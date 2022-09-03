Tottenham vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham vs Fulham LIVE!

Spurs contest their second London derby in a matter of days as they host newly-promoted opposition at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon. Antonio Conte’s side remain unbeaten this season, but their performances have been mixed and left a lot to be desired at times, while they were somewhat fortunate to escape with a draw against West Ham in midweek.

But Tottenham look set to be boosted by the returns of Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur for a meeting with a Fulham side that have defied the doom-mongers with an excellent start to their latest Premier League campaign, with Aleksandar Mitrovic in inspired form. Former Spurs striker Carlos Vinicius is vying for his Cottagers debut today, along with ex-Tottenham target Dan James, former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian and Layvin Kurzawa.

Fulham’s confidence is sky-high under Marco Silva, but they have won only one of their last 12 visits to N17. Follow Tottenham vs Fulham LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground!

Kick-off time: 3pm BST, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The question marks hanging over Tottenham

14:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

"Still questions over their ability to control the midfield."



Kurzawa reveals he’s ‘watched every Fulham game’ as he completes move

14:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Layvin Kurzawa has completed his loan move to Fulham from PSG on deadline day.

The 29-year-old, capped 13 times for France, has not been involved at all in Paris over the past 12 months, and joins Fulham on a season-long loan deal from the the Ligue 1 side.

It is unlikely to be be the only deal Fulham wrap up in the final hours of the summer transfer window, with Willian set to arrive on a free transfer and Dan James close to sealing a loan switch from Leeds. The club are also pushing to sign former Tottenham forward Carlos Vinicius.

“I feel very, very happy to be here, it’s a family here, everyone is very cool,” Kurzawa told FFCtv.

Lloris backs ‘top player’ Son as Tottenham struggles continue

14:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says there is no doubt that Heung-min Son will come good soon despite another subdued outing against West Ham on Wednesday.

Son played his part in Spurs’ goal in the 1-1 draw at the London Stadium when Thilo Kehrer turned into his own net under pressure from the South Korean.

But last season’s Golden Boot winner cut a frustrated figure again, and only showed one flash of his best when he sent a deflected shot over the crossbar.

Son has now failed to score in Spurs’ first five matches of the campaign but Lloris is not concerned about his team-mate’s form.

Asked if Son was off the pace, Lloris said: “No, he’s still looking for his first goal, he’s an offensive player.

Why young trio hold key to success of Tottenham’s busy transfer window

14:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

At the start of August, Tottenham were being hailed as probable winners of the transfer window but, as deadline day passed with barely a whimper from Hotspur Way, some supporters were left frustrated.

Spurs signed seven players - with Destiny Udogie immediately returning to Udinese on loan - but their most recent addition to the current squad was Djed Spence, way back on July 19.

For disgruntled fans, perhaps the novelty of the signings simply wore off or Spurs’ disjointed (but unbeaten) start to the season left them spooked.

Or was it reasonable to expect Spurs to build on their strong start to the summer with further signings after Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Clement Lenglet and Spence?

Certainly, there is a case that Spurs might have been more aggressive in taking advantage of a £150million cash injection by owners ENIC and their return to the Champions League.

Can Tottenham click into gear today?

14:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Willian eager to face Tottenham after sealing Premier League return

14:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Willian is ready to prove he can still cut it in the Premier League after joining Fulham yesterday.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea winger, who turned 34 last month, has joined on a free transfer after leaving Brazilian club Corinthians and has signed a one-year contract.

Willian’s arrival was part of a busy deadline day for Fulham, who also signed Leeds winger Dan James and Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa on a season-long loan deals.

Confirmed Fulham lineup

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gus Poyet: Tottenham have one of the best attacks in the world

13:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Speaking to Lord Ping, the former Spurs star said: “Tottenham have one of the best front lines in the league. The biggest difficulty for Spurs was finding that player who will share that striker position with Harry Kane, but nobody wants to wait behind Kane until he gets possibly injured. Richarlison is a good buy because he can also play wide and offer competition to the wingers.”

(PA)

Conte talks up Dier

13:44 , Matt Verri

Antonio Conte has said “reliable” Eric Dier is now among the top defenders in the Premier League but insists he has too much respect for Gareth Southgate to try to convince him to recall the centre-half for this month’s internationals.

Dier has been tipped to return to Southgate’s England squad for the first time in nearly two years after establishing himself as the lynchpin at the heart of Conte’s back three.

The Tottenham head coach says he can see Dier’s desire to become a top defender “every day in his eyes” and challenged the 28-year-old to score more goals.

“Now in England, we are talking about the best and most difficult league in the world and now Eric is [at] an important level of defenders,” Conte said of Dier, whose last England cap came against Iceland in November 2020.

Three out of three?

13:34 , Matt Verri

A 4-1 win over Southampton. A 1-0 win over Wolves.

Two from two at home for Tottenham so far this season - certainly big favourites to extend that winning record this afternoon.

Silva: Tottenham a really physical side

13:25 , Matt Verri

Marco Silva is expecting his Fulham side to face an incredibly tough test this afternoon.

“We know they are a really strong side, a lot of individual quality but really solid as a team,” Silva said.

“They’re quality, but physical as well. They are a really physical team, in all the challenges they are aggressive, in the right way, off and on the ball.

“And they have some individual players who can decide things in one moment.

“We know that they always try to be solid, for them it doesn’t matter if they play at home or away, they always try to play in the same way.”

Conte admits Tottenham have lots of work to do

13:14 , Matt Verri

Antonio Conte says there is “still too to much distance” between Tottenham and the Premier League’s top clubs for his side to be considered title contenders, as he admitted his squad could become stretched by the Autumn schedule.

Spurs signed seven new players in the transfer window, with Destiny Udogie immediately returning to Udinese on loan, but Conte says they need at least three more transfer windows before they are on the same level as the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

“In this transfer window we did what the club could do,” Conte said ahead of the visit of Fulham. “And I think that we did good things.

“But I have to be honest with you because if I see the other squads of the top teams there is still too much distance.”

Prediction

13:06 , Matt Verri

Tottenham have been grinding out wins for an impressive start to the season, but Fulham have proven themselves to be no pushovers.

Draws with Liverpool and Wolves, wins over Brentford and Brighton and a narrow loss to Arsenal is a fine start for themselves.

They have strengthened well, bringing in three players on deadline day alone, but Spurs should have enough about them to see out the win.

Tottenham to win, 3-1.

Fulham team news

12:58 , Matt Verri

Fulham could hand debuts to Carlos Vinicius, against his former club, Willian and Dan James, who was a target for Spurs, after they signed before the transfer deadline.

Loanee Shane Duffy is available again after being unable to face parent club Brighton, but Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon are still out.

Tottenham team news

12:48 , Matt Verri

Tottenham hope to have Rodrigo Bentancur available after he missed the draw with West Ham, while Cristian Romero is back in training.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg appeared to struggle at times with his fitness at the London Stadium, so could be rested. Heung-min Son may see his place at risk after another below-par display.

Tottenham predicted XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Bissouma, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Richarlison, Kane, Son.

How to watch Tottenham vs Fulham

12:38 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: Due to the ongoing 3pm blackout restrictions in English football, today’s game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

However, you can watch highlights on BBC One’s Match of the Day at 10:25pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Good afternoon!

12:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Fulham!

It’s a second London derby in a row for Spurs, after their draw with West Ham in midweek. Once again Antonio Conte’s side were a long way from their best and they were perhaps fortunate to leave the London Stadium with even a point.

Fulham have made a brilliant start to life back in the Premier League and they’ll fancy their chances of a big upset.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm BST from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Stay tuned!