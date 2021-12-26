Tottenham vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace LIVE!

After the Premier League rejected a late request from Crystal Palace for the game to be postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, their Boxing Day trip to Tottenham is officially on.

Reports on Saturday night suggested the match was set to be postponed after Palace recorded positive cases among their staff after a number of players had also tested positive.

But the fixture is going ahead and Tottenham will be looking to continue their good form under Antonio Conte.

Spurs beat West Ham in the Carabao Cup in midweek and remain unbeaten under Conte in the Premier League following their thrilling 2-2 draw with Liverpool last weekend.

It remains to be seen what shape Palace will be in given their Covid outbreak.

Eagles manager Patrick Vieira said on Friday that he was “worried” about how the weekend will unfold for his team, with the Frenchman himself absent today after a positive Covid test.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace latest news

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: BT Sport

Crystal Palace team news: Eagles suffer Covid outbreak

Tottenham team news: No fresh injury or Covid concerns

Prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Crystal Palace

Tottenham lineup

Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Tanganga, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Reguilon, Lucas Moura, Son, Kane

Subs: Doherty, Winks, Gil Salvatierra, Rodon, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Davies

Lineups on the way

The calm before the storm

Conte on Hugo Lloris future

Conte was also quizzed about the future of captain Hugo Lloris, who is out of contract in north London at the end of the season.

“Hugo is our captain, he is a player that played for Tottenham for many years and we are all happy to have him in our team, in the squad and in the dressing room,” the manager said.

“For sure he is a point of reference for the other players and Hugo knows very well what I think about him and what the club thinks about him.

“Now we’ll see but I think Hugo won’t be ever a problem for Tottenham.”

Conte addresses Tottenham transfer plans

With the January window looming, Conte also inevitably faced questions over his transfer plans ahead of today’s London derby.

The Italian - with the help of sporting director Fabio Paratici - is widely expected to begin his rebuild with additions next month, but he insists he hasn’t thought too much about the market yet.

“Now my focus is to work with the players and to improve the situation. Then for sure we will have a meeting with the club, the sporting director and general director to try to understand if there is the possibility to improve the situation, but now it is good to be focused on the pitch,” he said.

“We have an important game against Crystal Palace. Don’t forget Crystal Palace beat us 3-0 (in September) and we have to try to prepare for the game very well because we want to get three points.

“Our focus has to be now on the pitch to overcome this period that is very busy.”

Conte also insisted he would have no issues continuing to work with the same group of players beyond January.

“No, we didn’t discuss until now and didn’t have time to do this for the problem with Covid but for sure we will have a meeting,” he added.

“I am a person I try to exploit the situation I find and at this moment the only way to improve Tottenham’s situation is to work very hard with this squad and improve my players.

“After if we have the possibility to have a meeting and speak, and if there is the possibility for the club to try to improve the team, we do our best but otherwise I will continue to work with the squad to improve my players and try to improve the level of Tottenham.”

Conte: Premier League meeting was a waste of time

Antonio Conte was among the managers left frustrated by a meeting with the Premier League over the current Covid chaos that has decimated the fixture calendar.

Bosses and captains from all 20 top-flight clubs held separate Zoom calls on Thursday amid frustration over the decision from club executives taken in a separate meeting earlier in the week to press ahead with the busy festive schedule despite the impact of record coronavirus cases.

“If I have to be honest, it was a meeting where we tried to speak and some coaches tried to speak, to ask about solutions but I think everything was decided,” said Conte. “It was a wall. For this reason, I prefer not go into the discussion.”

He added: “I didn’t want to suggest anything myself because I think I would waste time and waste words. I understood that nothing can happen. I prefer to use the time to work and to improve my players.”

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace prediction

Spurs seem to be finding some real form under Conte now, while Palace are not quite producing their best performances as often as they were at the start of the season.

The Tottenham defence is not yet as tight as their manager would like, but the likes of Kane and Son will cause the visitors plenty of problems.

Covid-hit Palace have not kept a clean sheet since the start of November, and that run looks unlikely to end here.

Tottenham to win, 3-1.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham have no fresh injury or Covid worries to contend with this afternoon, with only Cristian Romero and Ryan Sessegnon (both hamstring) still out.

The big question for Antonio Conte is whether to revert back to a three-man midfield or stick with the 3-4-3 system that worked against West Ham in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Matt Doherty all impressed in midweek, giving Conte food for thought.

The likes of Heung-min Son and Harry Kane should be back as expected, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also returned on Wednesday.

Japhet Tanganga and perhaps Joe Rodon could be in contention for one of Tottenham’s next two games to offer a rest to Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez.

Tottenham predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Royal, Skipp, Winks, Reguilon; Dele; Son, Kane

Palace confirm Vieira absence

Confirmation from Palace that Vieira will be absent from the touchline today after his own positive Covid test, with assistant Osian Roberts leading the team instead...

We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today’s match against Spurs.



Assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputise for Vieira for today’s match.#CPFC pic.twitter.com/nBNmkLlxMG — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 26, 2021

Crystal Palace team news

It remains to be seen who exactly will be available for Palace today after their Covid outbreak.

On the injury front, James McArthur is still sidelined with a thigh problem and Nathan Ferguson remains a long-term absentee.

This is how Patrick Vieira described the situation on Friday: “We hope we’re going to be okay [to face Spurs] but when you’re looking at the number of cases around we start to be worried.

“We had a couple of cases in our football club in the last couple of days. We try our best to prevent the situation but it is worrying because the evolution for the next couple of days we don’t know how it will go.

“I’m not worried about the players’ welfare regarding the [frequency of] games during this period because it’s been like that for years and years. I’m worried about their welfare regarding COVID. Players coming back from the COVID situation and asking them to play with not enough training is a lot on them.”

(Getty Images)

How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 2:30pm GMT.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through the website or BT Sport App.

Welcome to Tottenham vs Crystal Palace LIVE coverage

Good afternoon, merry Christmas and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of this Boxing Day London derby.

Today’s game - a 3pm GMT kick-off - is officially going ahead after the Premier League rejected a late postponement request from Crystal Palace, who have been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak in recent days.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira is among those to have tested positive and will be absent from the touchline this afternoon, with assistant Osian Roberts filling in.

Tottenham remain unbeaten in the Premier League under Antonio Conte after a thrilling draw with Liverpool and will hope to continue their promising momentum after dumping rivals West Ham out of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in midweek.

