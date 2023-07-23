Tottenham vs Leicester LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Tottenham vs Leicester LIVE!

Spurs head to Thailand today to continue their pre-season preparations with a clash against former Premier League opponents at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok. Tottenham are hunting for their first win of the Ange Postecoglou era, having lost a five-goal thriller to fierce rivals West Ham in the Australian’s opening match in charge on Tuesday.

Despite the 3-2 defeat, there were certainly positive signs for the new boss in Perth and his commitment to bringing an attacking and exciting brand of football back to north London, with more than 70 per cent possession and 30 shots registered as new signings Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon all made their debuts. But Postecoglou will be looking for defensive improvements here and hope that Harry Kane can avoid the distractions of another week of heavy speculation over his future.

Leicester are also embarking upon a new start under Enzo Maresca after last season’s relegation to the Championship, beginning their summer campaign with a narrow win over depleted Northampton and now facing a swift reunion with Maddison with a side likely containing ex-Spurs midfielder Harry Winks. Follow Tottenham vs Leicester live below!

Kick-off time: 11am BST | Rajamangala National Stadium

Speaking of quick reunions, Harry Winks should be in the Leicester side to face Tottenham today, having left Spurs in a £10m deal this summer.

Fellow new signing Conor Coady has undergone a scan on a foot injury, while Harvey Barnes is not involved for the relegated Foxes as he closes in on a £38m switch to Newcastle, having undergone a medical this week.

New Leicester boss Enzo Maresca, a former assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, is still deciding on his best lineup for what he hopes will be a successful Championship promotion push next term, so expect plenty of chopping and changing again today.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham should welcome back Heung-min Son for today’s game in Thailand.

The South Korean missed the first outing of the Ange Postecoglou era against West Ham earlier this week having only competed two training sessions in pre-season, but has been working since and is expected to feature this morning.

Tanguy Ndombele should also play a part after being sidelined in Perth with an ankle knock and James Maddison is set for a swift reunion with the club whom he left in a £40million transfer last month.

The likes of Eric Dier, Djed Spence and Joe Rodon should also feature, though Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon both remain out.

Hugo Lloris of course was left at home as he seeks to secure a summer move away from Spurs.

How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, live coverage of today’s match can be found on Tottenham’s video streaming service SPURSPLAY, which costs £45 for an annual subscription.

The price then drops to £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur members.

It’s also available to members via Leicester’s service LCFC TV.

Welcome to Tottenham vs Leicester LIVE coverage!

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of Tottenham vs Leicester.

The former Premier League rivals are in the Thai capital of Bangkok this morning as their respective embryonic new eras continue with a second pre-season friendly encounter for both sides.

There were plenty of positive attacking signs for new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou in his native Australia earlier this week, though he will be demanding defensive improvements today after losing his first game in charge 3-2 to fierce rivals West Ham.

James Maddison, along with fellow new signings Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon, made his Tottenham debut in Perth and is now set for a quick reunion with his old club, who now boast former Spurs stalwart Harry Winks in their ranks.

Leicester are still reeling from an eminently avoidable relegation to the Championship last season and will be bidding for a swift return to the promised land under the stewardship of new manager Enzo Maresca, a Treble-winning coach with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The Foxes made a winning start to the summer against Northampton, though can hardly take too much joy from narrowly squeezing past a third-tier side that struggled to field a full team.

Kick-off at the Rajamangala National Stadium is at 11am BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, team news and live updates with Standard Sport.