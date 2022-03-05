Tottenham vs Everton: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

The final game of the Premier League round sees Everton travel to Tottenham.

Two sides to have suffered inconsistency in performance of late, Antonio Conte has talked of the difficult in Spurs finding a quick fix in their long-running attempts to fight for major honours.

Frank Lampard, meanwhile, might have seen an improvement in his side’s recent display away at Manchester City but Everton’s relegation fears cannot be understated.

If Spurs’ recent run of form is anything to by, perhaps it’s wise to expect a reaction given the turgid performance they put in away at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Still, having to take the game to the opposition has rarely been their strength under Conte and it seems reasonable to assume Everton will be prepared to sit back, given the difference in League position between the two.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Monday March 7, 2022.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Tottenham vs Everton team news

Both Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura are available for Spurs after their recent injury problems, affording Conte the chance to rotate.

Still, the form of Dejan Kulusevski will likely see him retain his place over Moura, though Bentancur will surely come in for one of Harry Winks or Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Oliver Skipp, however, remains injured.

For Everton, Lampard is hopeful Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be able to face Spurs but Ben Godfrey will miss out. Andre Gomes and Demarai Gray, however, will be in contention.

Tottenham vs Everton prediction

Spurs are all too difficult to judge at the moment but, given how they’ve tended to follow up a disappointment with a good performance in recent weeks, they will surely have enough.

Tottenham to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2) history and results

Tottenham wins: 68

Draws: 58

Everton wins: 57