Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE! Champions League match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Dan Kilpatrick and Matt Verri
·6 min read
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt - LIVE!

Group D in the Champions League is finally poised at the halfway stage as Tottenham host Eintracht Frankfurt tonight. The two sides both sit on four points, with Sporting leading the way on six and Marseille bottom of the group with three points. A couple of below-par away performances have left Antonio Conte’s side needing to pick things up in Europe.

It was goalless in Frankfurt a week ago, and since then Spurs have beaten Brighton in the Premier League as they switched to a 3-5-2 formation. Conte has opted for the extra attacker in Richarlison tonight, meaning Yves Bissouma drops to the bench.

Frankfurt suffered a miserable defeat to VfL Bochum on the weekend, the only match the side bottom of the Bundesliga have won in the league all season, so a significant improvement is needed tonight. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt latest news

  • Kick-off: 8pm BST, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

  • How to watch: BT Sport 3

  • Tottenham team news: Richarlison returns to lineup

  • Frankfurt team news: Gotze on the bench

  • Evening Standard Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur FC - Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

19:00 , Matt Verri

Frankfurt XI:Trapp, Tuta, Hasebe, N’Dicka, Jakic, Rode, Sow, Lenz, Lindstrom, Kamada, Muani

Subs: Smolcic, Alidou, Borre, Alario, Chandler, Ebimbe, Gotze, Grahl, Ramaj

Conte reverts to 3-4-3

19:00 , Matt Verri

So Richarlison back in the starting lineup as Conte opts for a front three, meaning Bissouma drops to the bench.

Sessegnon keeps his place at left wing-back, getting the nod over Perisic, while Emerson is back in the side after his domestic suspension.

Tottenham team news

18:53 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Son, Kane, Richarlison.

Subs: Forster, Spence, Doherty, Sanchez, Davies, Perisic, Skipp, White, Sarr, Bissouma, Bryan, Lucas

Tributes to Ventrone in the dugout

18:48 , Matt Verri

Not much to live up to tonight

18:41 , Matt Verri

For those who are really, really, really bored as we wait for the teams to be announced, here’s some ‘highlights’ of last week’s clash between the two sides in Frankfurt.

It finished goalless - Spurs will surely be more forceful in pushing for a win tonight on home soild.

Team news hint?

18:34 , Matt Verri

Richarlison will be desperate to start tonight, alongside Son and Kane. If it’s a 3-5-2 from Conte though, he’ll likely miss out again.

Not long until we find out what the Italian has opted for!

Conte’s trusted midfield duo

18:28 , Matt Verri

Tottenham’s 0-0 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt last week was summed up by a late passage of play which included one of the only moments of real individual quality.

In the 91st minute, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg spun away from an opponent on the edge of his own box and charged up the pitch on the break. The Dane passed to Harry Kane and kept going, but the striker’s return ball was wildly over-hit and another Spurs attack broke down.

Spurs’s wasteful front three was the story of a forgettable game but, while Kane, Heung-min Son and Richarlison all frustrated in Germany, Hojbjerg and midfield partner Rodrigo Bentancur were quietly assured. The pair were also the outstanding performers in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Brighton — this time aided by a third midfielder, in Yves Bissouma — and the former two are all but certain to keep their places tonight.

Read Dan Kilpatrick’s full piece on Conte’s undroppables

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Minute’s silence to be held

18:19 , Matt Verri

Tottenham staff and players took part in a ceremony to create a permanent tribute to late fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone.

An Italian Evergreen Oak tree was planted at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground on Monday morning, with the club releasing an image of head coach Antonio Conte helping to lay the earth for the tribute.

A minute’s silence was also held in Ventrone’s memory after he tragically died at the age of 61 on Thursday.

More tributes will be paid in north London tonight ahead of kick-off, both to Ventrone and former Spurs forward John Duncan.

Prediction

18:11 , Matt Verri

Spurs’ change of formation against Brighton brought immediate improvement in midfield, and a great share of possession, to hand the Seagulls their first home defeat in nine months.

Antonio Conte will be tempted to stick with the same 3-5-2 shape against Frankfurt, and Spurs should have more than enough about them if they see more of the ball to beat the Germans and take a big step towards the knockout stages.

Spurs to win 2-0.

Visitors have arrived!

18:04 , Matt Verri

For those who want to feel sick on their Wednesday evening, Frankfurt’s media team have just the thing for you.

Frankfurt team news

17:58 , Matt Verri

For Frankfurt, Mario Gotze remains a doubt for the game with an ankle injury but Kristijan Jakic is back and fit.

The match will likely come too soon for Jerome Onguene, who is struggling with a hip complaint.

Tottenham team news

17:48 , Matt Verri

Tottenham forward Dejan Kulusevski will miss the game as he works to overcome a thigh injury, though Harry Kane has avoided injury to his ankle after a rough tackle against Brighton.

Lucas Moura will return to the substitutes’ bench after a spell out while Emerson Royal is available with his suspension only impacting domestic games.

A potential change in formation will be at the forefront of Antonio Conte’s thinking, with Richarlison potentially returning to the front three, alongside Heung-min Son and Kane.

A switch from the 3-5-2 used against Brighton to a 3-4-3 would make Yves Bissouma the likeliest midfielder to make way.

Predicted Tottenham XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

How to watch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt

17:39 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with Dan Kilpatrick providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt!

It was goalless a week ago, leaving both sides with four points after their first three Champions League group-stage matches. Spurs will be hoping a return to home comforts gets them back to winning ways.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

