Tottenham vs Everton: Kick-off time, prediction, TV, live stream, confirmed team news, h2h - preview today

Tottenham face Everton today knowing a win will take them to within a point of leaders Arsenal.

Spurs beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday to take a giant step towards the knockout stage despite a late wobble.

With Arsenal and Manchester City not in action until Sunday, Tottenham bid to continue a decent run of form since their defeat to the Gunners in the north London.

Spurs showed signs against Frankfurt that they are starting to click into gear under Antonio Conte but could face a tough test against Everton.

No team in the Premier League has a better defensive record than the Toffees, who have made a decent start to the season under Frank Lampard.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off time on Saturday October 15, 2022.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Everton

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to access a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute by updates via Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Tottenham vs Everton team news

Conte has confirmed Dejan Kulusevski will miss the game having failed to fully recover from a hamstring issue.

Richarlison is expected to be fit however after picking up a knock to his knee in midweek. Emerson Royal is suspended.

For Everton, Yerry Mina suffered another setback amid his attempts to return from injury, although Abdoulaye Doucoure is available again. Anthony Gordon – a target for Spurs during the summer – is suspended.

Tottenham vs Everton prediction

Given Everton’s impressive defensive performance this season and Spurs’ struggles in breaking teams down, a draw seems a likely outcome.

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 69

Draws: 58

Everton wins: 57