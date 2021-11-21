Tottenham vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

Follow all the action as Tottenham Hotspur host Leeds in the Premier League this afternoon.

After a narrow victory over Vitesse and a stalemate against Everton prior to the international break, Antonio Conte’s Spurs tenure now truly gets underway, with the head coach having had more time to embed his philosophy. As he has highlighted himself, though, it will need to be a patient process, with Tottenham currently languishing in tenth, seven points adrift of the top four. Harry Kane took full advantage of Albania and San Marino’s brittle defences, scoring seven goals while away with England, and Conte will need to coax similar form from the club’s talisman, who has scored just once in ten league appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Leeds are poised just above the relegation zone after a disappointing start to the campaign of their own. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won just two out of eleven games so far, although they did seem to slowly be building momentum before the international break. Their defence has been questionable, though, having already conceded 18 goals. Follow all the latest updates below, live.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer news LIVE: Manchester United manager sacked, Laurent Blanc could succeed him

Lewis Hamilton wins Qatar Grand Prix to close gap on Max Verstappen

Tottenham vs Leeds

Tottenham: Lloris (C); Tanganga, Dier, Davies; Emerson Royal, Hojbjerg, Winks, Reguilon; Lucas Moura, Son; Kane.

Leeds: Meslier; Dallas, Llorente, Cooper (C), Struijk; Phillips; James, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison; Gelhardt

44 min: Dan James gives Leeds half-time lead

Struggling Spurs

17:30 , Michael Jones

Lots for Antonio Conte to think about:

Tottenham 0 - 1 Leeds

17:24 , Michael Jones

Dan James is the fifth player to score for both Leeds United and Manchester United in the Premier League, after Rio Ferdinand, Alan Smith, Eric Cantona and Lee Sharpe.

James opens his Leeds account

17:21 , Michael Jones

Daniel James’ opener was his first goal for Leeds United. It’s a good time to score it with his side hovering above the relegation zone and in need of points.

Half-time: Tottenham 0 - 1 Leeds

17:18 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: An entertaining first half from Leeds comes to an end. The Tottenham fans aren’t best pleased with what they’ve seen so far and boo off the players. Leeds have been the better side. They haven’t created a great dela but they’re playing with purpose and intent and have been rewarded with a goal.

GOAL! Tottenham 0 - 1 Leeds (James, 44’)⚽️

17:14 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Lovely goal from Leeds! They’ve deserved this one. Jack Harrison brings the ball down the left wing and takes on Emerson Royal. It’s poor defending from the Tottenham right-back who is shoved away from the ball by Harrison as he carries the ball into the box. He’s got time to look up and deliver a low ball into the six-yard box. Gelhardt can’t reach it but it comes through to Dan James who taps it home from close range. Leeds are in front!

Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds

17:11 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Close! Forshaw fancies his chances from about 30-yards out and drills a lovely strike towards the near top corner. He connects sweetly with the effort and has Lloris worried. The Tottenham goalkeeper scrambles across to his right and leaps at the ball but if flies inches wide of the goal.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds

17:09 , Michael Jones

38 mins: Harrison tries to chase down a long ball over the top but Tanganga has him covered and marshalls the ball out for a Tottenham goalkick.

Leeds recover the ball quickly but a misplaced pass sends Son free to counter-attack. He carries the ball through the middle but gets stopped by a lunging tackle from Kalvin Phillips.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds

17:06 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Things just aren’t clicking for Spurs in the Leeds final third. There’s been some good runs here and there but the final balls have been lacking. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg drives into the box through the inside left channel and attempts to pull it back for either Kane or Son but only manages to pick out Adam Forshaw of Leeds.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds

17:02 , Michael Jones

32 mins: Gelhardt collects the first yellow card of the match for a sliding tackle on Eric Dier.

