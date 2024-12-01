Tottenham vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham vs Fulham LIVE!

Spurs welcome the Cottagers to N17 this afternoon in a London derby they are under pressure to win. After a stunning 4-0 thumping of champions Manchester City last weekend, manager Ange Postecoglou will know his players must back it up with victory to end their two-game winless run in the Premier League in front of their own fans.

It will again be a makeshift defence from Spurs, who are without first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, and first-choice centre-back pairing Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, while James Maddison will be hoping for another start after his two goals against City was followed by a benching against Roma in the Europa League.

Fulham have won two of their last three meetings with Tottenham, of which both were among the worst performances by Spurs under Postecoglou. Marco Silva will have to make do without Joachim Andersen in a blow to his defence. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham 0-0 Fulham

14:04 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Standard Sport’s Dom Smith at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bit of treatment for Tete here, after Son stood on his foot accidentally. Tete looks okay to continue, though. Bit of a lull in the game.

Tottenham 0-0 Fulham

14:04 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

31 min: Spurs look to exploit the gap created by Bassey going off the pitch but Robinson matches Johnson for pace to help Fulham out.

Tottenham 0-0 Fulham

14:03 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

30 min: Calvin Bassey is fine to continue but he will have to wait 30 seconds before he can return to the pitch.

Tottenham 0-0 Fulham

14:02 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

29 min: Pause in play as Calvin Bassey requires treatment after an awkward landing.

Fulham are very short of options in central defence, so this is a major concern for Marco Silva.

Tottenham 0-0 Fulham

14:01 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Standard Sport’s Dom Smith at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham just starting to assert some more considered pressure on their visitors' goal now. Bissouma tries a lovely lofted ball over the top to the running Sarr, who can't quite take it under control. Spurs growing.

Tottenham 0-0 Fulham

13:59 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

27 min: Tete denies Tottenham a certain goal as he sticks out a toe to concede the corner just as it seemed Werner was ready to score.

Tottenham 0-0 Fulham

13:52 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

20 min: Fulham corner causes mayhem in the Spurs box as the visitors get a succession of shots away before Ben Davies steps in and concedes a corner.

Tottenham 0-0 Fulham

13:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

18 min: Nelson races away, picks out Iwobi who then tries to cushion a pass into Raul Jimenez who can’t take the ball in his stride.

Then at the other end Fulham almost gift an opportunity to Son but Leno is able to claim the ball.

Tottenham 0-0 Fulham

13:49 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

17 min: Another chance for Raul Jimenez after being picked out by Alex Iwobi but he can’t muster a shot on goal.

Tottenham 0-0 Fulham

13:44 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Dom Smith at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Not really a sense that this game has settled yet. Both sides trading periods in possession. Spurs pressing with the intensity they also do, but Fulham managing to deal with that at the moment.

Tottenham 0-0 Fulham

13:44 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

12 min: Raul Jimenez heads over from Sasa Lukic’s corner. Decent chance that.

Tottenham 0-0 Fulham

13:42 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

9 min: Decent chance for Spurs as Werner races through but his final action is poor and Fulham get enough bodies back to avert the danger,

Tottenham 0-0 Fulham

13:39 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

7 min: Free-kick to Fulham in a promising position after Yves Bissouma brings down Antonee Robinson.

The ball is played to Lukic who sees his effort blocked.

Tottenham 0-0 Fulham

13:36 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

4 min: Good defending there from Reiss Nelson as he tracks back to clear the danger after James Maddison had slipped in Pedro Porro.

Tottenham 0-0 Fulham

13:33 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Dom Smith at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

1 min: Almost the dream start for Tottenham there, with Werner nipping in, playing Son through, but the South Korean seemed to rush his shot ever so slightly, and Leno saved.

KICK-OFF!

13:31 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

We are underway in this Premier League clash.

Here we go!

13:29 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Players have emerged from the tunnel and out onto the pitch.

Time for the player handshakes and then kick-off.

Fulham on the road

13:19 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Results-wise, Fulham have done OK away from home in the Premier League so far this season, winning two, drawing two and losing two from their six outings.

Those two defeats both came in Manchester and performance-wise they were rather unlucky not to leave with more, certainly at the Etihad Stadium.

Not long now!

13:14 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Under 20 minutes to go until kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Two teams with a preference to attack but both without key players, nevertheless, this should be an entertaining game.

Reaction to team news

13:06 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Standard Sport’s Dom Smith is in position at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and reacts to the Spurs team news with both Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski both absent.

Another London derby for Tottenham and Fulham, with both teams missing key players.



Here's @MrDomSmith in north London.#TOTFUL pic.twitter.com/9LrZDYMSR6 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) December 1, 2024

Solanke out

13:01 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke misses the London derby with Fulham due to illness.

As a result, captain Heung-min Son leads the line for Spurs in Solanke’s absence, with German winger Timo Werner taking Son’s usual position on the left flank.

FULL STORY HERE!

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Fulham

12:56 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Just a point separates the two sides ahead of kick-off, victory for either could be huge especially if results elsewhere are favourable.

Boost for Fulham

12:51 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Fulham sorely missed Sander Berge in central midfield last week as they lost 4-1 at home to Wolves.

Back in the side this afternoon, he will have his work cut out as Spurs like to attack through the middle.

