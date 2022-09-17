Tottenham vs Leicester LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Leicester - LIVE!

Tottenham look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season as they host Leicester in the Premier League this evening. Antonio Conte’s side produced another poor display in midweek and were punished by two late Sporting Lisbon goals as they were beaten in the Champions League.

They remain unbeaten domestically though and can go level on points again with Manchester City going into the international break should they get the job against the Foxes. Conte has a big decision to make with his team selection, Heung-min Son in danger of being dropped after a really slow start to the season.

For Leicester, it was a miserable transfer window and things haven’t been any better on the pitch. They sit bottom of the table with just one point from their opening six matches - it would be a big shock if they came away from north London with their first league win of the season. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Tottenham vs Leicester latest news

Kick-off: 5:30pm BST, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports Main Event

Tottenham team news: Son could be dropped

Leicester team news: Ricardo and Bertrand long-term absentees

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Leicester

Tottenham Hotspur FC - Leicester City FC

Kane at it again?

Kane at it again?

Safe to say Harry Kane will be looking forward to the match.

He’s scored 17 Premier League goals against Leicester, in just 14 games against the Foxes. Pretty rude really, considering he spent time on loan there.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Rodgers wants ‘aggression’ from Leicester

15:59 , Matt Verri

Brendan Rodgers wants his side to be brave against Tottenham, with the plan not to just sit back this evening.

Leicester have lost five of their first six league games, drawing the other one, and have conceded 16 goals in the process. Five of those came on the road against Brighton last time out, but Rodgers has urged his side to be brave.

“It’s clearly a big challenge,” Rodgers said during the week.

“They did very well last season and have some very talented players Antonio has them very organised and they have that quality.

“We know it’s going to be a very difficult game. We can’t sit back and let it happen. Our intention is to go and play our game, play with that courage and that aggression in our game.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Conte: Son not happy

Conte: Son not happy

Antonio Conte has revealed Son Heung-min‘s anger at his start to the season as the Tottenham manager ponders dropping the player for the first time.

Son, last season’s top scorer in the Premier League, is without a goal after six games, and also in two further Champions League matches.

His goal drought, and the subsequent form of summer signing Richarlison, has prompted suggestions that Son’s spot in the Conte’s starting line-up is under threat. Conte, since his appointment last November, has never dropped the South Korean.

“Sonny is not happy because he’s not scoring,” Conte said. “It’s normal and I like that he’s a bit angry with this situation because it means that he wants to try to change it, also because we need (him).

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Perfect afternoon for it!

Perfect afternoon for it!

Prediction

Prediction

Spurs have looked short at times and there could be some tired legs after the midweek clash.

But Leicester have looked incredibly vulnerable at the back all season, and it would be a big shock if they kept Tottenham’s front-line quiet.

Tottenham to win 2-1.

Leicester team news

Leicester team news

Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand remain out for the Foxes, with no timescale put on their returns.

Leicester have little in the way of fresh injury concerns, although Dennis Praet has been struggling with a foot problem in recent days.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham team news

Tottenham team news

Antonio Conte is expected to make changes to his Tottenham team.

Heung-min Son is one of those who could miss out, with Conte saying he isn’t “undroppable”. Kulusevski will hope to start in the front three as a result.

Clement Lenglet should come into the back-three for Ben Davies, while Ryan Sessegnon will hope to start at full-back.

Sessegnon should play on the left and Conte has hinted Ivan Perisic could move to the right as Emerson Royal is “a bit tired”.

Predicted Tottenham XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Richarlison.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester

15:06 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute coverage right here, with Nizaar Kinsella at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium providing expert analysis.

Good afternoon!

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Leicester!

Antonio Conte’s side were beaten for the first time this season in midweek, against Sporting in the Champions League, but are yet to taste defeat domestically. They’re big favourites to beat a Leicester side who arrive in north London badly out of form.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:30pm BST from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.