Leeds then burst forward on the counter-attack with Daniel James flying down the right side. Gelhardt makes a run into the middle of the box and takes the centre-backs with him. James’ cross comes towards Klich just inside the box but a last minute lunge at the ball from Ben Davies nudges it away from the Leeds midfielder and the attack dies down.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds

16:59 , Michael Jones

29 mins: Tottenham win a corner as Harrison blocks the ball out behind. Son swings the set piece into the middle and there’s a few scrappy attempts to clear the ball from Leeds. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has a volley blocked and Lucas Moura lifts a pass back into the middle. Leeds deal with both and Harrison wins a free kick when he tries to run the ball free.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds

16:55 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Klich takes the ball into the Spurs box and slips it out to the right for James. His cross for Gelhardt is blocked by Dier but the ball comes back to James. Reguilon presses him and he’s forced out of the box before another attempted cross is closed down by the left-back and cleared away. Good defending from Spurs.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds

16:53 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Close! The old combination of Son and Kane almost sees Tottenham take the lead as Son drives into the right side of the Leeds penalty area and cuts the ball back to the striker. He’s got Kalvin Phillips in front of him and Kane’s first touch is a poor one. The ball rolls away from from allowing Phillips enough time to close the gap and prod the ball back out of the box.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds

16:52 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Jack Harrsion makes a purposeful run into the box before slotting it back to Gelhardt. The 19-year-old chips the ball over the top of the defence expecting Harrison to continue his run but the Leeds winger goes down after colliding with Emerson Royal. He doesn’t appeal for a penalty though and looks a little sheepish as he gets back to his feet.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds

16:49 , Michael Jones

17 mins: A first real foray into the Leeds final third comes when Harry Kane switches a diagonal pass out to Sergio Reguilon on the left side. He keeps the ball alive with a cross from the byline but can’t find a teammate. The Leeds clearance only comes out as for as Kane who floats another pass into the box, this one heading towards the overlapping Emerson Royal, and wins a corner for the home side.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds

16:45 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Leeds win a corner that gets played short. Harrison collects the ball and runs into the box. He’s met by a bunch of white shirts and pulls the ball back to Gelhardt who shoots on the turn but spoons his effort high over the crossbar!

Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds

16:41 , Michael Jones

11 mins: Lucas Moura goes on a nice run down the right flank for Spurs as they break on the counter-attack. He shifts away from one, two tackles and then attempts to feed Son Heung-min through the centre but a back-tracking Pascal Struijk intercepts the ball and the attack breaks down.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds

16:38 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Chance! Stuart Dallas continues Leeds’ good start with a chipped pass out to Jack Harrison on the left side. He volleys a cross into the middle and almost picks out Gelhardt only for Eric Dier to nip in front of the teenager and head the ball away. It comes out of the box and drops kindly for Dallas who then drills one from range and pulls the chance narrowly wide of the left-hand post.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds

16:36 , Michael Jones

5 mins: Leeds have started on the front foot. Stuart Dallas dinks the ball down the right wing and picks out Gelhardt. He doesn brilliantly to hold up the ball and shake off three defenders before slipping Dan James free to the right of the penalty area. James whips a high cross into the box but can’t pick out a teammate and Tottenham take over possession.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds

16:33 , Michael Jones

2 mins: Kalvin Phillips takes the free kick and lifts the ball up and over the wall. There’s a bit of dip and a touch of swerve and the ball is heading into the near corner but Hugo Lloris shuffles across and clings onto the ball.

Tottenham 0 - 0 Leeds

16:31 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Tottenham get the match underway. This is the 100th meeting between the two sides in all competitions. Who’s going to come out on top?

Joe Gelhardt is brought down as he takes on Japhet Tanganga and Leeds win a free kick in a dangerous area, just outside the box on the inside left channel.

Tottenham vs Leeds

16:27 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. They make their way out onto the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Victory for Tottenham would see them move ahead of Manchester United into seventh but perhaps more importantly three points for Leeds will provide them with a five-point cushion over the relegation zone.

Raheem Sterling on target as Man City cruise to victory over Everton

16:25 , Michael Jones

Raheem Sterling scored his first Premier League goal since August as champions Manchester City eased to a 3-0 victory over lacklustre Everton on Sunday.

Rodri added a stunning second and Bernardo Silva a late third as Pep Guardiola’s side responded to convincing victories by title rivals Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday with a dominant display of their own.

Raheem Sterling on target as Man City cruise to victory over Everton

Conte on Kane

16:23 , Michael Jones

Spurs boss Antonio Conte takes charge of his second Premier League game for Tottenham today and had to field questions about the under performing Harry Kane. When asked about Kane he said:

We are talking about a world class striker, he is an important player for us. To score is a boost for him. “I have the opportunity to know him much more. He wants to train very hard and improve. That is fantastic for me because my first task is to bring the players to another level. Many players can do this.”

