Tottenham vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Harry Kane equalises

Tottenham Hotspur host Leicester in the Premier League this evening as Antonio Conte’s side look to get back to winning ways following their midweek defeat to Sporting Lisbon.

Spurs saw their unbeaten start to the season come to an end as Sporting scored two late goals in their Champions League group stage match and an improved performance against Leicester would go a long way to easing some doubts.

Leicester, meanwhile, are desperate for a win that would lift Brendan Rodgers’ side off the bottom of the Premier League table. The Foxes have lost five matches in a row, with the 5-2 defeat to Brighton signalling their lowest point of the season so far.

Rodgers is under considerable pressure but the Leicester manager will have had time to regroup his squad as they look for their first win of the season. Follow Tottenham vs Leicester in the Premier League, below:

Tottenham vs Leicester

If they win, Spurs will draw level on points with league leaders Man City

Leicester are bottom of Premier League table with no wins from first six games

Tottenham: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane

Leicester: Ward, Castagne, Faes, Evans, Justin, Ndidi, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Daka

6’ GOAL! Tielemans scores a retaken penalty to hand the Foxes the lead, 0-1

9’ GOAL! Kane with a powerful header at the back post brings Spurs level, 1-1

Tottenham Hotspur FC 1 - 1 Leicester City FC

Tottenham 1-1 Leicester

17:47 , Michael Jones

15 mins: James Maddison and Youri Tielemans combine on the right side of the pitch with Tielemans curling in another cross that Lloris clings onto.

He sends it over to Dejan Kulusevski with the forward making a run down the wing. Kulusevski gets it under control but there’s no-one up with him.

He has to check his run before a squared pass towards Harry Kane doesn’t find the target.

Tottenham 1-1 Leicester

17:45 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Leicester’s defence seems very shaky and Tottenham look threatening. Ivan Perisic twists his way into the box from the right side and has a go but his effort is blocked by Wilfred Ndidi.

There’s a short and sharp appeal for handball but nothing comes from it. Leicester then fly up the pitch and swing the ball into the box but it’s claimed by Hugo Lloris.

This is a quickfire game. End-to-end stuff.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Leicester (Kane, 9’) ⚽️

17:40 , Jack Rathborn

9 mins: Kane equalises! Tottenham win a corner that Dejan Kulusevski plays short. He’s given the ball back and runs it to the corner edge of the penalty area before lifting the ball over to the back post.

Harry Kane leaps over Timothy Castagne, meets the ball in the air and heads it into the back of the net. Danny Ward gets a flapping hand to the effort but can’t keep it out.

Spurs are level.

GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Leicester (Tielemans, 6’)⚽️

17:39 , Jack Rathborn

6 mins: Tielemans sends the next penalty to the same side but lifts it past Lloris’s outstretched arms this time and Leicester have the lead!

Penalty to be retaken!

17:38 , Michael Jones

Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

5 mins: The penalty has to be retaken as Lloris is judged to have encroahced before Tielemans took his shot! Leicester have a reprieve!

SAVED! Lloris denies Tielemans!

17:36 , Michael Jones

Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

4 mins: Youri Tielemans is up for Leicester to take the penalty. He fires it across to the goalkeeper’s right but Hugo Lloris leaps across and palms it wide!

Penalty to Leicester!

17:35 , Michael Jones

Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

3 mins: Early drama! James Maddison sends a crossfield pass over to James Justin who’s bombing it down the left wing. Justin carries the ball to the edge of the box where Davinson Sanchez lunges in and takes out the man.

There’s a VAR check but this isn’t getting overturned.

Kick off: Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

17:33 , Michael Jones

Leicester get the match underway and possession quickly changes hands. There’s a couple of quick forays into each other’s penalty areas but neither side gets the chance for a shot on goal.

Tottenham vs Leicester

17:25 , Michael Jones

This will be Tottenham’s seventh league match of the season and the sixth to be played in London.

Antonio Conte tells Tottenham squad 'no players are undroppable'

17:23 , Michael Jones

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has warned his squad no one is undroppable but believes they will provide a positive reaction at home to Leicester this weekend.

