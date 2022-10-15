Tottenham 0-0 Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Dan Kilpatrick and Jonathan Gorrie
·9 min read
Tottenham 0-0 Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham vs Everton – LIVE!

Antonio Conte made three changes to the Tottenham side who beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League for today’s Premier League game against Everton. Despite the frantic fixture schedule, the Spurs boss has stopped short of truly tinkering, with Ben Davies, Ivan Perisic and Matt Doherty replacing Clement Lenglet, the suspended Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon.

Richarlison is passed fit to start in north London but there is still no Dejan Kulusevski, who continues to miss out with a hamstring injury. The Brazilian, playing against his former club, partners Harry Kane and Heung-min Son up front.

Three points today would take Spurs level on points with Manchester City, for a few hours at least. For all the talk of their slightly underwhelming performances this season, that is a clear sign of progress. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Tottenham vs Everton latest news

  • Confirmed Tottenham lineup

  • Confirmed Everton lineup

  • Kick-off time and venue: 5.30pm BST, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

  • TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

  • Prediction: 1-1 draw

Tottenham Hotspur FC 0 - 0 Everton FC

Really good from Tottenham

17:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

07:00 - Son’s plea for a penalty waved away after a tackle from Gueye but the South Korean and Ivan Perisic are having a lot of joy down the left.

CHANCE FOR TOTTENHAM!

17:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

06:00 - Richarlison heads over from Perisic’s tempting cross over to the far post. Should have done better.

Good start from Spurs

17:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

05:00 - Tarkowski blocks Kane’s shot, with Spurs dominating the ball early on. While that’s hardly a surprise, Everton have been a bit last-ditch already, which bodes well for the home side.

Incisive play

17:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

03:00 - Romero’s ball into the right-hand channel finds Doherty, who is swarmed by a sea blue before he can get a ball pulled back.

Richarlison getting the rough treatment

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

01:00 - Mykolenko in early on former teammate Richarlison, who needed a few seconds before getting up. Not exactly friends reunited.

KICK-OFF

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Antonio Conte’s pre-match message

17:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Frank Lampard on Richarlison

17:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

400 appearances for Harry Kane

17:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

A landmark day for Tottenham’s landmark man.

A boost for Tottenham?

16:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved has confirmed that Max Allegri will remain coach amid links with Antonio Conte.

“The President was very clear on Allegri’s future — he stated that the manager is staying”.

“We know there’s a long road ahead, and it will take a while to get out of this situation”.

Bentancur sings Antonio Conte’s praises

16:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

“You see it on the bench,” said the Tottenham star of his manager to Sky Sports.

“He is in the game all the time. He doesn’t relax for a second and he doesn’t allow us to relax either. I believe that is one of the most important things about him.

“After that, he has given an identity to the team that we didn’t have before, in terms of the way we play, and I think we are showing the benefits of that this season. He wants to win, like all of us.

“It’s a pleasure to have him as my manager.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Three changes for Conte

16:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Three changes from Frankfurt, with Davies, Doherty & Perisic in for Lenglet, Emerson (suspended) and Sessegnon. Richarlison starts against his former club, as Conte sticks to 3-4-3.

Confirmed Everton lineup

16:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

16:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham and Google in talks over stadium naming-rights deal

16:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are in talks with Google over a naming-rights deal for the club’s £1.2billion stadium.

Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, has long been working to secure a lucrative partner for the 62,850-capacity ground, which has been known as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since it opened in 2019.

Levy is aiming for a world-record figure worth around £25m-a-year but is yet to find a suitable partner after talks with a number of global brands including Uber, FedEx and Amazon.

An agreement with Google, one of the largest companies in the world, would be a coup for Levy and Spurs’ first ever chief commercial officer Todd Kline, although a deal is not thought to be close.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Antonio Conte’s fresh links with Juventus

16:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

This one will just not go away, will it?

Antonio Conte has again been linked with a return to Juventus.

Reports in Italy suggest the Tottenham manager is waiting for a call from his former club amid growing pressure on Max Allegri.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Antonio Conte delivers verdict on Everton

15:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

“We are talking about a really good team with a really good manager,” said Conte of today’s opposition.

“Frank is a young manager but he’s doing very well, he had a great experience with Chelsea and he’s doing a really good job,” said Antonio. “They started the season so-so, but now I think they reached a good stability. They have a good balance and they’re showing great solidity, especially defensively.”

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

A trip down memory lane

15:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Playing Everton has been a happy hunting ground for Tottenham in the past...

Conte set to gamble on stars’ fitness as reserves struggle to make case for rotations

15:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham’s slump in the final half-hour of Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt will have done little to convince Antonio Conte of his squad’s strength in depth, as the pre-World Cup grind continues with a visit from Everton on Saturday.

Spurs stopped playing after Frankfurt were reduced to 10 men on the hour, and they got worse as the game ticked towards a conclusion and Conte used all five of his substitutes.

There were mitigating factors, including a desire to conserve energy amidst the most hectic of schedules, but the introductions of Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp, Davinson Sanchez, Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil disrupted Spurs’s shape and rhythm.

Read Dan Kilpatrick’s full analysis here!

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Lloris urges Tottenham to control games like a ‘top team’ after Frankfurt scare

15:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hugo Lloris says Tottenham must learn to control games if they want to be a “top team”, but insists results are more important than performances in the first half of the season before the World Cup.

Spurs took a big step towards qualification for the Champions League knockout stage with a 3-2 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt last night, but what should have been a routine second half finished edgily, after the 10-man visitors scored in the 87th minute and Harry Kane missed a penalty.

Read the full story here!

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Conte hints at Djed Spence lifeline after underwhelming Tottenham start

15:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Antonio Conte has offered a lifeline to Djed Spence at Tottenham.

The summer signing has been handed only one minute of competitive action this season after a protracted move from Middlesbrough and Conte has previously been dismissive about the prospect of replacing Emerson Royal with either Spence or Matt Doherty.

Lucas Moura – another option there – has struggled with injury and Emerson has been frequently criticised despite his seemingly guaranteed starting role up until this point.

The Brazilian, however, is suspended for Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Everton and his absence will force Conte’s hand.

Read the full story here!

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Lampard hits back at Spurs star Richarlison ahead of Everton clash

15:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Frank Lampard has dismissed Richarlison’s claims that Everton lack ambition as the Tottenham star prepares to face his old club on Saturday.

Richarlison joined Spurs in a £60million deal last summer and in a recent interview revealed a reason for Everton exit was a perceived lack of ambition at Goodison Park.

“I was happy at Everton and I’m grateful for everything I learned there,” said the Brazilian. “It’s a big club with a lot of history. However, perhaps they’re suffering with a lack of ambition nowadays. You know, that eagerness to win matches and trophies.”

But Lampard has hit back at Richarlison ahead of their reunion this weekend.

Read his comments in full here!

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Prediction: 1-1 draw

15:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Given Everton’s impressive defensive performance this season and Spurs’ struggles in breaking teams down, a draw seems a likely outcome.

1-1  draw.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Everton team news: Yerry Mina ruled out

15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Everton, Yerry Mina suffered another setback amid his attempts to return from injury, although Abdoulaye Doucoure is available again. Anthony Gordon – a target for Spurs during the summer – is suspended.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Tottenham team news: Dejan Kulusevski still out

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Conte has confirmed Dejan Kulusevski will miss the game having failed to fully recover from a hamstring issue.

Richarlison is expected to be fit however after picking up a knock to his knee in midweek. Emerson Royal is suspended.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Where to watch Tottenham vs Everton

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to access a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute by updates via Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Welcome

12:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Everton later today.

Kick-off inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 5.30pm BST.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • Frank Lampard calls on Everton to respond after losing unbeaten run

    Only seven times last season did the Toffees respond to a loss with a victory in their next fixture

  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

    Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • NFL Week 6 Picks: Allen vs Mahomes in clash of AFC titans

    Week 6 of the NFL season treats us to a preview of a potential AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bills, a battle between NFC East rivals Dallas and Philadelphia, and the underdog Giants facing another big test against the Ravens

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • B.C. Lions defensive lineman Richardson out for season with Achilles injury

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions defensive lineman Steven "Stove" Richardson is out for the rest of the CFL season. The club announced Thursday the 26-year-old American has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a ruptured Achilles tendon, an injury that has prevented him from suiting up for the Lions all season. B.C. signed the five-foot-11, 304-pound University of Minnesota product as a free agent in February but Lions head coach and general manager Rick Campbell said in April that Richardson wou

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.