16:20 , Michael Jones

Tottenham could equal their club record of four league games without a goal for the first time since 2006. Spurs have managed just nine goals in the league in 2021-22 - only Norwich have scored fewer.

At the same stage last season, Son Heung-min had scored 10 league goals and Harry Kane had eight but this season, Kane has scored just once in 10 Premier League appearances. In all competitions, he has gone five consecutive Spurs games without a goal for the first time since 2016.

Tottenham vs Leeds

16:18 , Michael Jones

The man to watch today will be Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt. He’s been steadily setting the world alight in the junior age groups and has had two decent substitute appearances for Leeds already this season.

He’s a striker keen to get into the box and isn’t afraid to throw himself about and take shots. A product of the Wigan Athletic academy before his move to Leeds he could become an influential member of this team for some time to come.

Man City 3-0 Everton: Reaction from Rodri

16:13 , Michael Jones

A delighted Rodri spoke to Sky Sports after his player of the match performance helped Man City to a 3-0 win over Everton at the Etihad Stadium. Rodri scored City’s second goal and commanded the midfield allowing City to dominate almost 80% of possession. He said:

It’s always difficult after international break. The crowd realised how good we are at this moment of the season. I think we are outstanding right now. “Of course very happy with my goal, I don’t score many. Many times I don’t have the opportunity to shoot as I pass, but at that moment I felt it, kind of a rocket. Very happy because the goal was a beauty. “A special day for everyone. It has not been a good time for him [Raheem Sterling] but he showed his personality today. He has been such an important player for the club the last years. We need him. I am very glad and happy for him. He deserved this. He trained so well this week.”

Tottenham vs Leeds

16:10 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have won their last four home league meetings with Leeds. This is their 100th meeting in all competitions, with Spurs ahead by 37 wins to Leeds’ 33.

Should be a good contest despite the injuries inflicted on the Leeds line-up.

Tottenham vs Leeds

16:08 , Michael Jones

Reaction from the Etihad Stadium still to come but next up Tottenham take on Leeds to close out the Premier League weekend.

Here’s a reminder of the teams:

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Dier, Davies; Emerson Royal, Hojbjerg, Winks, Reguilon; Lucas Moura, Son; Kane.

Japhet Tanganga replaces Cristian Romero in the Spurs back three and Oliver Skipp’s suspension means Harry Winks starts in midfield. Those are the only changes made by Antonio Conte

Leeds: Meslier; Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk; Phillips; James, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison; Gelhardt

Raphinha, Rodrigo, and Bamford are all injured meaning Mateusz Klich and Adam Forshaw start in midfield and 19-year-old Joe Gelhardt starts up top. Gelhardt is a promising youngster and will put in a shift for the Whites today.

The Premier League standings

16:02 , Michael Jones

That victory moves Manchester City back above Liverpool and into second place in the Premier League. They’re three points behind leaders Chelsea and look to be back in dominant form after losing to Crystal Palace a couple of fixtures ago.

Everton remain in 11th but their form will be worrying for Rafa Benitez. No wins in over a month and a Merseyside derby on the horizon. The Toffees next match against Brentford is a big one now. They need to get a result there to bring back belief in themselves if nothing else.

Man City 3 - 0 Everton

15:59 , Michael Jones

A fairly standard day out for Manchester City. Three goals scored, none conceded. Rodri and Bernardo Silva on the scoresheet in the second half to top off great performances as well. Pep Guardiola will be a happy man.

Full-time: Man City 3 - 0 Everton

15:53 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Manchester City cruise to another Premier League victory against a lacklustre Everton side. Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva all got on the scoresheet as Pep Guardiola’s men continue their winning ways. It’s the eighth consecutive win for City over Everton and they move back to second in the Premier League.

Man City 3 - 0 Everton

15:51 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Three minutes of added time to go at the end of this game.

Man City 3 - 0 Everton

15:51 , Michael Jones

89 mins: We’re going to see a couple of youngsters now as James McAtee replaces Cole Palmer for Manchester City and Tyler Onyango comes on in place of Allan for Everton.

Rodri has been named the player of the match and that’s a pretty good choice. He’s been brilliant today and got himself a goal.

