Tottenham vs Leicester: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news and h2h results today

Tottenham battle Leicester in Bangkok today hoping to secure their first win of the Ange Postecoglou era at the second attempt.

There was plenty to like about Spurs’ performance against West Ham in Perth earlier this week, in Postecoglou’s first match in charge of the club, but some poor defending saw David Moyes’ side come out on top 3-2 in a highly-entertaining clash between London rivals.

The pre-season schedule continues in Thailand for Tottenham against Leicester, who are preparing for life back in the Championship under former Pep Guardiola assistant Enzo Maresca, before fixtures against Lion City Sailors, Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Leicester is scheduled for an 11am BST kick-off time this morning on Sunday July 23, 2023.

The Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand will host the friendly match.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Leicester

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, live coverage of the match can be found on Tottenham’s video streaming service SPURSPLAY, which costs £45 for an annual subscription.

That price drops to £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur Members.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Tottenham vs Leicester team news

Heung-min Son will hope to be involved for Tottenham, after a lack of fitness prevented him from featuring against West Ham. Tanguy Ndombele is expected to overcome an ankle knock, while Eric Dier, Djed Spence and Joe Rodon could all come into the squad too. The likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster are still out, while Hugo Lloris was left at home.

Manor Solomon impressed against the Hammers but could drop out if Son returns, while Destiny Udogie enjoyed a goalscoring debut and is pushing for a first start, particularly after Sergio Reguilon’s struggles. James Maddison will likely play some role against his former club.

So too will Harry Winks, who made the move from Spurs to Leicester earlier this summer, while fellow new signing Conor Coady is also expected to start for the Foxes.

Harvey Barnes will play no part in the pre-season tour, with the winger on the verge of completing a transfer to Newcastle.

Destiny Udogie impressed off the bench against West Ham (Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Leicester prediction

The early signs are that Postecoglou is very much going to deliver on his promise to make Tottenham more exciting to watch. That will likely mean goals at both ends, particularly while Spurs adapt to a new style of play.

They showed enough in that match against West Ham to suggest they will cause plenty of threat in attack, and this time Spurs should get the resut to go with the performance.

Tottenham to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 61

Draws: 21

Leicester wins: 38