Tottenham vs Everton: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Both Tottenham and Everton will today be looking to make amends after disappointingstarts to the Premier League season.

Spurs dominated Leicester City on Monday evening but struggled to turn chances into goals before a moment’s loss of concentration allowed Jamie Vardy to head home an equaliser. That was after the Toffees were roundly beaten 3-0 at home by Brighton, in a game which Ashley Young was sent off.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will know that anything less than a win will see questions asked of his squad, with games against Newcastle and Arsenal to come in the following weeks, while Sean Dyche will aim to mastermind Everton’s first win over Spurs in almost four years.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Everton is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today, Saturday August 24, 2024.

The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Tottenham vs Everton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.20pm BST.

Tottenham vs Everton team news

Tottenham will be without Dominic Solanke and Rodrigo Bentancur. The striker suffered an ankle injury against Leicester and the midfielder appeared to be knocked unconscious, and was subsequently substituted.

Richarlison should face his former club and Alfie Gray replaced Bentancur on the night and could start his first game for Spurs. Yves Bissouma is available again after being handed a one-game ban for inhaling laughing gas.

Youngster Lucas Bergval looked very impressive in his minutes on the pitch, but James Maddison should again start after a much-improved showing in the first half.

For Everton, Ashley Young is suspended after his red card against Brighton, but Sean Dyche hopes to have Jarrad Branthwaite available after injury. The game is likely to come too soon for Seamus Coleman and James Garner.

Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to miss the game (AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Everton prediction

Tottenham had more than enough, and created more than enough, to beat Leicester on Monday night and the same should be true against Everton five days later. On another night, Solanke would have opened his account for his new team and today it will be Richarlison turn to try to find the back of the net.

Everton struggled to copy with Brighton’s intensity while playing at home, so the prospect of a busy Spurs side should strike fear into the Toffees.

Spurs to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 71

Draws: 60

Everton wins: 57

Tottenham vs Everton match odds

Tottenham: 1/3

Draw: 3/1

Everton: 5/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).