GOAL! Man City 3 - 0 Everton (Bernardo, 86’)⚽️

15:46 , Michael Jones

86 mins: It’s three! Gundogan drives towards the Everton box and slips the ball to Palmer. He wants to score himself and choose to fire a left-footed shot towards the far corner instead of playing in Bernardo Silva. The effort is blocked by Anthony Gordon but rather unluckily for Everton the ball deflects into Bernardo’s path as he continues his run into the box from the right. He collects the ball and guides it sweetly past Pickford.

Man City 2 - 0 Everton

15:45 , Michael Jones

84 mins: City seem content with two goals. They’re maintaining possession and running down the clock. It’s going to be another clean sheet for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Man City 2 - 0 Everton

15:42 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Manchester City are cruising to victory here. Everton haven’t offered much to threaten them. It’ll be two points out of 18 for the Toffees if they can’t take something out of this game leaving them eight points off the top four.

How long before Rafa Benitez starts to feel the heat? Premier League managers are dropping like flies recently.

Man City 2 - 0 Everton

15:39 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Chance! Brilliant work from City again and they should be three up. Riyad Mahrez is sent into the right side of the box with a simple pass between the lines and Sterling is waiting in the middle. Mahrez squares the ball to him but he side-foots his effort straight at Pickford who clings onto the ball.

Tottenham vs Leeds: Line-ups

15:36 , Michael Jones

Tottenham vs Leeds follows the conclusion of this game at the Etihad stadium and the team news is out. Here are the line-ups:

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Dier, Davies; Emerson Royal, Hojbjerg, Winks, Reguilon; Lucas Moura, Son; Kane

Leeds: Meslier; Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk; Phillips; James, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison; Gelhardt

Man City 2-0 Everton

15:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

71 min: A rare foray forward for Everton, who have been a little bit more positive in the past few minutes, but Richarlison can’t connect properly with an ambitious scissor-kick. Still time for the visitors to make this game interesting, despite the dominance of the home side.

Man City 2-0 Everton

15:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

69 min: Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker stand over a free-kick, 30 yards out. Mahrez hits one towards the right side of the goal but Pickford sidesteps across and catches comfortably.

Man City 2-0 Everton

15:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

64 min: Gundogan goes on a mazy run and feeds Riyad Mahrez on the edge of the box, but the winger, on for Phil Foden, is dispossessed easily. It seems Phil Foden is being rested for the midweek visit of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League after a typically busy hour.

Man City 2-0 Everton

15:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

Apologies, we’ve been having some technical issues at Independent Towers. City are 2-0 up and their second goal was a rocket from Rodri, smashed past a diving Jordan Pickford.

Cancelo continues fine form

14:56 , Michael Jones

João Cancelo has provided his sixth assist of the season in 18 games for Man City, as many as he produced in both of his first two seasons with the club in all competitions combined (six in 76 games).

Sterling scores for Man City

14:52 , Michael Jones

Raheem Sterling scored for Man City on his 300th appearance in the Premier League. It’s only his third start of the season for the Premier League champions so he’ll be hoping to impress Pep Guardiola. Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Rodri have all been quality for the home side so far. Work to do for Everton in the second half.

Half-time: Man City 1 - 0 Everton

14:49 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: Aymeric Laporte picks up a yellow card for a cynical tackle on Andros Townsend just outside the City box over to the right. Townsend takes the free kick himself and belts it safeyl into the hands of Ederson.

The whistle goes for half-time with Manchester City leading by one goal to nil.

Man City 1 - 0 Everton

14:47 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Three minutes of added time to play at the Etihad Stadium.

GOAL! Man City 1 - 0 Everton (Sterling, 44’)⚽️

14:45 , Michael Jones

44 mins: That’s illegal from Cancelo! Everton defend a cross from the elft wing pretty well and shift up out of their own box. Cancelo collects the cleared ball in the middle of the final third and flicks a pass over the defence with the outside of his right foot just as Sterling makes a run through the lines. He catches the ball on the half-volley with an open right foot and leaves Pickford no chance to stop it hitting the back of the net. Great goal from Man City.

Man City 0 - 0 Everton

14:44 , Michael Jones

42 mins: A Cancelo cross is headed behind by Keane. City play the corner short and pass it quickly out to Cancelo on the opposite side. He crosses it back into the box but Pickford plucks it out of the air.

He gives it to Iwobi who tries to find Richarlison with a forward pass. The ball takes a deflection and comes out to Delph who spots Iwobi’s continued run down the wing and threads it through to him. Iwobi has a free run into the box but the pace of Walker is too much and he catches the Everton winger and wins the ball just inside his own area.

