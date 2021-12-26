Tottenham vs Crystal Palace is ON despite Covid outbreak at away team

(Getty Images)

Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham on Boxing Day is on despite a Covid outbreak at the south London club.

Reports on Saturday night suggested the match was set to be postponed due to positive tests among Palace staff after a number of players also tested positive.

Palace put a late request in to the Premier League to postpone the game.

But both clubs have confirmed the match will go ahead as planned.

It has been reported that Palace players were told to stay at home rather than gather at a hotel on Christmas Day due to positive tests among staff.

There was no official communication from the Premier League on the morning of the game despite the uncertainty around the fixture, which has angered supporters.

Today's home game against Crystal Palace will go ahead as scheduled.



We look forward to seeing you all this afternoon. 💙 pic.twitter.com/lhz9EDp2am — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 26, 2021

Tottenham have already had two Premier League fixtures postponed due to Covid, while Palace’s last match against Watford was called off due to a Covid outbreak at Watford.

The fixture is one of six Premier League matches due to go ahead on Boxing Day.

Three games - Liverpool vs Leeds, Wolves vs Watford and Burnley vs Everton – have been called off due to Covid.