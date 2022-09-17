Tottenham vs Leicester live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

tottenham vs leicester city live score premier league latest updates - REUTERS

05:53 PM

GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!!

Spurs 2-1 Leicester

Corner for Tottenham - Richarlison does well chasing a lost cause and forces Castagne into giving away the set piece.

Can they make this one count?

YES THEY CAN. Another goal from a corner. Perisic whips in the ball and Dier heads in at the near post into the far corner of the net. Too, too easy for Tottenham.

Yet again Rodgers' team are exposed from a corner.

05:50 PM

17 mins: Tottenham 1-1 Leicester

The visitors again seeing another spell of decent possession - Spurs are sitting deep and allowing Leicester time and space to pass the ball. Maddison decides to have a dig from distance and his shot is well blocked.

The home fans are getting a bit restless, since Kane's goal Leicester have enjoyed more of the ball.

05:47 PM

As sure as night follows day...

...Kane scores against Leicester.

"Harry Kane scores against Leicester, AGAIN!" ⚪ pic.twitter.com/1O7Pvwovyu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 17, 2022

05:46 PM

14 mins: Tottenham 1-1 Leicester

Leicester have a good spell of possession - what they needed after that equaliser. The comes to Tielemans on the right but his cross is well dealt with by Lloris in the Tottenham goal.

05:43 PM

Tielemans' second bite of the cherry

He makes no mistake with this one.

Titlemans - GETTY IMAGES

05:41 PM

10 mins: Tottenham 1-1 Leicester

Just 10 minutes in and already there's a lot to talk about. The hosts are in the final third again and it's Leicester, who were a goal to the good three minutes ago, with their backs to the wall.

05:38 PM

GOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!!

Spurs 1-1 Leicester

Kane, who else?!

From the restart the hosts go up the other end of the pitch and earn a corner. They play it short before Dejan Kulusevski's curls in a cross to the back post where it finds Kane who, having made a well-timed run, heads it in.

It's his 20th goal against Leicester...fair to say he quite likes facing them, not least when they are defending that woefully at set-pieces. It was their undoing so many times last season and is their undoing here.

05:37 PM

GOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLL!!!

Spurs 0-1 Leicester

Tielemans makes no mistake this time - he goes the same way and finds the back of the net.

05:35 PM

SAVED PENALTY!!

Tielemans goes to the left and Lloris saves it! OR DOES HE?!

Lloris is adjudged to have encroached and it will be retaken!

05:34 PM

PENALTY FOR LEICESTER!

Justin is on the left and driving into the box when Sanchez dives in needlessly and brings the Leicester man down on the line.

Clearcut and easy decision...

05:33 PM

4 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Richarlison steals the ball on the halfway line before passing to Kane who drives to the penalty area. The England man is eventually crowded out by Ndidi and Evans but the visitors cannot give the ball away that cheaply and hope to get away with it.

05:32 PM

2 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

The hosts see all of the early ball, they're passing it around well but are unable to fashion an opening.

05:30 PM

1 min: Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

The match is under way with Spurs in their well-known white kit and the visitors in their blue number.

05:28 PM

The minute's silence is well observed

Bar one or two isolated shouts...before the national anthem - God Save the King - is sung, probably for the first time by many at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

05:25 PM

The two managers are leading their teams out onto the pitch

Ready to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Conte laid flowers outside Buckingham Palace last week and the supporters will now pay their respects with a minute's silence.

05:23 PM

Conte explains Son omission

"We needed to start making rotations because playing all the same players in all the games is not good. It wasn't good in the past for Tottenham and we are not to repeat the same mistakes of the past."

05:08 PM

Brendan Rodgers speaks...

On the match today...

"It's a challenge but we're looking forward to it. We've trained well this week and we want to take that into this match."

On how Leicester try to turn season around...

"It's about reinforcing a lot of the good aspects. We've started games well but not responded when we've had a setback . It's important we don't go into our shell and from that having the courage to create and we think we can do that against any team."

04:47 PM

More on that Spurs XI and the dropping of Son

After failing to score in eight matches this season, Spurs boss Antonio Conte has named Son on the bench as he makes four changes from the midweek loss at Sporting Lisbon. Davison Sanchez, Clement Lenglet, Ryan Sessegnon and Dejan Kulusevski are the ones to return.

Leicester have not played since the 5-2 thrashing at Brighton and have made three changes from that humbling defeat. Wout Faes, Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are brought into the starting line-up with Luke Thomas, Boubakary Soumare and Kelechi Iheanacho named among the substitutes alongside Jamie Vardy.

04:45 PM

Son is dropped!

TOTTENHAM XI TO FACE LEICESTER: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Skipp, Son, Gil Salvatierra, Emerson, Romero, Forster, Tanganga, Bissouma

LEICESTER XI TO FACE TOTTENHAM: Leicester: Ward, Castagne, Faes, Evans, Justin, Ndidi, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Daka.

Subs: Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Amartey, Praet, Iversen, Thomas, Soumare.

03:47 PM

Conte has a decision to make over Son

It was an away match at Bournemouth - back in the summer of 2020 - that Son Heung-min last started on the bench for Tottenham when fully fit. The thought of that happening since would have been laughed at as a stupid suggestion, such as been the Korean's brilliance and importance. That is until now.

Such has been Son's slump this season that the Premier League's joint top scorer last campaign could find himself reacquainted with a first-half seat as Tottenham host Leicester.

Son is without a goal this campaign and, perhaps more worrying, hasn't looked anything like the incisive, dominant attacker premier league defences have feared for so long. He looks low on confidence and lacking the fizz of old. But Antonio Conte, who has the decision to make as to whether to start the Korean today, has backed one of his main men to come good.

Describing Son as "angry" and "lacking in confidence" the Tottenham manager said: "I think Sonny, for sure, is not happy because he's not scoring.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympique Marseille - GETTY IMAGES

"It's normal and I like that he's a bit angry with this situation because it means that he wants to try to change it, also because we need (him). We are talking about Sonny and he's a really important player for us. At the same time, it can happen, especially when you play massive games, you can be a bit tired mentally, also your body, so it can happen.

"But I repeat Sonny for me would be never, never a problem. We are talking about one of the best two players that we have in our team.

"For sure it can happen that in some games he can't play from the start, like Harry (Kane) also. But only to protect him, to give the possibility to rest, to take care of his energy and to bring us to win."

While Conte is still deciding what to do with Son, his mind does seem set on making changes for the clash against Leicester. Clement Lenglet, Ryan Sessegnon and Dejan Kulusevski are all in line for recalls.

Stay here to find out whether Son starts, for all the other pre-match news and action from north London.