Spurs saw their seven-match unbeaten start to the new season end on Tuesday after they suffered a 2-0 loss away to Sporting in the Champions League.

Despite Conte’s side enjoying a strong opening six weeks to the campaign in terms of results, Son Heung-min is yet to find the net and Harry Kane struggled in Portugal, which led to the Italian sending out a message to his players.



Landmarks for Vardy

17:19 , Michael Jones

Jamie Vardy is set to make his 277th Premier League appearance if he comes off the bench tonight. He would surpass Kasper Schmeichel as Leicester’s record appearance maker in the competition.

Vardy is also one short of scoring 100 Premier League goals since turning 30.

Conte vs Leicester

17:15 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte is unbeaten in eight Premier League matches as a manager against Leicester, winning seven of those games and drawing the other one.

Leicester keep dropping points

17:11 , Michael Jones

The Foxes have dropped 24 points from winning positions in the Premier League in 2022, eight more than any other side. That includes a league-high eight points this term.

Struggling Foxes

17:07 , Michael Jones

A sixth consecutive league defeat for Leicester would be their worst run since a similar streak between November and December 2014.

They are in danger of failing to win any of their opening seven top-flight games for the first time since 1983/84, when their winless start extended to 10 matches.

Tottenham flying at home

17:02 , Michael Jones

Spurs have won six successive Premier League home games, their best such run at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A seventh consecutive home league win would be their longest streak since a sequence of 14 victories at White Hart Lane between November 2016 and May 2017.

Tottenham vs Leicester

16:58 , Michael Jones

Today’s venue is the impressive Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Can Spurs continue their winning streak at home against the Foxes?

Antonio Conte outlines his plan for Yves Bissouma at Tottenham

16:53 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte has given Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma a timely boost by telling the summer recruit he will be counting on him after the international break.

Mali international Bissouma has struggled for minutes since his £25million move from Brighton, starting only one of the club’s opening eight matches and failing to be used off the bench during Tuesday’s 2-0 loss at Sporting Lisbon.

While the 26-year-old is likely to be named among the substitutes for the clash with Leicester on Saturday, Conte has explained Bissouma’s slow start at Spurs and also promised he will be used more during a seven-week spell from October 1 where they will play 12 times in the Premier League and Champions League.



'Leicester have to be brave’

16:47 , Michael Jones

Leicester boss, Brendan Rodgers, says that despite his team’s poor run of form he is backing his players to continue to show the courage and spirit needed to get them out of this tight spot.

“What’s important is that we continue to be brave. We have to continue to show that bravery,” said Rodgers,

“Sometimes when you’re not quite on your game, you can maybe lose that aggression, but you can’t afford to do that. You’ve got to still press the game and be aggressive.”

Tottenham vs Leicester

16:42 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have won seven of the nine most recent Premier League meetings.

They could win four consecutive league matches against the Foxes for the first time.

Leicester have lost four of their last five top-flight fixtures away to Spurs, conceding at least three goals in each defeat.

Tottenham vs Leicester team changes

16:37 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte makes four changes to the Tottenham team that lost to Sporting CP in the Champions League this week. Davinson Sanchez and Clement Lenglet come into the back three with Ben Davies and Cristian Romero dropping out.

Dejan Kulusevski is given the nod ahead of Son Heung-min who is rested and Ryan Sessegnon comes in to replace Emerson Royal with Ivan Perisic set to move over to the right wing-back role.

There are also three changes for Leicester City. Wout Faes and Timothy Castagne come in to replace Luke Thomas and Boubakary Soumare with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall replacing Kelechi Iheanacho.

Tottenham vs Leicester team news

16:32 , Michael Jones

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet; Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Richarlison

Leicester XI: Ward; Justin, Faes, Evans, Castagne; Ndidi, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Daka

Brendan Rodgers on the brink?

16:24 , Michael Jones

Consecutive fifth-placed finishes and FA Cup glory will seem a long time ago for Leicester, who have endured a torrid start to the campaign.

A frustrating summer, which saw the Foxes lose key men and replace them with just one outfield player, has carried over into the start of the season and five successive losses leaves them bottom of the table, with Brendan Rodgers coming under pressure for the first time in his reign.

