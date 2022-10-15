Tottenham 0-0 Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham vs Everton – LIVE!

Antonio Conte made three changes to the Tottenham side who beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League for today’s Premier League game against Everton. Despite the frantic fixture schedule, the Spurs boss has stopped short of truly tinkering, with Ben Davies, Ivan Perisic and Matt Doherty replacing Clement Lenglet, the suspended Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon.

Richarlison is passed fit to start in north London but there is still no Dejan Kulusevski, who continues to miss out with a hamstring injury. The Brazilian, playing against his former club, partners Harry Kane and Heung-min Son up front.

Three points today would take Spurs level on points with Manchester City, for a few hours at least. For all the talk of their slightly underwhelming performances this season, that is a clear sign of progress. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Really good from Tottenham

17:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

07:00 - Son’s plea for a penalty waved away after a tackle from Gueye but the South Korean and Ivan Perisic are having a lot of joy down the left.

CHANCE FOR TOTTENHAM!

17:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

06:00 - Richarlison heads over from Perisic’s tempting cross over to the far post. Should have done better.

Good start from Spurs

17:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

05:00 - Tarkowski blocks Kane’s shot, with Spurs dominating the ball early on. While that’s hardly a surprise, Everton have been a bit last-ditch already, which bodes well for the home side.

Incisive play

17:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

03:00 - Romero’s ball into the right-hand channel finds Doherty, who is swarmed by a sea blue before he can get a ball pulled back.

Richarlison getting the rough treatment

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

01:00 - Mykolenko in early on former teammate Richarlison, who needed a few seconds before getting up. Not exactly friends reunited.

KICK-OFF

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Antonio Conte’s pre-match message

17:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

"It will be a tough game."



Frank Lampard on Richarlison

17:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

"He's a hungry boy, he wants to score goals!" 😅



400 appearances for Harry Kane

17:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

A landmark day for Tottenham’s landmark man.

A boost for Tottenham?

16:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved has confirmed that Max Allegri will remain coach amid links with Antonio Conte.

“The President was very clear on Allegri’s future — he stated that the manager is staying”.

“We know there’s a long road ahead, and it will take a while to get out of this situation”.

Bentancur sings Antonio Conte’s praises

16:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

“You see it on the bench,” said the Tottenham star of his manager to Sky Sports.

“He is in the game all the time. He doesn’t relax for a second and he doesn’t allow us to relax either. I believe that is one of the most important things about him.

“After that, he has given an identity to the team that we didn’t have before, in terms of the way we play, and I think we are showing the benefits of that this season. He wants to win, like all of us.

“It’s a pleasure to have him as my manager.”

Three changes for Conte

16:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Three changes from Frankfurt, with Davies, Doherty & Perisic in for Lenglet, Emerson (suspended) and Sessegnon. Richarlison starts against his former club, as Conte sticks to 3-4-3.

Confirmed Everton lineup

16:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

16:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham and Google in talks over stadium naming-rights deal

16:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are in talks with Google over a naming-rights deal for the club’s £1.2billion stadium.

Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, has long been working to secure a lucrative partner for the 62,850-capacity ground, which has been known as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since it opened in 2019.

Levy is aiming for a world-record figure worth around £25m-a-year but is yet to find a suitable partner after talks with a number of global brands including Uber, FedEx and Amazon.

An agreement with Google, one of the largest companies in the world, would be a coup for Levy and Spurs’ first ever chief commercial officer Todd Kline, although a deal is not thought to be close.

Antonio Conte’s fresh links with Juventus

16:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

This one will just not go away, will it?

Antonio Conte has again been linked with a return to Juventus.

Reports in Italy suggest the Tottenham manager is waiting for a call from his former club amid growing pressure on Max Allegri.

Antonio Conte delivers verdict on Everton

15:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

“We are talking about a really good team with a really good manager,” said Conte of today’s opposition.

“Frank is a young manager but he’s doing very well, he had a great experience with Chelsea and he’s doing a really good job,” said Antonio. “They started the season so-so, but now I think they reached a good stability. They have a good balance and they’re showing great solidity, especially defensively.”

A trip down memory lane

15:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Playing Everton has been a happy hunting ground for Tottenham in the past...

🎯 Kane

⛔️ Hugo

🌪 Bale



Three moments of quality against today's opponents 🎥



Conte set to gamble on stars’ fitness as reserves struggle to make case for rotations

15:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham’s slump in the final half-hour of Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt will have done little to convince Antonio Conte of his squad’s strength in depth, as the pre-World Cup grind continues with a visit from Everton on Saturday.

Spurs stopped playing after Frankfurt were reduced to 10 men on the hour, and they got worse as the game ticked towards a conclusion and Conte used all five of his substitutes.

There were mitigating factors, including a desire to conserve energy amidst the most hectic of schedules, but the introductions of Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp, Davinson Sanchez, Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil disrupted Spurs’s shape and rhythm.

Read Dan Kilpatrick’s full analysis here!

Lloris urges Tottenham to control games like a ‘top team’ after Frankfurt scare

15:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hugo Lloris says Tottenham must learn to control games if they want to be a “top team”, but insists results are more important than performances in the first half of the season before the World Cup.

Spurs took a big step towards qualification for the Champions League knockout stage with a 3-2 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt last night, but what should have been a routine second half finished edgily, after the 10-man visitors scored in the 87th minute and Harry Kane missed a penalty.

Read the full story here!

Conte hints at Djed Spence lifeline after underwhelming Tottenham start

15:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Antonio Conte has offered a lifeline to Djed Spence at Tottenham.

The summer signing has been handed only one minute of competitive action this season after a protracted move from Middlesbrough and Conte has previously been dismissive about the prospect of replacing Emerson Royal with either Spence or Matt Doherty.

Lucas Moura – another option there – has struggled with injury and Emerson has been frequently criticised despite his seemingly guaranteed starting role up until this point.

The Brazilian, however, is suspended for Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Everton and his absence will force Conte’s hand.

Read the full story here!

Lampard hits back at Spurs star Richarlison ahead of Everton clash

15:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Frank Lampard has dismissed Richarlison’s claims that Everton lack ambition as the Tottenham star prepares to face his old club on Saturday.

Richarlison joined Spurs in a £60million deal last summer and in a recent interview revealed a reason for Everton exit was a perceived lack of ambition at Goodison Park.

“I was happy at Everton and I’m grateful for everything I learned there,” said the Brazilian. “It’s a big club with a lot of history. However, perhaps they’re suffering with a lack of ambition nowadays. You know, that eagerness to win matches and trophies.”

But Lampard has hit back at Richarlison ahead of their reunion this weekend.

Read his comments in full here!

15:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Given Everton’s impressive defensive performance this season and Spurs’ struggles in breaking teams down, a draw seems a likely outcome.

1-1 draw.

Everton team news: Yerry Mina ruled out

15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Everton, Yerry Mina suffered another setback amid his attempts to return from injury, although Abdoulaye Doucoure is available again. Anthony Gordon – a target for Spurs during the summer – is suspended.

Tottenham team news: Dejan Kulusevski still out

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Conte has confirmed Dejan Kulusevski will miss the game having failed to fully recover from a hamstring issue.

Richarlison is expected to be fit however after picking up a knock to his knee in midweek. Emerson Royal is suspended.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Everton

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to access a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute by updates via Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Welcome

12:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Everton later today.

Kick-off inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 5.30pm BST.