Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

Tottenham bid to bounce back from their dramatic 4-3 defeat at Liverpool when they host Crystal Palace in a London derby on Saturday.

Spurs have dropped to seventh in the Premier League after four games without a win and are in danger of missing out on European qualification.

Palace are flying under Roy Hodgson and chasing a top-half finish.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time on Saturday 6 May, 2023.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football at the time.

Highlights: You can watch highlights on Match of the Day when that airs at 10.30pm on Saturday on BBC One.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace team news

Mason has so far not looked to change too much at Spurs and recently welcomed Ben Davies back into the fold in place of Clement Lenglet.

Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma remain injured, although Richarlison could start in place of Dejan Kulusevski.

Hugo Lloris has been ruled out for the season but there is hope Emerson Royal will play before the end of the campaign.

Fit again: Ben Davies is available for Spurs (Getty Images)

For Palace, Hodgson has confirmed Nathaniel Clyne is available once more but James Tomkins has been ruled out and Naouirou Ahamada faces a late fitness test.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace prediction

It’s difficult to know Spurs will show up. While they may not be blown away in the opening 15 minutes again, actually taking the game to the opposition in a game they are expected to win is a different matter entirely.

Palace to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 34

Draws: 15

Crystal Palace wins: 13

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace match odds

Tottenham to win: 20/23

Draw: 14/5

Crystal Palace to win: 3/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.