Man City 0 - 0 Everton

14:41 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Manchester City have had 81% possession. That’s insane. Everton have done nothing with the ball, the official stats say the visitors have had two shots but I can’t recall either of them.

This first half has been all Man City, Everton have defended well but their transitions have been woeful.

Man City 0 - 0 Everton

14:37 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Decision overturned! No penalty, no foul. VAR calls the referee over to the monitor, Stuart Attwell looks at the incident and decides there isn’t enough contact to award the decision. Reprieve for Everton!

Penalty to Man City!

14:35 , Michael Jones

Man City 0 - 0 Everton

33 mins: Richarlison picks up a yellow card after Everton work the ball up the pitch but needlessly give it away. His frustration comes out in a late tackle and the Brazilian is rightly put in the book.

At the other end of the pitch Delph is caught in possessino by Rodri who pokes the ball to Sterling. He sprints at the penalty area and weaves away from Keane. There’s not a great deal of contact but Keane does lunge across Sterling who goes down. Referee Stuart Attwell has a good look at the incident and points to the spot.

VAR is taking a look to see whether Sterling was just inside or outside of the box when the tackle came in.

Man City 0 - 0 Everton

14:31 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Save! Kyle Walker has the ball on the right side and decides to play it into Rodri. Rodri passes it up to Palmer who turns towards goal and hits one from range forcing a leaping save out of Pickford. The loose ball comes to Sterling who cuts onto his left foot and drills a low shot through the legs of Keane but into the hands of the Everton goalkeeper.

Man City 0 - 0 Everton

14:28 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Ilkay Gundogan swings a corner into the box as City up their tempo once more. His cross is headed away by Keane but Aymeric Laporte is up the pitch to recover the ball. His outswinging cross back into the box almost drops for Gundogan but Iwobi takes possession.

He tries to run the ball out from the back but comes under pressure and gives the ball away with a wayward pass. City send the ball out to Foden on the left side and he delivers another cross into the six-yard box. He picks out Sterling but he can’t control the header and the ball loops over the goal!

Man City 0 - 0 Everton

14:25 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Nearly. A headed clearance from Digne only gives the ball to Sterling. Bernardo Silve makes an underlapping run into the box behind the Everton left-back and Sterling slips him the ball. Bernardo attempts to pull the ball back to Palmer but Godfrey is across to intercept and clear his lines. The Everton centre-backs have played well ovr these opening 25 minutes or so but how long can they keep it up?

Man City 0 - 0 Everton

14:23 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Sterling seems to be growing in confidence against Digne. He taking him on on the outside and finding a little bit of success. Digne blocks Sterling’s attempted cross this time but City win a corner. Foden swings it into the middle but Keane is there to win the initial ball and then clear the danger with a hoof down the pitch.

Man City 0 - 0 Everton

14:21 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Under pressure from Phil Foden, Jordan Pickford fumbles the ball as he tries to catch a cross into the box from the right. The ball comes loose and Anthony Gordon gets to it before Foden but the Man City man want let it go.

He presses Gordon who seems to slip and take Foden out just outside of the Everton box. The whistle goes and Gordon is awarded a free kick. Not sure what Foden’s done wrong there to be honest.

Man City 0 - 0 Everton

14:18 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Demarai Gray races Kyle Walker to the ball and pulls up. It looks as though he’s tweaked something, maybe a groin muscle or the upper thigh. He sits down and needs seeing to by the physios.

He looks in a fair bit of pain by the grimace on his face and he’s not going to continue. Rafa Benitez signals to Alex Iwobi who gets stripped and replaces Gray as the Everton midfielder limps off the pitch.

That’s a blow for the Toffees, Gray has been one of their best players this season.

Man City 0 - 0 Everton

14:15 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Sterling brings the ball inside from the right but is shut out by the combination of Michael Keane and Fabian Delph.

City recover the ball and Rodri takes over in the middle of the Everton half. He threads a straight pass up to Ilkay Gundogan who checks to the left before attempting to play Cole Palmer into the box. Ben Godfrey intercepts the ball and Everton can finally work it into City’s half.

