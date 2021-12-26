Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

(ES Composite)

The Boxing Day derby between Tottenham and Crystal Palace is going ahead.

Palace had asked for the game to be postponed following positive Covid cases in their squad but the match is on.

Patrick Vieira reported “a couple” of positive Covid cases in the Crystal Palace squad on Friday and there have been further cases in the camp since then.

Reports on Saturday suggested the match was set to be postponed due to positive tests among Palace staff after a number of players also tested positive.

But the fixture is one of six Premier League matches going ahead on Boxing Day.

How can I watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace on TV in UK today?

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 2:30am GMT ahead of kick-off an hour later.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through the website or BT Sport App.

LIVE coverage: You will also be able to follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.