell and from that having the courage to create and we think we can do that against any team."

04:47 PM

More on that Spurs XI and the dropping of Son

After failing to score in eight matches this season, Spurs boss Antonio Conte has named Son on the bench as he makes four changes from the midweek loss at Sporting Lisbon. Davison Sanchez, Clement Lenglet, Ryan Sessegnon and Dejan Kulusevski  are the ones to return.

Leicester have not played since the 5-2 thrashing at Brighton and have made three changes from that humbling defeat. Wout Faes, Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are brought into the starting line-up with Luke Thomas, Boubakary Soumare and Kelechi Iheanacho named among the substitutes alongside Jamie Vardy.

04:45 PM

Son is dropped!

TOTTENHAM XI TO FACE LEICESTER: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Skipp, Son, Gil Salvatierra, Emerson, Romero, Forster, Tanganga, Bissouma

LEICESTER XI TO FACE TOTTENHAM: Leicester: Ward, Castagne, Faes, Evans, Justin, Ndidi, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Daka.

Subs: Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Amartey, Praet, Iversen, Thomas, Soumare.

03:47 PM

Conte has a decision to make over Son

It was an away match at Bournemouth - back in the summer of 2020 - that Son Heung-min last started on the bench for Tottenham when fully fit. The thought of that happening since would have been laughed at as a stupid suggestion, such as been the Korean's brilliance and importance. That is until now.

Such has been Son's slump this season that the Premier League's joint top scorer last campaign could find himself reacquainted with a first-half seat as Tottenham host Leicester.

Son is without a goal this campaign and, perhaps more worrying, hasn't looked anything like the incisive, dominant attacker premier league defences have feared for so long. He looks low on confidence and lacking the fizz of old. But Antonio Conte, who has the decision to make as to whether to start the Korean today, has backed one of his main men to come good.

Describing Son as "angry" and "lacking in confidence" the Tottenham manager said: "I think Sonny, for sure, is not happy because he's not scoring.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympique Marseille - GETTY IMAGES
Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympique Marseille - GETTY IMAGES

"It's normal and I like that he's a bit angry with this situation because it means that he wants to try to change it, also because we need (him). We are talking about Sonny and he's a really important player for us. At the same time, it can happen, especially when you play massive games, you can be a bit tired mentally, also your body, so it can happen.

"But I repeat Sonny for me would be never, never a problem. We are talking about one of the best two players that we have in our team.

"For sure it can happen that in some games he can't play from the start, like Harry (Kane) also. But only to protect him, to give the possibility to rest, to take care of his energy and to bring us to win."

While Conte is still deciding what to do with Son, his mind does seem set on making changes for the clash against Leicester. Clement Lenglet, Ryan Sessegnon and Dejan Kulusevski are all in line for recalls.

Stay here to find out whether Son starts, for all the other pre-match news and action from north London.

Latest Stories

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Which teams should be worried after Week 1 upsets?

    Week 1 in the 2022 NFL season featured a lot of on-paper upsets, but Voch Lombardi breaks down what they mean for the winners and losers.

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Why Blue Jays are allowing Ross Stripling to pitch deeper into games

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider praised Ross Stripling's ability to execute a game plan as the right-hander has started to consistently log longer outings.