Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news and Covid latest

Tottenham’s game against Crystal Palace is going ahead despite a Covid outbreak at the south London club.

Reports on Saturday night suggested the match was set to be postponed due to positive tests among Palace staff after a number of players also tested positive.

Palace put a late request in to the Premier League to postpone the game but both clubs have confirmed the match is on.

Tottenham’s recent 2-2 draw against Liverpool, where Harry Kane scored just his second league goal of the season, will have given them plenty of confidence, as will their win over West Ham in midweek to take them into the last four of the Carabao Cup.

While Spurs are seventh in the table, six points behind Arsenal in fourth, they have played three matches fewer than the Gunners and so they are in a strong position to move towards the top four when they catch up with the fixture backlog.

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last six matches, as Patrick Vieira’s side have struggled to maintain their early-season promise.

The Eagles have won once away from home all season, though that was against Man City, and they will have to be at their best to stop a Tottenham side that are building momentum.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for an 3pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

It will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 2:30am GMT ahead of kick-off an hour later.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through the website or BT Sport App.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace team news

Conte reported on Friday that he had no fresh injury or Covid concerns, and the big question is whether he uses the three-man midfield which impressed against Liverpool or stick with the 3-4-3 from Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win over West Ham.

Following a good week for his fringe players, Conte has a number of welcome selection decisions ahead of the Boxing Day visit of West Ham.

Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Matt Doherty all improved in the games against Liverpool and West Ham, increasing the competition for places in the squad. Only Cristian Romero and Ryan Sessegnon are still sidelined for Spurs.

Vieira reported “a couple” of positive Covid cases in the Crystal Palace squad on Friday and there have been further cases in the camp since then.

Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita should be ready to return against Tottenham after missing the 2-2 draw against Southampton on December 15 after dislocating his finger.

Joachim Andersen returned return from injury off the bench in that game and should start. Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyate are all available over the festive period before they go off to the Africa Cup of Nations in January..

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace prediction

Spurs seem to be finding some real form under Conte now, while Palace are not quite producing their best performances as often as they were at the start of the season.

The Tottenham defence is not yet as tight as their manager would like, but the likes of Kane and Son will cause the visitors plenty of problems. Palace have not kept a clean sheet since the start of November, and that run looks unlikely to end here.

Tottenham to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 32

Draws: 15

Crystal Palace wins: 13