Man City 0 - 0 Everton

14:12 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Chance! City spark into life after probing the left side of the Everton penalty area. They switch the play out to Raheem Sterling on the right and he knocks the ball past Lucas Digne before sprinting past the defender. He dummies a cut-back and instead chips the ball to the back post where Phil Foden wins the header and sends it narrowly wide of goal!

Man City 0 - 0 Everton

14:10 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Everton have already been pushed deep into their own half as City pass the ball around comfortably. The Toffees are defending well enough but are struggling to initiate the counter-attack which seems to be the gameplan at the minute.

Anthony Gordon tries to bomb forward on the inside right but Rodri comes across and wins the ball for the home side before Gordon reaches the final third.

Man City 0 - 0 Everton

14:08 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Sterling attempts to shimmy past Digne on City’s right side but the Everton left-back is up to the task and knocks the ball out of play with a well-timed tackle.

John Stones gets the ball and sends a fine diagonal pass out to Kyle Walker who’s forward on the right wing. He passes a couple of times with Bernardo Silva to create a bit of space before whipping a cross into the box. Gordon fails to clear the ball and only succeeds in setting up Joao Cancelo with a shot from just outside the box. His effort takes a big deflection but luckily for Everton goes wide of the far post.

Man City 0 - 0 Everton

14:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Phil Foden curls the resultant free kick into the middle of the box but his cross goes over everyone and skips behind for a goalkick.

After that quickfire end-to-end opening Manchester City have slowed down the game by passing the ball around the backline and slowly edging their way into the Everton half. A loose pass rolls the ball to Jordan Pickford who slices it out of play for a City throw in.

Man City 0 - 0 Everton

14:02 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Manchester City get the ball rolling at the Etihad Stadium. Raheem Sterling makes his 300th Premier League appearance today, can he find a touch of form that he’s been lacking recently?

Everton take possession early on and move forward on the front foot. They work the ball into the box from the left side and find Anthony Gordon arriving from the right. He has a shot blocked and City clear their lines moving up the pitch on the counter-attack. Sterling makes a run down the right wing and receives the ball before being taken out by Lucas Digne.

Frantic start to the game.

Man City vs Everton

13:58 , Michael Jones

The teams make their way out onto the pitch at the Etihad Stadium. Man City can move up to second if they beat Everton today meanwhile the Toffees would leapfrog Manchester United into seventh if they pick up the three points. Kick off is next...

Man City vs Everton

13:57 , Michael Jones

Rafa Benitez has won just two of his nine away league fixtures as a manager versus Manchester City, with both victories coming with Liverpool.

Man City vs Everton

13:55 , Michael Jones

Gabriel Jesus averages a goal every 69 minutes against Everton in the Premier League but starts on the bench for Man City today.

Full-back Joao Cancelo has been directly involved in seven goals in 17 games in all competitions for Manchester City this season (two goals, five assists), just one fewer than his total in 43 appearances in 2020-21 (three goals, five assists).

Guardiola on ‘undroppable’ Bernardo Silva

13:39 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola says that Bernardo Silva has made himself ‘undroppable’ due to his recent performances for Manchester City and the flexibility in which he can be used all over the pitch. Guardiola said:

Now he is undroppable because of what he does on the pitch, sometimes he didn’t play because he wasn’t undroppable; he was not at the level. The year we got 98 points and won the league, he was the best. “It’s difficult to find a player like him in the world right now. But the season is long and the tiredness is coming. Normally it happens because he is strong and a huge competitor and he is a lovely guy. “He can play six positions - holding midfielder, attacking midfielder, (left) winger, striker, false nine, the other winger - and can play everywhere. He is so smart, so intuitive, so intelligent. “He’s a player who knows exactly what is going on every single action of the game and the right decision has been made. He does it. “That’s why he is a player like he has done. He has played the games he played at Anfield, Stamford Bridge, Old Trafford, Brighton - one of the toughest games of the season is Brighton away - and Leicester. “Always he played at a level that is: ‘Wow’. Hopefully he can be fit, hungry and competitive to continue to give us what he is doing.”

Man City vs Everton

13:35 , Michael Jones

Manchester City could go successive home league fixtures without scoring for the first time in 11 years. A team managed by Pep Guardiola has never failed to net in consecutive top-flight home matches.

City have registered 221 sequences of 10 or more passes in the Premier League this season, the most of any club.

Ilkay Gundogan wants to see consistency from Manchester City after derby victory

13:30 , Michael Jones

Ilkay Gundogan described Manchester City’s derby victory over Manchester United as fun and enjoyable but now wants to see its intensity matched consistently.

