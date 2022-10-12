Tottenham vs Frankfurt: Kick off time today, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Tottenham will this evening hope to keep building momentum when they host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

It was a frustrating game last time out, in Germany, as both teams were guilty of missing chances in a match lacking real quality.

Spurs earned a big win at Brighton last time out, under tough circumstances following the death of their fitness coach, while Frankfurt went down 3-0 at Bochum. A victory in front of their own fans on Wednesday will set Spurs up well for a crunch visit of Sporting.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Frankfurt is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London will host the match.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Tottenham forward Dejan Kulusevski will miss the game as he works to overcome a thigh injury, though Harry Kane has avoided injury to his ankle after a rough tackle against Brighton.

Lucas Moura will return to the substitutes’ bench after a spell out while Emerson Royal is available with his suspension only impacting domestic games.

For Frankfurt, Mario Gotze remains a doubt for the game with an ankle injury but Kristijan Jakic is back and fit.

The match will likely come too soon for Jerome Onguene, who is struggling with a hip complaint.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction

Spurs’ change of formation against Brighton brought immediate improvement in midfield, and a great share of possession, to hand the Seagulls their first home defeat in nine months.

Antonio Conte will be tempted to stick with the same 3-5-2 shape against Frankfurt, and Spurs should have more than enough about them if they see more of the ball to beat the Germans and take a big step towards the knockout stages.

Story continues

Spurs to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 1

Draws: 1

Frankfurt wins: 1