The fixtures have not been kind as they have already played Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United and another tough test awaits as they visit unbeaten Tottenham.

Rodgers says he has the backing of the board, but with an international break looming, the Northern Irishman would not want to suffer another heavy defeat.

Brendan Rodgers seeks the 'best possible version' of Jamie Vardy at Leicester

16:18 , Michael Jones

Brendan Rodgers has refused to write off Jamie Vardy but believes the Leicester star must accept his new role.

The former England striker is yet to score this season and has completed 90 minutes just twice with the Foxes winless and bottom of the Premier League.

He was a second-half substitute in the 5-2 defeat at Brighton with boss Rodgers preferring Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho.

But ahead of Saturday’s trip to Tottenham, Vardy, who has 164 goals in 391 games for the Foxes, is still at the forefront of the manager’s mind.



Tottenham vs Leicester prediction

16:12 , Michael Jones

Despite being unbeaten, Tottenham have been scratchy so far this season and the midweek defeat to Sporting was perhaps not unexpected.

They may still have enough quality to beat a Leicester side short of confidence which is why we have them coming out on top today.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Leicester

Leicester’s recent results

16:07 , Michael Jones

Leicester are the surprise team of the year but that is because of how poor they’ve been in the campaign so far. They drew their first game of the season 2-2 with Brentford but have since lost five Premier League games on the bounce.

Arsenal, Southampton, Chelsea, Manchester United and most recently Brighton have all swept the Foxes aside leaving them bottom of the table with no wins from their first six games.

The Brighton result was a particular low-point as the Seagulls put five past Leicester - in a 5-2 win - despite Kelechi Iheanacho opening the scoring in the first minute.

Manager Brendan Rodgers is under serious pressure but can ease that burden with a win against Tottenham tonight.

Tottenham's recent results

16:01 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte’s men are looking to get back to winning ways after slipping to a 2-0 defeat to Sporting CP in the Champions League during the week. That loss looked to be a safely secured draw but late goals - both game in stoppage time of the second half - left Spurs wondering how things had gone wrong.

It’s better news in the Premier League. The London club are unbeaten this campaign with four wins and two draws from their first six games.

They’ve scored 12 goals and conceded just five leaving them third in the table and with the opportunity to draw level with Manchester City this evening.

Antonio Conte says Son Heung-min is 'never a problem' despite anger at goal drought

15:55 , Michael Jones

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has acknowledged Son Heung-min is “angry” and lacking confidence, but backed him to do what top players do and overcome his goal drought.

The Spurs forward saw his poor start to the new season continue in midweek after he produced another blank in the 2-0 loss away to Sporting Lisbon.

It means Son has now gone eight games without a goal, having finished the previous campaign as the joint Golden Boot winner in the Premier League alongside Mohamed Salah.

Boss Conte appears to have a decision to make over whether he keeps the 30-year-old in the starting line-up against an out-of-form opponent in the shape of Saturday’s visitors Leicester or give him a well-overdue rest.



Tottenham vs Leicester early team news

15:43 , Michael Jones

Lucas Moura is still absent for Tottenham as he continues to recover from a calf issue but Antonio Conte has no new injury concerns and can choose from an almost full squad.

The big debate is which two of Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison will start on either side of Harry Kane after Conte said on Thursday "no players are undroppable".

For Leicester, Dennis Praet has a foot problem so misses out with Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand remaining on the sidelines.

Tottenham vs Leicester

15:31 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Tottenham vs Leicester as the two clubs go head-to-head in the Premier League.

Spurs come into the game sitting third in the table behind league leaders Manchester City and Arsenal. If Antonio Conte’s men pick up three points against the Foxes, Tottenham will move above the Gunners and draw level on points with City although Arsenal are yet to play this week.

Meanwhile, Leicester are rock bottom and manager Brendan Rodgers is under pressure to turn things around. They have lost their last five league games and are yet to record a win this season with a 2-2 draw against Brentford on the opening weekend the only time they’ve collected points.

On paper, Tottenham are the big favourites to win this evening but Leicester have been massively underperforming and could potentially cause an upset if they turn around their form.