The champions were dominant in all departments as they eased to a comfortable 2-0 success over arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford just before the international break.

Ilkay Gundogan wants to see consistency from Manchester City after derby victory

Man City vs Everton

13:27 , Michael Jones

Everton are winless in their last five Premier League games with two draws and three defeats.

It is their longest sequence without a win since a six-game streak under Sam Allardyce in January 2018.

The Toffees have lost three of their last six Premier League away matches, following a run of one defeat in the previous 14.

Richarlison talks Manchester City

13:24 , Michael Jones

Everton forward Richarlison believes his side can earn a positive result against Manchester City today despite facing the Premier League champions with a number of influential players missing.

Writing for Evertonfc.com Richarlison outlined his thoughts on today’s game and hopes his team can impose themselves on the game and hopefully cause City problems. He said:

We are preparing to face, in my opinion, the best team in the country on Sunday. “But our performance against Tottenham Hotspur before the international break generated belief and we can gain momentum with a positive result at Manchester City. “We were frustrated not to turn one point into three against Spurs – we showed a different attitude and with a break of the ball or different refereeing decision could have won – but the most important thing was to draw a line under a difficult spell. “The fact we are still missing some influential players makes going to Manchester City even more complicated but, I completely agree with the manager, we have to find ways of winning matches without those players. We have shown in some games that it is possible and, even though the squad is small, there is enough quality to manage this situation. “Manchester City are such a fluid, attacking team, with a solid defensive base. They have won three of the past four Premier League titles and were Champions League finalists in May. “We know what we are up against, then, but we also know what we have in our dressing room. The idea is to have the same mentality as against Spurs, to stand up for ourselves and impose our rhythm on the game.”

Man City vs Everton

13:18 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace was a fourth at home in the Premier League in 2021. City only lost five home games in the entirety of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 combined.

City have failed to score in three of their 11 Premier League matches, matching their total goalless tally from 38 games last season.

‘Cancelo can be our Lahm’ says Guardiola

13:15 , Michael Jones

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, says that Joao Cancelo can emulate Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm if he continues to impress at left-back for City.

Regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation, Lahm won 113 caps for his country during a glittering career and Guardiola believes Cancelo has similar attributes to the versatile German. He said:

“We didn’t have a proper left-back and Cancelo like Danilo can play on both sides. We were lucky [Oleksandr] Zinchenko and [Fabian] Delph adapted well there. Joao [Cancelo] can play both sides without a problem. “He can use both legs perfectly. His natural position is right but he is adapting very well on the left now. When one player arrives from another culture, he needs time to adapt, even myself needed time. The way we wanted to play, he needed time. Sometimes you are patient, sometimes not. “But Joao since he arrived he played good but he has one huge quality - he loves playing football! When you find a player like that, like Riyad [Mahrez], Phil [Foden] is like this - you have a diamond in your hands. “Most players like football but these three players I mentioned are like little boys playing in the street or in school. This is great. That is why Joao is consistent in his game. “Like now he plays like Philip [Lahm] did in Bayern when we were together. Philipp Lahm is the best player I’ve ever seen in my entire life at being a full-back moving inside. But Joao, like Dani Alves has the quality.”

Man City vs Everton: Team changes

13:09 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the Manchester City starting XI that cruised to a 2-0 victory over Manchester United last time out. Aymeric Laporte replaces Ruben Dias to partner John Stones at centre-back, Kevin De Bruyne is out of the squad and Gabriel Jesus dropped to the bench. In their places come Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling.

Rafa Benitez names an unchanged starting XI to the Everton side that drew 0-0 with Tottenham before the international break.

Man City vs Everton: Line-ups

13:00 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Palmer, Sterling, Foden

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Digne, Godfrey, Delph, Allan, Townsend, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

Man City vs Everton

12:56 , Michael Jones

Everton have won only one of the last 16 Premier League meetings between these two sides.

It was a 4-0 victory at Goodison Park in January 2017 and that defeat remains Pep Guardiola’s biggest top-flight defeat as a manager.

The Toffees are also winless in 11 away fixtures versus Manchester City in all competitions with four draws and seven defeats.

It seems they’re due a win. Can they upset City today? Team news will be out imminently...

