Tottenham vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace LIVE!

After their dramatic 4-3 defeat at Liverpool last weekend, Spurs are in desperate need of a win as they bid to salvage something from a dire season by delivering European football.

Tottenham have dropped to seventh and frittered away any serious hopes of returning to the Champions League with a run of four games without a win. If they do not address that slump today then they will soon by playing for nothing but a spot in the Europa Conference League. As Spurs prepare to step up talks with managerial candidates, this is another chance to impress for interim head coach Ryan Mason after he threw his hat in the ring for the job.

Spurs face a tough task against a free-scoring Palace side flying under Roy Hodgson and chasing a top-half finish. With kick-off at 3pm BST, follow all the action from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace latest news

Kick-off: 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch

Tottenham team news

Palace team news

Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur FC - Crystal Palace FC

Palace team news

12:46 , Giuseppe Muro

Crystal Palace right-back Nathaniel Clyne is available after a month out with a knee problem.

Clyne has returned to training and is likely to return on the bench, with Joel Ward likely to keep his place at right-back for the trip to Spurs.

“He’s been back in training, which is good news for us,” said Palace manager Roy Hodgson. “He’ll be available to play at the weekend.”

James Tomkins has been ruled out with a thigh strain and Naououri Ahamada is a doubt due to an ankle knock.

Hodgson said on Thursday: “Ahamada has taken a knock to his ankle. He didn’t train Tuesday and didn’t train today, but will have a fitness test tomorrow – it’s a knock rather than an injury.”

Tottenham team news

12:38 , Giuseppe Muro

Ryan Mason has not ruled out switching to a back four, raising the possibility that he could start with an extra forward.

Mason has stuck with Antonio Conte's back three for his first two games as interim coach but Spurs' defensive problems have continued, and they shipped four goals in last weekend's 4-3 defeat to Liverpool.

Switching to a back four would likely see Ben Davies and Pedro Porro start as full-backs, with the latter given licence to get forward while Davies sits, and perhaps Ivan Perisic pushed into a more advance role.

The other option would be to add an extra midfielder, likely youngster Pape Matar Sarr.

Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Heung-min Son would also be competing for a spot behind Harry Kane in a 4-2-3-1 system, which Mason used for his seven games in charge at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Changing formations would be a risk given the way Spurs' collapsed in the 6-1 defeat at Newcastle under Cristian Stellini but the addition of Davies would offer more stability and Mason has had a free week on the training ground to get his players up to speed.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

How to watch

12:33 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Highlights: You can watch highlights on Match of the Day when that airs at 10.30pm on Saturday on BBC One.

Good afternoon!

12:30 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Crystal Palace!

It’s a London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between two teams moving in different directions.

Spurs are sliding down the table and in danger of missing out on European football, while in-form Palace are on the up under Roy Hodgson and targeting a top-half finish.

Both teams were involved in games that ended 4-3 last weekend, so let’s hope there’s as much excitement in this one!

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm BST. Stay with us!