The boss on Solanke

12:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Ange Postecoglou has provided more detail on Dominic Solanke’s absence from the squad.

“He came in today and he wasn't the best, under the weather. We sent him home and hopefully he'll make a full recovery and be ready to go for the next one."

(Getty Images)

Solanke absence explained

12:39 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Standard Sport’s Dom Smith reports that Dominic Solanke misses out today due to illness, not injury.

Fulham team

12:36 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Emile Smith Rowe, Bernd Leno, Reiss Nelson and Alex Iwobi all start for Fulham this afternoon, adding extra spice to this London derby given their Arsenal connections.

Meanwhile, ex-Spurs ace Ryan Sessegnon is on the bench.

No Kulusevski or Solanke

12:31

Interesting team news from a Tottenham perspective as Dejan Kulusevski, arguably their standout player this season, is rested to the bench.

Meanwhile, Dominic Solanke doesn’t make the matchday squad at all. That’s likely to mean Heung-min Son leads the line with Timo Werner operating out wide.

Fulham XI

12:21 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Nelson; Jimenez

Substitutes: Benda, Castagne, Sessegnon, Amissah, Cairney, King, Wilson, Adama, Muniz

Tottenham XI vs Fulham

12:16 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Spurs XI: Forster, Pedro Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Johnson, Son (c), Werner.

Substitutes: Austin, Spence, Gray, Bergvall, Reguilon, Kulusevski, Olusesi, Williams-Barnett, Lankshear.

Line-ups imminent

12:11 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

We are expecting confirmation of the Tottenham and Fulham teams to start this afternoon's London derby.

Stand by...

Fulham arrival

12:06 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Fulham have arrived in North London as they look to bounce back from last weekend's 4-1 loss against Wolves.

Tottenham arrivals

12:01 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Here is the Tottenham squad arriving ahead of the first of nine fixtures across all competitions this month.

In the building 👊

Quiet before the storm

11:56 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is ready to host Premier League action.

Expect the stands to start filling up any minute now.

(Getty Images)

Predicted Spurs XI

11:51 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Ange Postecoglou’s big decision is at No8, where Pape Matar Sarr, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison are pushing for two places, although the Swede could return to the right wing in place of Brennan Johnson.

Maddison was rested from the start against Roma in the Europa League on Thursday and is expected to return to the side after scoring twice in last weekend's 4-0 win at Manchester City.

Click here for our predicted Tottenham XI vs Fulham.

Last time out

11:46 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Fulham were outstanding in the last meeting between the two London rivals.

Rodrigoal. 🇧🇷



Last time we faced Spurs. ⏮️ pic.twitter.com/XVXfyniraq — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 30, 2024

Carragher u-turn

11:41 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Jamie Carragher has backed Chelsea to finish ahead of Tottenham this season in a U-turn from his original Premier League top four prediction.

“The reason with Tottenham is just that inconsistency, you look at their numbers, their underlying numbers this season, they’re actually better than they were last season when Tottenham were top of the table and had made the best start for a long time under Ange Postecoglou,” he said.

READ MORE HERE.

(The Overlap/YouTube)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

11:36 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Tottenham wins: 55

Draws: 30

Fulham wins: 20

Premier League fixtures today

11:31 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Plenty of across in the Premier League today.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Tottenham vs Fulham and Manchester United vs Everton all kick-off at 1.30 GMT whilst leaders Liverpool host defending champions Manchester City at 4pm GMT.

Prediction

11:26 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

At their best, Spurs can beat any team in the League and proved last week they can fight through the adversity of losing key players.

Still, Fulham pose danger of their own and could exploit any defensive weakness.

Draw, 1-1.

Fulham team news

11:21 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Fulham will be without Harrison Reed, along with Joachim Andersen, Jorge Cuenca and former Spurs man Ryan Sessegnon this afternoon.

However, Marco Silva can call upon Emile Smith Rowe, Bernd Leno, Alex Iwobi and Reiss Nelson - players with an Arsenal connection.

Tottenham team news

11:16 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Cristian Romero is "unlikely" to return to the Tottenham XI for today’s visit of Fulham in the Premier League.

The Argentine centre-back has missed the last two games with foot and hamstring niggles.

Meanwhile, Guglielmo Vicario is also sidelined after ankle surgery, meaning Fraser Forster will make his first Premier League appearance since May 2023 in goal, whilst Richarlison, Wilson Odobert and Micky van de Ven (all hamstring) remain sidelined and Rodrigo Bentancur is banned.

(Getty Images)

Why the game isn't being shown live

11:11 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The game was originally scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday November 30 but was pushed back due to Spurs playing in the Europa League on Thursday night.

As such, it cannot be shown live in the UK, given it was originally meant to take place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football on Saturday afternoons.

Welcome

10:58 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the London Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Fulham.

It is another London derby for Spurs, who have beaten West Ham and Brentford this season but lost to Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will know his team must beat Fulham today to back up last weekend’s stunning 4-0 win at Manchester City. A 2-2 draw with Roma in midweek proved frustrating after an injury-time equaliser from the visitors.

Fulham record back-to-back wins over Brentford and Crystal Palace before last weekend’s remarkable 4-1 home loss to relegation-threatened Wolves. Which team will turn up today?

Kick-off is at 1.30pm. Stick with us.