Man City vs Everton

12:52 , Michael Jones

As their Manchester rivals are seemingly in turmoil, Manchester City are looking to move up to second in the table and within three points of league leaders Chelseas today.

They have won seven Premier League matches in a row against Everton, scoring 21 goals and conceding only five.

Everton meanwhile could lose eight successive games against the same opponent for only the second time in the Premier League era. They suffered nine straight defeats versus Manchester United between December 1999 and February 2004.

Manchester United next manager odds: Who are the favourites to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

12:48 , Michael Jones

Now that Manchester United have parted company with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the club’s chastening 4-1 defeat by Watford, they are in search of a new manager.

Michael Carrick will take charge on a caretaker basis starting with United’s Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday as the club look to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season. But who are the favourites to succeed Solskjaer?

The favourites to become next Manchester United manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United sack manager following Watford thrashing

12:45 , Michael Jones

If you’re just tuning in and have missed the big news of the morning, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked by Manchester United following their 4-1 thrashing to Watford on Saturday.

The Norwegian’s time at Old Trafford comes to an end after almost three years in charge following a successful stint initially as caretaker boss from December 2018.

Manchester United sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Man City vs Everton: Recent results

12:42 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are looking to close the gap on Chelsea by picking up three points against Everton today. They bounced back from a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace to demolish Manchester United by the same score line at Old Trafford just before the international break and Pep Guardiola will want to kick start a winning run.

Everton ended a three-game losing streak with a goalless draw against Tottenham last time out. They sit 11th in the Premier League but could move as high as seventh if they find a way to win at the Etihad Stadium today. Everton’s last league victory came on 25th September and manager Rafa Benitez is under a little pressure to turn their form around.

Benitez on injuries and form

12:39 , Michael Jones

Everton manager Rafa Benitez says he wants his team to continue to show the character and mentality that earned them a draw against Tottenham last time out. He admits that injuries have hampered the Toffees’ season but is hopeful of turning around their dip in form as they head into the holiday season. Benitez said:

In the last game against Tottenham, the team showed character and the right mentality, and that’s what we have to do in every game. We know we are playing against a good team. We have confidence we can do well. “The training sessions have been intense and everybody has been positive. The team started [the season] really well. “We miss some players and we have some issues. Hopefully these players coming back will give us a boost and we will have a stronger team for the rest of the first part of the season – and especially for the second part of the season.”

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirus

12:36 , Michael Jones

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for coronavirus, manager Pep Guardiola has revealed.

The Belgium playmaker is now isolating and will miss Sunday’s Premier League trip to Everton as well as the Champions League visit from Paris St Germain next Wednesday.

De Bruyne returned the positive test some time after Belgium’s draw with Wales in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, a match in which he scored.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirus

Man City vs Everton: Early team news

12:33 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are without Kevin De Bruyne who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Jack Grealish has a minor knock which could rule him out of the game and Phil Foden will be assessed before the game to see if he can overcome a leg injury.

Aymeric Laporte meanwhile is available after a suspension.

Everton are still without Adboulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin who are all injured as is Tom Davies who has a knee problem.

Mason Holgate starts a three-match ban and misses his first game, but Yerry Mina could return after being absent since 2nd October.

Man City vs Everton

12:30 , Ben Burrows

Follow live updates as Manchester City host Everton in the early kick-off on Sunday in the Premier League with Pep Guardiola’s side eager to build on their dominant victory over Manchester United before the international break.

City had far too much in the Manchester derby, with the 2-0 win not reflecting their superiority at Old Trafford, with goals from a Eric Bailly own-goal and Bernardo Silva.

The Toffees, understrength due to injuries, ground out a point at home to Tottenham in Antonio Conte’s first Premier League match in charge, but Rafa Benitez will be keen to build momentum heading into the festive period now and move up from their mid-table position to challenge for a Europa League place.

Guardiola took time to praise Joao Cancelo in the build-up to this weekend’s game, but insists he demands more from the Portuguese as a key part to his team: “Of course he’s playing really well, consistent. Especially with his physicality, he can recover really fast and well during the games. He can play every three days without any problem.

“But, at the same time, I have the feeling he can do better. Still there are margins to improve in some aspects that we have been working on with him since he arrived. I’m pretty sure he is open to accept it and we can move forward.”

Follow live goal and score updates from the Etihad Stadium, including analysis and reaction as the Premier League returns: